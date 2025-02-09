From https://edition.francesoir.fr/videos-les-debriefings-france-societe-justice-sante/le-harcelement-contre-la-verite-scientifique

Amidst the current media turmoil, a disturbing phenomenon is unfolding on a global scale. The name Robert Kennedy Jr. resonates across the United States and France, as a man battling powerful lobbies that influence public health. Renowned French scientist Professor Didier Raoult discusses what he calls a “war against dissenting voices.”

The rise of Robert Kennedy Jr. and the media war – RFK Jr., although criticized and harassed by the media, persists in his battle against industry giants. He stood up to companies like Monsanto and defied established norms during the COVID crisis. When you stood up to government dictates, you ended up with a whole series of negative articles.

In France, Professor Raoult and his colleagues at the IHU Méditerrannée have also been victims of this media harassment . Internationally renowned scientists thus find themselves ostracized from society, a situation not unlike that suffered by RFK Jr., and scientists like Professor Jay Bhattacharya who is proposed as the new director of the NIH (National Institutes of Health) in the Trump administration

For Professor Raoult, the issue of vaccines evolves between science and ideology. He approaches the issue of vaccines with caution, emphasizing that not all vaccines are universally beneficial. He points out that some covid vaccines, such as those of AstraZeneca and Johnson, have been withdrawn from the market. " We cannot say that there were no side effects ," he insists.

The debate around vaccines illustrates a worrying polarization where public figures such as Caroline Kennedy, Robert's cousin, personally attack the integrity of RFK Jr. Professor Didier Raoult speaks of this "generalized corruption" where " people who concealed data leading to the deaths of 50,000 people " do not face any severe criminal consequences.

The press and science: a marriage of convenience? The politicization of the scientific media is another point of contention. The Lancet and other publications are criticized for their role in spreading campaigns against political figures. "They are bought, they belong to the biggest financial powers in the world," says Didier Raoult, while recalling the links between investment funds and pharmaceutical lobbies, companies and journals. This financial dependence of the media distorts public perception and influences health policies. Raoult denounces a "merciless war" where scientific truth is often sacrificed on the altar of financial interests.

Europe and the United States: a parallel struggle, explains Didier Raoult, comparing the situation in France to that in the United States, where dissenting voices like Kennedy's are marginalized. For him, " the dilution of politics at the level of 27 different countries " prevents any significant action. He also criticizes absurd trade agreements, such as those with New Zealand, which penalize local producers. “ It’s a bit crazy not to get our hands back politically to say: enough is enough, ” he exclaims.

Resistance to adversity and the future of science: Faced with these pressures, Professor Raoult and his colleagues have chosen to address the public directly via platforms such as YouTube. This strategy has allowed them to bypass traditional media and share their results with a wider audience. However, this approach has also attracted criticism, with some accusing him of scientific populism. Professor Raoult responds to these accusations by emphasizing the importance of transparency and direct access to information.

Towards a reconciliation with the truth – in this debriefing, Prof. Raoult highlights the crisis of confidence in scientific and media institutions. He calls for an honest and impartial evaluation of drugs and treatments, pleading for the return of common sense in science. In a world where information is often manipulated, he remains optimistic about the possibility of a scientific revolution that would put the truth back at the center of debates. “ When people say something, it must be verifiable ,” he concludes, hoping for a future where science will be free from the corrupting influence of financial interests.

Prof. Raoult’s final words say a lot about what really happens in ministries:

“ when you go there and you see how it works, then you see that we are cuckolds. And so, that’s the final word. Indeed, it would be good if we weren’t so cuckolded next time .”

Leave a comment

Share