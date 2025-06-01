Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
15h

The pedophilic satanic deep state kills billions. Why would AI be more evil?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by CocotteMinute
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture