Illustration : Stephane Alzac

By Le Collectif Citoyen for France-Soir

A battle for mRNA technology from agriculture

In a series of complaints filed in January 2026, Bayer, via its subsidiary Monsanto, accuses Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna of having used mRNA technology developed in the 1980s for agriculture without authorization. These lawsuits, revealed by Reuters, highlight the agricultural origins of this key COVID-19 vaccine technology, and highlight the massive financial stakes surrounding these products. Bayer is not seeking to stop vaccine production, but is seeking damages for patent infringement, potentially worth billions of dollars.

Details of the complaint

According to the complaint filed in Delaware federal court against Pfizer and BioNTech, Bayer alleges that the technology to stabilize messenger RNA (mRNA) – essential to the Comirnaty® vaccines – comes from Monsanto's research on pest-resistant crops. Scientists David Fischhoff and Fred Perlak identified problematic sequences (such as ATTTA, polyadenylation signals listed in Table II of US Patent 7,741,118, and regions with more than five consecutive A+T nucleotides) that destabilized mRNA in higher organisms. By replacing these sequences with equivalent sense codons, they increased protein expression dramatically, up to 500-fold in some cases.

The '118 patent, from a 1989 application and issued in 2010, covers methods for modifying structural genes by reducing these destabilizing sequences. Bayer says Pfizer and BioNTech used this method to optimize the coding of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, removing nearly 100 problematic sequences in their original vaccine. Later variants, such as those against Omicron (BA.1, BA.4/5, XBB.1.5, KP.2, JN.1), follow a similar protocol, reducing these sequences to zero or near zero.

Similar complaints have been filed against Moderna for its Spikevax® vaccine and against Johnson & Johnson for a DNA-based manufacturing process. Bayer insists it had no part in the development of COVID-19 vaccines and does not produce any vaccines, but that these companies profited from its innovation without permission.

[…]

What this procedure reveals and hides about sums and technology

This procedure reveals the scale of the profits generated by mRNA vaccines: Pfizer and BioNTech earned more than $3.3 billion in 2024 from Comirnaty®, while Moderna made $3.2 billion with Spikevax®. In total, Pfizer has brought in more than $93 billion worldwide since 2020, including $22 billion in the United States. Bayer, not demanding a precise amount, is aiming for a reasonable royalty, potentially massive given sales. The technology, initially for GMO plants resistant to insects and viruses, was adapted for humans to stabilize the mRNA, allowing efficient protein expression – a “codon optimization” that BioNTech admits to using.

However, it hides ethical questions: why was an agricultural technology from the 1980s transposed to human vaccines without in-depth debate on the long-term risks? Opaque contracts, like those of the EU worth 35 billion euros for 1.8 billion doses (at inflated prices of 15.50 to 19.50 euros), force states to pay even for unused doses – After a dispute with Hungary and Poland, Pfizer is suing Romania for example for 550 million euros. This obscures the controversial origins of mRNA (linked to Monsanto's GMOs) and the implications for health, such as ongoing studies on cardiac or carcinogenic effects.

Pfizer, target of multiple lawsuits for lack of transparency

Pfizer is no stranger to legal trouble, having been convicted multiple times and paying more than $11 billion in fines and settlements since 2000 for various violations, including a record $2.3 billion in 2009 for illegally promoting drugs like Bextra, making it no stranger to settlements.

This case is not isolated. Frédéric Baldan, a Belgian lobbyist, filed a complaint against Ursula von der Leyen for corruption, usurpation and destruction of documents related to SMS messages with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Hungary and Poland joined, blaming opaque contracts worth billions, with inflated prices and exemption from liability for side effects. More than 1,000 plaintiffs, including Les Patriotes in France, denounce a “modus operandi” of disappearance of evidence.

In France, the BonSens.org association attacked Pfizer and Santé Publique France to cancel the contracts, arguing a lack of transparency and clauses protecting Pfizer. Despite rejections by the Council of State, BonSens.org is pursuing via the Court of Justice of the EU and international collaborations to reveal the SMS messages. These cases, like “Pfizergate”, resulted in victories: the CJEU overturned the Commission's refusal to disclose the SMS messages, violating transparency rules.

The patient: guinea pig, payer and bearer of all risks

Ultimately, these revelations highlight a harsh reality: the patient is transformed into an involuntary guinea pig, financing through taxes products for which he alone assumes the risks – serious adverse effects such as myocarditis or “turbo-cancers” reported. Meanwhile, laboratories like Pfizer and Moderna are pocketing record profits with no accountability. With the consent of politicians, who negotiated opaque contracts without verifying transparency or real benefits (disputed effectiveness in the face of variants), citizens were exposed to repositioned technologies without sufficient debate and health turned into an economic model.

Many articles mention a “vaccine subscription” with repeated doses (third, fourth, etc.), transforming citizens into recurring customers for AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, to the detriment of alternative or preventive treatments. This opacity persists, as the vaccine boxes for 2025-2026 show, evolving without full disclosure of the underlying contracts.

There is an urgent need for accountability to prioritize public health over financial interests. For a few billion dollars, the giants are always ready to kill each other! The vaccine war is taking place.

Links and references in the original article .

Leave a comment

Share