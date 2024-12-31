Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

MAMMOGRAPHY [*NOT*] BANNED IN SWITZERLAND - BUT...
Decades-long scandal exposed
  
CocotteMinute
29
Progress in the trial against Ursula von der Leyen
Hungary and Poland could influence the course of the case
  
CocotteMinute
2
Authoritarian globalization
The European laboratory : With its federal vocation and its imposing technocratic apparatus, the European Union constitutes ... the laboratory par…
  
CocotteMinute
7
Globalism Dismantled from A to Z
Argentine thinker Agustín Laje surgically exposes the foundations of globalism, which he describes as “the most ambitious political project ever seen.”
  
CocotteMinute
5
JAWS! ep. 6 : Mandatory home insulation
A lucrative market... which will lead us all to end up homeless ??
  
CocotteMinute
2
A victory for freedom of expression
The Belgian Court of Cassation reiterates a fundamental principle: freedom of expression holds a key role in democratic societies where pluralist debate…
  
CocotteMinute
3
No rest for the brave
2025 won’t be a fairy tale. It’s exactly why we need to stand firm and close ranks.
  
CocotteMinute
2

December 2024

2000... and 25 keywords for this new year...
(Share yours !)
  
CocotteMinute
10
How Javier Milei’s Radical Reforms Transformed Argentina’s Economy
Milei Eliminated 10 Government Agencies, Fired 34,000 Civil Servants, and Cut Spending by 30%
  
CocotteMinute
3
Germany's Death Spiral: When Ideology Strangles the Economy
”Pets are becoming luxury items , food banks are having to ration food .”
  
CocotteMinute
5
Expulsion in the name of climate hysteria : Tanzania's Maasai must give way
A glaring spot on the dark side of the supposedly so noble climate protection agenda.
  
CocotteMinute
8
I wish you a truly happy Christmas
  
CocotteMinute
2
