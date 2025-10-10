By RACHEL ANN T. MELEGRITO for The Epoch Times

The body eliminates medications within hours to weeks. However, a recent study suggests that treatments taken years earlier can continue to influence the gut flora—and the more frequently and for longer these medications are used, the more pronounced their effects.

Nearly nine out of ten of the most commonly prescribed medications leave permanent changes in the bacterial composition of the gut, including treatments previously unassociated with digestive effects, according to this study. This applies not only to antibiotics, but also to drugs intended to treat hypertension, anxiety, or high gastric acidity.

"We probably underestimate the impact of common medications on gut health," nutritionist Kara Siedman, who was not involved in the research, told The Epoch Times.

Your Gut Remembers

The findings go far beyond antibiotics, which are already known to disrupt the gut flora. The study shows that even drugs that act directly on human cells—such as antidepressants, beta-blockers, proton pump inhibitors (like omeprazole), benzodiazepines, and metformin—change the microbial composition of the digestive tract.

"It's often thought that drugs only act on human cells, but they also interact with the gut ecosystem—the microbes, the intestinal barrier, and the immune system," says Kara Siedman.

The study revealed that many drugs left lasting traces in the gut, still visible more than three years after stopping treatment. To verify that the drugs themselves were responsible, the researchers followed a subgroup of participants over several years.

In this group, starting treatment led to predictable changes in the microbiota, and stopping treatment often reversed them, confirming a cause-and-effect relationship.

The researchers observed that common drugs produced effects similar to those of antibiotics. Benzodiazepines, often prescribed for anxiety, altered the intestinal flora as much as some broad-spectrum antibiotics, reducing microbial diversity. Antidepressants also left fingerprints comparable to those observed after a course of antibiotics.

Affected Gut Microbes

A type of bacteria commonly favored by medications such as antidepressants or beta-blockers belongs to the Clostridium family. Some of these bacterial species can, in rare cases, cause infections in humans.

Benzodiazepines, for their part, are associated with an increase in Dorea formicigenerans and Ruminococcus torques. Dorea formicigenerans has been linked to obesity and metabolic syndrome in some human studies, although it can also produce beneficial metabolites. Ruminococcus torques degrades the protective mucus of the intestinal wall and, in excess, is associated with disorders such as Crohn's disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and various metabolic disorders.

Drugs intended to treat the same condition do not always have the same effects on the intestinal flora. For example, among benzodiazepines, alprazolam (Xanax) causes a greater loss of microbial diversity than diazepam (Valium).

Proton pump inhibitors are associated with an increase in oral bacteria such as Streptococcus parasanguinis and Veillonella parvula, both linked to gum disease and dental caries.

One of the most striking findings concerns the cumulative nature of these effects. People who have previously taken antibiotics never regain the same intestinal diversity as those who have never taken them, regardless of the time elapsed since the last dose. Repeated exposures exacerbate the phenomenon: higher doses or longer courses of treatment lead to more profound and lasting alterations in the microbiome. This cumulative pattern has also been observed with benzodiazepines, steroids, and beta-blockers.

How medications affect the gut microbiota

Drugs can influence gut bacteria in several ways.

They can slow or block the growth of some species while favoring others, thereby altering the balance of the microbiota. Some directly destroy beneficial microbes, while others alter gastric acidity, modify the immune response, or weaken the intestinal barrier.

Antidepressants, for example, can disrupt the way gut bacteria produce and use energy, or even kill them outright. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can irritate the intestinal wall, making it more permeable and inflamed, which changes the microbial composition.

Beneficial microbes produce short-chain fatty acids that calm inflammation. Their disappearance promotes intestinal inflammation and the breakdown of the intestinal barrier, leading to a decrease in the levels of these protective fatty acids. This imbalance can contribute to metabolic disorders such as fatty liver disease, insulin resistance, or increased cardiovascular risk.

After stopping a medication, some bacteria can recover, especially if the microbiota was initially diverse or if the diet supports their regrowth. However, some species can disappear completely if they are not reintroduced.

A 2024 review highlighted that this recovery is not always complete. Even when diversity returns, the composition of the microbiota sometimes remains altered for months, with some species never reappearing or being replaced.

Infants are particularly vulnerable to these disruptions. A 2022 study showed that babies treated for more than 400 days with proton pump inhibitors had a less diverse and less balanced microbiota—alterations that were still visible one month after stopping treatment. The researchers concluded that prolonged treatments disrupt the microbiome more than short courses.

Early exposure to antibiotics is also associated with an increased risk of metabolic and allergic disorders, as well as a greater likelihood of developing asthma or metabolic diseases later in life.

A Recovery Experience That's Individually Specific

Although medications influence the gut flora in predictable ways, the extent of the effects varies between individuals.

"Diet is the primary driver of microbiota health and resilience. What we eat determines microbial diversity, fiber fermentation, and bile acid production, all of which interact with medications," explains Kara Siedman.

A high-fiber diet helps restore balance after taking antibiotics, while a low-fiber diet weakens the intestinal barrier and promotes inflammation, slowing recovery. Intestinal inflammation can also influence the rate of drug absorption, and changes in bile acids can alter how fat-soluble drugs are metabolized.

The initial composition of the microbiota also plays a key role. "Two people can take the same medication and experience very different effects on their gut flora and recovery times, depending on the diversity and robustness of their microbiota to begin with," adds Kara Siedman.

How to Protect Your Microbiota

For people requiring long-term treatment, Kara Siedman recommends several measures to strengthen resilience and support the intestinal ecosystem:

• Focus on fiber diversity: Consume a wide variety of whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables to promote microbial diversity and recovery.

• Add foods rich in polyphenols: Consume berries, green tea, or cocoa to feed good bacteria and reduce inflammation.

• Include fermented foods: Yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, or kimchi provide live microorganisms and compounds that nourish a balanced microbiota.

• Use targeted supplements: Some probiotics help maintain microbial balance; prebiotics (fibers that feed good bacteria) and postbiotics (beneficial substances produced by microbes) can strengthen the intestinal barrier and modulate inflammation.

Links and refs in the original article

Leave a comment

Share