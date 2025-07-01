Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
7h

Why is it so hard for some people to understand that if we restrict speech, it makes it easier for our opponents to restrict our speech when they're in power? 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Redskelton's avatar
Redskelton
20h

nous sommes avec vous

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture