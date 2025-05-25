By Phil Broq, Reseauinternational.net

In this macabre theater of contemporary conflicts, people are nothing more than puppets, condemned to play a tragic role in a play written by invisible financiers, ruthless speculators, and cynical strategists. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the most perverse illustration of this, where the idiot waging war, manipulated and often driven to madness, is supported by external powers whose goal is neither peace nor reconciliation, but relentless domination and profit maximization.

The history of human wars, especially in their most barbaric phases, almost never resides in the hands of soldiers. They are mere pawns, noisy and blind instruments, incapable of understanding the extent of their role in the great game of the powerful. Those who dictate the meaning of this tragedy are the puppeteers in costume, those who pull the strings from afar. The real war criminal is not the one who pulls the trigger, but the one who pays for it to be triggered. And they do so discreetly and with impunity. In this merciless arena, few conflicts illustrate this reality as cruelly as the Israeli-Palestinian tragedy.

For decades, this conflict has been fueled not by hatred between peoples—for there is no hereditary hatred between these peoples—but by a constant flow of funds, weapons, military technology, and diplomatic cover, fueled primarily by what could be bluntly called the Anglo-Saxon Empire. Washington, London, and Canberra are three capitals, united by a language, a colonial worldview, and a systematic disregard for the suffering they cause. They share a common obsession with ensuring only their geopolitical interests, without scruples or moral limits, without their control ever being questioned, no matter the human carnage it causes.

America, that self-proclaimed model of democracy and freedom, is distinguished by its infinite generosity towards the State of Israel. Every year, billions of dollars are transferred in the form of military aid to this country, a monstrous sum devoted to the supply of weapons, surveillance technology, drones, and missiles. At the same time, Gaza, transformed into a military testing ground, is becoming a veritable laboratory for testing weapons of mass destruction. It is not Tel Aviv that sends the bombs that annihilate Gaza; these are bombs "made in the USA," sometimes with the logo still visible. The horror of this situation is not an accident, but the product of the cynical complicity of a unanimous US Congress, ready to sign military checks as if they were maintenance vouchers for a cemetery.

But America is not doing this alone. The British shadow casts a shadow over this tragedy. It was they who, in 1917, planted the first seed of conflict with the Balfour Declaration, promising land to a landless people on an already populated land. Today, London continues its role by supporting the Israeli war effort, not only through arms contracts but also through cyber-surveillance technologies. And Australia, a loyal underling, unashamedly supports Israel's impunity in international forums, while sometimes transforming its own lands into a testing ground for militaristic narratives.

The problem, then, is not only who is doing the shooting, but who is financing the war with the coldness of a banker and the arrogance of an empire convinced of its moral superiority. We are outraged by Palestinian suffering, by children torn to pieces by bombs, by hospitals destroyed, and by schools obliterated, yet we continue to write checks, to block UN Security Council resolutions, to deliver weapons, and to guarantee impunity. The atrocity is not only the one who kills. It is the one who hides behind it, with a clear conscience, and claims: "It's not me, it's them!"

The real bastard, the one who deserves all our hatred, is not only the one who kills, but also the one who, from air-conditioned offices and boardrooms, finances the war, encourages it, and reaps its rewards. The one who arms without getting his hands dirty, who orchestrates proxy wars, who builds walls with banknotes, and turns people into guinea pigs and ruins into reconstruction markets. Yes, the idiot, the one who wages war, is sometimes blinded by propaganda, sometimes even convinced that he is serving a greater cause. But the bastard acts coldly, with a complete awareness of what he is doing. He does not kill out of passion or national pride, but simply to accumulate profits. For every war is a lucrative business. Every divided people, every ravaged territory, every hatred stoked, is another profit line on his balance sheet. These are the people who must be denounced and brought down, because as long as they breathe, the people will remain in the shadow of war.

Since October 7, 2023, the United States has spent more than $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel, a historic record. This includes missile defense systems, heavy weapons, 2,000-pound bombs, and artillery shells. These staggering sums, well beyond the annual commitments stipulated in the 1979 peace accords with Egypt, reflect a clear political will to maintain Israel in a position of military strength, regardless of the human cost. It is not a matter of defending a democracy in peril, but of ensuring the geopolitical supremacy of a strategic ally, while trampling on the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

This American generosity is not an exception, but rather the expression of a comprehensive imperial strategy. Wherever the Anglo-Saxon Empire sees a rival to weaken, it shamelessly injects billions, weapons, and mercenaries. Ukraine has become another battleground, another example of this same logic of control through proxy warfare, where people are sacrificed for the imperialist ambitions of Washington and London.

The European Union, for its part, has been reduced to the role of a docile vassal, sacrificing its interests and its citizens on the altar of a war that is not its own. In France, Germany, and Italy, billions are being injected into the Ukrainian war effort while hospitals close and inflation ravages the middle classes. The social cost of sanctions against Russia, imposed under pressure from Washington, is a cruel reality that no one dares to confront. In this context, European governments are becoming instruments of an American strategy, paying the price without benefiting.

