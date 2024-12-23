By Pauline Mille - https://reinformation.tv/etat-partisan-transition-genre-mille/

While ministers follow one another and resemble each other, agreed, whatever their side, to say that gender theory does not exist, the State as a whole, through all the authorities that it directs and supervises, carries out a systematic and constant practice which consists of promoting gender transition. This is obvious for the High Authority for Health, which has just drafted a document aimed at promoting this gender transition from the age of sixteen with public funding. It is just as certain through a pioneering university in the field, that of Orléans, which has taken it upon itself, outside of any text and any legal process, to facilitate the gender transition of its students by sparing them the usual steps prior to changing their first name. We are in the presence of a partisan and militant State.

Gender transition: the university takes care of changing the first name

In France, changing a first name in civil status is subject to a legal procedure that can take from six months to a year, depending on the department. However, the University of Orléans now offers its students the option of changing their first name in just 48 hours . It has signed an agreement with the Gay and Lesbian Association of Loiret (GAGL45) intended to "more actively combat discrimination related to gender identity and sexual orientation". It includes this first name change system that guarantees "optimal responsiveness" according to Didier Chavrier, vice-president of the University. And to explain the reason for this offer: "The University of Orléans facilitates the use of the first name in use for transgender people in order to avoid the various administrative procedures leading transgender students or staff to have to constantly explain that their gender identity does not correspond to what is indicated on their national identity card."

The State commits suicide by abandoning itself to ideologues

Mélanie Rocher, president of GAGL45, is of course pleased with this agreement, but Barbara Lefebvre, a history and geography teacher, wondered on the show Les Grandes Gueules, for which she is a columnist, whether it was "useful for the well-being and success of students". Although she is in favour of gender transition if it is supported by doctors and psychologists, she is surprised that GAGL45 was able to make a request that "is not legal" and that a State University responded favourably. And she worries about the future if such a fact becomes widespread: "We do not have to postpone the legal path and the legal procedure that is established. Otherwise, tomorrow, [...] public institutions may decide to change first names." High schools, middle schools, could start changing first names, police stations and gendarmeries too, or lifeguards. A state that oversteps its rights by ignoring the law signs its own death warrant and opens the reign of anarchy governed by ideologues.

The High Authority for Health, puppet of a partisan system

And unfortunately the impetus seems to come from above. Everyone knows the High Authority for Health, an independent public authority of a scientific nature produced by the law of August 13, 2004 relating to health insurance. It is governed by a college of seven members, three of whom are appointed by the Ministry of Health, one by the President of the Republic, one by the President of the Senate, one by the President of the Assembly, one by the President of the CESE: it is the paragon of partisan Trans gas factories for the use of the small Parisian world where public and private rub shoulders. It is therefore, under the guise of "scientific" authority, the armed wing of the dominant ideology in matters of public health . Its working method here consisted of listening to the demands of the supporters of gender transition and dealing with them discreetly before publishing its decisions. Alas, a leak took place and Le Figaro seized on it to show how far the complacency of a pseudopod of the State went.

Taxpayer funds gender transition

According to our colleague, the HAS "wants free access to gender transition for everyone, from the age of 16" (free, not for everyone, hormonal treatment + "reassignment" surgery = 100,000 euros). And, based on the document he obtained, he believes that its recommendations "coincide almost in every way with the demands made by Trans activist associations". The HAS took it very badly to be caught red-handed and now claims that its report is "in no way definitive", it boasted of a "methodical process" and requested a "calm and peaceful climate" assuring that after "a broad rereading" a working group will "write a new version". But behind this torrent of soothing verbiage, it has denied or refuted nothing. Le Figaro did not hide the fact that this was a "first document", very late (more than a year) on the planned schedule. And the heart of the report is of a frightening existentialism, which has nothing "scientific" about it and only expresses an ideological dogma: "The characterization of a person as a trans person is based on their self-determination."

Parents who disagree with gender transition will be disqualified

On this fundamental question, opinions differ abroad. While the WHO has stopped considering transidentity that leads to gender transition as a mental illness, the United Kingdom remains relatively cautious and has made permanent the ban on puberty blockers for minors. But for the High Authority of Health no brake is envisaged: "Gender identity should not be the subject of a specific psychiatric assessment." And: "Trans people who request it [can] access gender affirmation surgeries without additional delay." And the worst is undoubtedly (but this will perhaps be the subject of a "rewrite") that the HAS proposes "to set up mediation with parents to push them to accept the decisions of their minor child", and, if this does not convince them, it recommends "a report that could go as far as a partial delegation of parental authority" and why not "a forfeiture of parental authority or emancipation". Here appears the small shift from gentle madness to rainbow totalitarianism. And it is indeed the State that is the supporter and the architect, because, despite its status as an independent legal person, the HAS is indeed a secretion of the system that dominates the State.

Pauline Mille

