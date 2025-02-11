(*) Belgian professor and MD-PhD trained in Molecular Physiology, Public Health, and Biophysics. See more in footnote…

Translated from https://edition.francesoir.fr/videos-les-debriefings/un-vent-de-revolution-avec-les-etats-unis (video in french)

At a time when the world is in perpetual upheaval, the United States seems to be on the verge of a revolution without weapons. The political and social refocusing, initiated by the return of Donald Trump to the presidency, is accompanied by a fundamental questioning of the effectiveness of government spending and health policies. In an exclusive interview, Professor Martin Zizi, a physician and expert in biological weapons, gives us his point of view on these developments.

On January 20, Donald Trump was inaugurated for a second term as the 47th President of the United States. His return to power marks a new era for the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) project, which now relies on figures from the entrepreneurial world such as Elon Musk and Robert Kennedy Jr. According to Martin Zizi, “ there is a kind of mini-revolution happening in the United States ,” which may well escape the understanding of European citizens. This revolution is based on two main axes: the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the public health project initiated (MAHA: Make America Healthy Again) by Robert Kennedy Jr.

American citizens’ trust in their government has been seriously shaken during the COVID-19 crisis. As Martin Zizi explains, “ more than 60 to 70 percent of Americans believe the government lied about the entire crisis .” This sentiment contributed to the Democrats’ defeat and the rise of Trump, who promises to reform public spending through more transparent and efficient management. “ They’ve already started saving a billion dollars every two to three days ,” Martin Zizi points out, illustrating the scale of the budget reforms currently underway.

Health: a flagship project. Robert Kennedy Jr., a key figure in the new administration, embodies the desire to reform the health system. According to Martin Zizi, Robert Kennedy Jr. has managed to rally popular support despite his controversial positions on vaccines and the environment. " He will be confirmed in his role ," says Zizi, highlighting Robert Kennedy Jr.'s popularity with Republicans and disappointed Democrats.

A Changing Economy - Economic reforms are not limited to the United States. The MAGA movement is even inspiring initiatives in Europe, such as the “Make Europe Great Again” project. In Brussels, discussions around this movement are a testament to the global impact of American policies. Martin Zizi notes that “ America is waking up to reposition itself ,” aware of the economic losses it has suffered.

A wind of change in Europe - At the same time, Europe seems hesitant about these changes, and Martin Zizi criticizes the Belgian management of the COVID crisis by highlighting the lack of transparency and responsibility of the political class. In his eyes, Belgium and France must relearn to dream and draw inspiration from the Enlightenment to regain their past greatness.

Freedom of expression: a fundamental pillar. One of the highlights of the interview is the emphasis on freedom of expression, a sacred right in the United States, enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution. In Europe, this freedom is often relegated behind other priorities, such as equality. Martin Zizi insists on the importance of protecting this fundamental right to guarantee an open and democratic debate.

The breath of renewal sweeping through the United States may well inspire the rest of the world to rethink its political and economic systems. “ All it takes is a lighter to rekindle the Enlightenment ,” concludes Martin Zizi, optimistic about the future. As the political cards are redistributed, it is crucial to remember that the true strength of a nation lies in its capacity to dream and reinvent itself.

In sum, this interview with Martin Zizi offers a fascinating insight into the transformations underway in the United States and their potential global impact. The lessons learned from this period of transition may well define the next decade, not just for America, but for the entire world.