In both conflicts, Israeli and Ukrainian, the people are pawns sacrificed by external powers that finance the war to protect their geopolitical interests. The real enemies are not only those who pull the trigger, but also those who manipulate the strings of these tragedies, orchestrate them, and profit from them. Those who, in the shadows, spill blood to establish their imperialist domination. They, and they alone, must be singled out, denounced, and fought.

For decades, the entire world has lived under the ruthless domination of these two imperialist giants, the United States and the United Kingdom, who have successfully transformed every war into a means of increasing their power, influence, and profits. These two countries have orchestrated and maintained a tangle of violence, suffering, and destruction, while fueling a military and economic machine they control with frightening coldness. Under their rule, entire peoples are reduced to mere pawns in a geopolitical game where human lives count for little, except as capital to be exploited.

Through repeated military interventions, proxy wars, and constant support for oppressive regimes, these powers have accumulated death and misfortune, while enriching a small caste of bankers, industrialists, and politicians who, far from being affected by the horrors they cause, thrive on the ruins of the nations they have reduced to ashes. These hidden actors, who manipulate the threads of violence from afar, are the true culprits of global instability, for they know perfectly well that each conflict generates colossal profits, new resources to control, and populations to subjugate.

It is high time to unmask this criminal elite and break the vicious cycle it has established. People must open their eyes to these masters of chaos, these architects of war, and free themselves from their grip. They must demand that those who, for decades, have sown terror, suffering, and misery for the benefit of their private interests be held accountable for their actions. It is no longer acceptable for this small caste to continue to dictate the world's destiny, while innocents are sacrificed in endless carnage. The only way to break this vicious cycle is to end their domination and rebuild an international order based on justice, human dignity, and true peace. People must rise up, not only to demand an end to war, but also to eradicate the very roots of this systemic violence, protected by the impunity and cynicism of the world's true masters.

Imperialist powers, notably the United States and the United Kingdom, have perfected an arsenal of devious and formidably effective mechanisms to maintain their imperialist domination of the world. These levers of influence extend beyond the military and diplomatic spheres to encompass the economy, the media, and the manipulation of narratives. War, far from being a simple geopolitical accident, has become a precise and calculated instrument for maintaining networked power, where human suffering is a simple adjustment variable for the benefit of a few.

Far from being limited to bombs and tanks, imperialist domination is played out primarily in the hushed corridors of global finance. The United States and the United Kingdom, through their financial instruments such as the World Bank, the IMF, the European Investment Bank, etc., impose neoliberal economic policies that keep countries at war in a state of systematic dependence. These institutions, which should theoretically support global stability, are in reality tools of subjugation, imposing usurious loans, cruel austerity conditions, and structural reforms that devastate societies weakened by conflict. Through this, imperialist powers orchestrate economic dependence, where humanitarian aid insidiously transforms into a tool of political and military control.

Neocolonialism is also expressed through unequal trade agreements that exclusively benefit Anglo-American multinationals and corrupt local elites. The exploitation of natural resources in war zones, whether oil in Syria, minerals in Africa, or rare earths in Central Asia, is detrimental to local populations. Arms contracts, a veritable source of profitability for Western industrial giants, are accompanied by imposed reconstruction, where only companies from imperialist countries are authorized to rebuild destroyed infrastructure, at a high price and always subject to certain conditions.

But these powers do not simply finance conflicts through arms sales. They also deploy economic sanctions to weaken their rivals while promoting their own domination. These sanctions are never a means of "punishing" regimes deemed deviant, but rather a form of indirect warfare. When they are applied against a country, they primarily aim to destroy its economic fabric while paving the way for the entry of multinationals which, once the resistance has collapsed, can exploit the devastated markets and purchase resources at ridiculously low prices.

True control does not only come from the battlefield, but also from the manipulation of public opinion. Control of the media, which is often the domain of large capitalist corporations interconnected with imperialist powers, allows for the creation of a parallel reality, the justification of wars, and the erasure of those truly responsible. Western media, often in line with imperialist policies, steer narratives to make military interventions appear as humanitarian missions. Thus, every aggression becomes a "struggle for democracy," every bombing a "proportionate response to terrorism." The distortion of reality does not stop there, as images of human suffering are carefully selected, and dissenting voices are marginalized. Critics of imperialist wars are systematically labeled "pro-Russian," "anti-Zionist," or "enemies of the West." Subtle but powerful censorship transforms opposition to war into the complete marginalization of human voices against imperialism. Major media companies, serving imperialist interests, disguise their reporting as objective, but their primary purpose is to legitimize violence. These media outlets shape public opinion, encouraging citizens to accept sacrifices and wars that are in reality nothing more than geopolitical influence games. The example of support for the wars in Afghanistan or Iraq, where "Operation Freedom" was sold as a peacekeeping mission, illustrates this strategy of mass manipulation. The endless wars orchestrated by these powers not only have an immediate human cost; they also generate waves of refugees that these same powers know how to exploit. Migration management becomes another lever of geopolitical influence, where imperialist countries, while financing bloody wars, then present themselves as the "saviors" of refugees, manipulating migratory flows for political ends. This control of displaced populations becomes another facet of their domination.

