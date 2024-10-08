Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Oct 8

The biggest crime is still ongoing: there will NEVER be any repercussions for the abominable responsible creatures is the ministries or "government", NO accountability whatsoever. It's a big club and we ain't in it. (George Carlin)

The last plandemic was just a dress-rehearsal for worse things to come ... brace yourself !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by CocotteMinute and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture