Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
Aug 18

CFR - the same entities enslaving the people with climate catastrophe hoaxes is protecting us from slavery. How is that possible unless we all have slave minds?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by CocotteMinute
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
Aug 18

When the rich and powerful give excuses for why they need more riches and power, be suspicious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture