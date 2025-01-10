Translated from Michel Dogna Newsletter

Switzerland is the first country in the world to ban mammograms. Its wise decision exposes what may be the biggest medical scam ever perpetrated against women.

For decades, mammography has been touted as a preventative procedure that saves lives, but statistical evidence reveals a completely different truth: it is in fact a practice of annual sweeping of a more or less rightly concerned female clientele. This brutal and painful invasive procedure that I have denounced many times results in dangerous trauma to the breasts. Let's be clear: mammography is an industry that serves more to create (healthy) patients than to save lives.

Here are the key facts the medical industry is hiding from you:

1. More than half of diagnoses are wrong

Indeed, the false positive rate is 50 to 60%. This means that almost one in two women, made very worried (nocebo effect), are warmly invited to undergo heavy invasive treatments (chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and even mastectomy) for a disease that they do not necessarily have.

2. The procedure itself is dangerous

Mammography is a brutal procedure. The breasts are squeezed with terrible pressure that damages the sensitive tissues of the breast. In addition, these delicate tissues are then bombarded with X-rays, a known carcinogen. Think again: a procedure that claims to detect cancerous foci can actually cause cancer. Strange!

3. Mastosis (Reclus' disease), a common benign problem that should not be overly disturbed

These are cystic formations in the breast that seem to be linked to excessive consumption of dairy products. These balls, detectable by simple palpation, should normally be mobile and painless, therefore not serious. Women's magazines show how to perform this palpation yourself. If there are adhesions (lack of mobility), it is a fibrocystic terrain with a risk of the onset of a cancerous focus, active or not.

When the breast is crushed, cysts – which are actually small garbage cans – can burst and pollute the site. They could contain elements of dormant cancers that might never have manifested themselves, so it is dangerous. Following fatal car accidents of women over 50, autopsies frequently show dormant cancer foci that might never have manifested themselves later.

4. Mammography allows healing statistics to be manipulated by conventional protocols

You will understand how…

When a woman with breast cysts is overdiagnosed (one in two chances) on a mammogram, even though she is initially in relatively good health, she is systematically sucked into the protocol steamroller: ablation, chemo, x-ray. If she comes out of this ordeal and no more traces of cancer are found, this is recorded as a success to be included in the medical statistics... even though there was no cancer to begin with!

A major study analyzing 690,000 medical records reveals the extent of the fraud. Many women labeled as having “breast cancer” were actually perfectly healthy before their mammograms. This is not just overdiagnosis, but deliberate exploitation. Healthy women are becoming patients, making billions for the medical industry while destroying lives.

PROFITS RATHER THAN RESPECT FOR WOMEN

The medical industry has built an empire around mammography, raking in billions each year by exploiting women's fears. Here's how:

1. Fear tactics: Women are bombarded with propaganda, told they will die if they don't have an annual mammogram.

2. Annual screenings: Healthy women have annual mammograms, which turns them into perpetual customers.

3. Epidemic of overtreatment: False positives lead to aggressive treatments that are profitable for the industry, but devastating for many women.

SWITZERLAND TAKES STAND AGAINST MEDICAL MAFIA

Switzerland’s decision to ban mammography is nothing short of a revolutionary act of defiance against a corrupt medical system. After years of study and mounting evidence, the Swiss government has had enough. It has declared what the rest of the world is too afraid to admit: mammography is a dangerous and ineffective charade.

This is not just a change in health policy, but a direct challenge to the medical mafia that, greedy for colossal profits, has been shamefully manipulating women for decades. Switzerland's bold initiative sets a global precedent, inviting other countries to face the truth about mammography.

SAFER AND GENTLER ALTERNATIVES

There are safer, more accurate, and noninvasive alternatives to mammography. Manual breast exams and advanced imaging technologies avoid crushing compression and radiation.

But the Big Pharma trust does not want to know and organizes every year a communication campaign (let's say propaganda) called PINK OCTOBER intended to raise awareness among women about breast cancer screening and to raise funds for research. In fact, it is a new version of the Telethon whose funds collected did not go at all to philanthropic positions for public health.

DEMAND CHANGE NOW

The pharmaceutical octopus is not going to let go of its prey easily. This is why:

1. This fight must not only be that of Switzerland, but a global fight for respect for women.

2. The medical industry must be held accountable, and the corruption surrounding the mammogram scam must be investigated and exposed.

3. Investments must be made in safer alternatives and accurate, non-invasive diagnostic tools that prioritize women's well-being.

4. Propaganda must be dismantled and women given real information about their health.

The ban on mammography in Switzerland is a historic decision that has exposed the flaws of a corrupt system. The world must follow this example and put an end to this fraud once and for all. The health and lives of millions of women depend on it!

