"ChatGPT can do busy work". Not good, not bad, just a fact.

The more important point is the vast extent of contemporary Western education is revealed as mere busywork. In my latter years of teaching I was impressed by an idea, or fad perhaps, of "flipping the classroom": nearly all instruction was self-instruction outside of the classroom, and nearly all classroom time was spent interacting and engaging the ideas. I didn't want to see if you could regurgitate what I'd said or an article I told you to read. I wanted you to come into class on your toes, because there might be a debate or a small-group activity or discussion that required you to apply those ideas to a puzzle, to demonstrate how much of the material you could process and apply.

So much more interesting than any other way of running a class, for the professor as well as the students. Yeah, a few students hated it or struggled with interaction itself, but more relished the opportunity to try something different. I didn't have time to really master the approach, but did learn how much harder, how much more sheer effort, it is for the professor, to make things engaging, think of applications, stay a few steps ahead of the brightest students, and figure out fair ways to grade participants in a more dynamic and individualized classroom.

And that's really the point: Professors who want to read slides of information dumbed down to bullet points and delegate discussion/explanations (and grading) to assistants, are shocked, shocked that children and young adults recognize the pointlessness of revving up their brains for any of that. Not that profs care a lot, since their careers depend far, far more on publish-or-perish (which they're using AI to churn out, themselves).

Cut student loans and see how many kids and families pay a quarter of a million dollars for the credentials. Cut the lavish paraphenalia of K-12 eco-gender-nihilist indoctrination funded by nosebleed property taxes that churns out kids who can't read, write, or calculate. Time to take down the whole house of cards.