Protracted conflicts destroy not only infrastructure and human lives. They ravage environments. Entire ecosystems are wiped out by bombing, chemical pollution, and biological warfare, natural resources are relentlessly plundered, and lands become cemeteries for future generations. War, in its imperialist aspect, is not only human genocide, it is also ecological genocide. For modern imperialist history, the heir to colonialism, is woven with the threads of the past. Former colonial powers, such as France, Spain, or the United Kingdom, have perpetuated a model of domination by reinventing proxy warfare, supporting dictators or tyrannical regimes to preserve their economic and strategic interests.

The economy as it is presented to us is a charade, a cleverly orchestrated deception designed to keep people in a state of financial servitude. Behind the pompous figures and graphs that extol prosperity, hides a brutal reality in which a handful of banks, the true masters of the backroom, constantly print new banknotes, not to support the lives and aspirations of the people, but to fuel the war machine, finance distant conflicts, and guarantee the colossal profits of an insatiable elite.

Meanwhile, governments, under the control of these same financial institutions, impose an ever-increasing debt burden on their citizens, a trap from which it has become almost impossible to escape. Credit is allocated to the powerful, to weapons, to industries of destruction, while the people themselves are left to struggle in an endless cycle of debt, austerity, and deprivation. The illusion of economics, this absurd belief that collective prosperity stems from infinite growth and perpetual debt, must be dismantled. It is time to denounce this scam and return wealth to the true producers, to the people, and no longer to the creators of war and injustice.

Yet, the Anglo-Saxon Empire persists today in this perfidious tradition, constantly manipulating alliances and dividing peoples to maintain a global hierarchy where a small, rich and powerful elite prospers at the expense of the oppressed masses. Under the guise of democracy and freedom, these former imperialist powers have never abandoned their neocolonial practices; they have simply reinvented them and adapted them to contemporary economic realities. By falsifying economic discourse, they have shaped a system in which national indebtedness and the financialization of the economy become instruments of domination. Through institutions like the IMF and the World Bank, they impose austerity policies and destructive economic reforms that siphon resources from poor countries while fueling a capitalist machine that keeps them dependent.

The global economic system as it is designed today is based on a balance of pretenses, in which major powers and their financial elites feed off the misfortunes of the people, reducing them to mere cogs in a machine that crushes everything in its path. This economic charade, in which the free market is in reality a hunting ground for multinationals and speculators, prevents any true emancipation of the people.

But all this can change, provided the foundations of this system are dismantled. Breaking this vicious cycle requires deconstructing the false promise of the market economy and returning resources, no longer to the pockets of the powerful, but to the true creators of value: workers, communities, and people themselves. This requires a radical reorganization of the global financial system, where the rules of the game would no longer be dictated by the interests of a self-proclaimed elite, but by the collective will of a humanity finally freed from its economic shackles.

The first step towards this liberation would be to break the impunity of the financial elites. The establishment of genuine international institutions capable of judging and condemning those responsible for economic and military crimes must become imperative. Imperialist elites must be held accountable for their actions. This is an essential condition for any hope of establishing a world order based on justice.

Another path to emancipation lies in the decentralization of economic power. It is imperative to return natural resources and the means of production to the people, support local social movements, and break the stranglehold of multinationals on governments. Control of resources must return to those who have been deprived of them for centuries, not to financial actors who exploit crises to enrich themselves.

Finally, the sovereignty of peoples must be restored. Ending imperialist interventions requires strengthening popular diplomacy, based on the self-determination of peoples. Nations must be free to choose their alliances, without external pressure or manipulation by imperialist powers.

The conflicts and violence that persist at the beginning of the 21st century must not be inevitable. It is possible to imagine another world, a world without imperialism, a world based on solidarity between peoples and social justice. History has shown us that resistance can triumph through popular revolutions, anti-colonial movements, and mass uprisings against injustice and exploitation. It is this vision of an equitable and peaceful world that must guide our true struggle to free humanity from this imperialist yoke. For as long as these powers have the means to manipulate the threads of power, peace will remain an illusion.

But resistance is not an illusion. It is the living force that rejects oppression, the spark that nourishes hope in the heart of darkness. It is not through submission, but through relentless and collective struggle that we will be able not only to rebuild what has been destroyed, but also to forge a future where dignity and justice will not be distant dreams, but a tangible reality for all generations to come.

Source: Blog de l’éveillé

Leave a comment

Share