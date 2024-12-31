Subscribe
MAMMOGRAPHY [*NOT*] BANNED IN SWITZERLAND - BUT...
Decades-long scandal exposed
Jan 10
•
CocotteMinute
97
29
Progress in the trial against Ursula von der Leyen
Hungary and Poland could influence the course of the case
Jan 10
•
CocotteMinute
14
2
Authoritarian globalization
The European laboratory : With its federal vocation and its imposing technocratic apparatus, the European Union constitutes ... the laboratory par…
Jan 8
•
CocotteMinute
4
7
Globalism Dismantled from A to Z
Argentine thinker Agustín Laje surgically exposes the foundations of globalism, which he describes as “the most ambitious political project ever seen.”
Jan 7
•
CocotteMinute
4
5
JAWS! ep. 6 : Mandatory home insulation
A lucrative market... which will lead us all to end up homeless ??
Jan 6
•
CocotteMinute
3
2
A victory for freedom of expression
The Belgian Court of Cassation reiterates a fundamental principle: freedom of expression holds a key role in democratic societies where pluralist debate…
Jan 5
•
CocotteMinute
7
3
No rest for the brave
2025 won’t be a fairy tale. It’s exactly why we need to stand firm and close ranks.
Jan 2
•
CocotteMinute
3
2
December 2024
2000... and 25 keywords for this new year...
(Share yours !)
Dec 31, 2024
•
CocotteMinute
12
10
How Javier Milei’s Radical Reforms Transformed Argentina’s Economy
Milei Eliminated 10 Government Agencies, Fired 34,000 Civil Servants, and Cut Spending by 30%
Dec 30, 2024
•
CocotteMinute
8
3
Germany's Death Spiral: When Ideology Strangles the Economy
”Pets are becoming luxury items , food banks are having to ration food .”
Dec 29, 2024
•
CocotteMinute
7
5
Expulsion in the name of climate hysteria : Tanzania's Maasai must give way
A glaring spot on the dark side of the supposedly so noble climate protection agenda.
Dec 29, 2024
•
CocotteMinute
11
8
I wish you a truly happy Christmas
Dec 25, 2024
•
CocotteMinute
4
2
