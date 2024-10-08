It seems to me more and more that Germany's role in this story is crucial.

Interview with Tom Lausen published for Essentiel News, supplemented by official documents at the end of the article.

Video + Subtitles (in French…) : Jeanne Translation

https://youtu.be/lNQjqAKETdE

RKI files, fraud at the Paul Ehrlich Institute: following the various scandals that have been revealed in recent months regarding health measures in Germany, it seemed important to us to explore the situation in more depth in an interview with one of the main experts involved in these proceedings.

Indeed, what we discover about Germany is of particular importance, for several reasons.

Germany is the most populous country in Europe. It therefore has the most extensive databases and, thanks to its high scientific reputation, it is an authority on European institutions, such as the European Medicines Agency.

During the pandemic, Germany's role has been crucial for the entire health response in Europe. It was from Germany that the PCR tests for "Covid screening" came from the famous Christian Drosten. It was from Germany that the first mRNA vaccine (BioNtech) to be authorized and then marketed by Pfizer came. It was the Paul Ehrlich Institute that processed its authorization file and is responsible for pharmacovigilance studies.

Let us also recall that it was a German woman at the head of the European Commission who negotiated alone the contracts for the purchase of Covid vaccines for 450 million Europeans and that – we too often forget – in the first half of 2020, Germany held the presidency of the European Union.

The man who tirelessly questions the authorities

Who is this citizen who challenges the Ministry of Health in Germany?

Tom Lausen is not a whistleblower in the sense that he is not a whistleblower who comes from within the system. He is an independent professional analyst who has set out to question health authorities on his own under the laws of transparency of information.

As a German citizen, his work is based solely on data from his own country. On the one hand, Germany is supposed to have highly reliable data: its scientific institutions are at the forefront and serve as a reference for the European Medicines Agency.

Then, when it comes to questioning health policies officially, whether at the scientific or legal level, it is generally only national data that are taken into account. As Tom Lausen reminds us:

”In Germany, we are known for being rigorous. The advantage is that there are therefore a lot of protocols and regulations that are put in place. Once we have access to them, it allows us to analyze what really happened.”

This therefore explains why his approach is imbued with a similar rigour and only includes the responses and various data that he or his colleagues were able to obtain thanks to the law on the transparency of administrative documents.

2000 official documents

Counting emails and data collected from scientific institutes such as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) and health authorities at the federal, state and local levels, Tom Lausen has compiled a corpus of more than 2,000 official documents to support his conclusions.

The picture he paints with other independent experts is unambiguous: in Germany, there was not really a pandemic. For several months, hospitals remained empty, Covid was above all a pandemic of tests and a propaganda exercise, directed by politicians. The documents supposed to justify the various measures such as lockdowns or the imposition of masks amply demonstrate this.

But it is above all what concerns the “2G policy” (the obligation to have either a certificate of immunity after the disease or a vaccination certificate) and the vaccination policy which demonstrates the dark side of this management.

Mandatory studies were not completed

Tom Lausen also explains how the Robert Koch and Paul Ehrlich Institutes abandoned their scientific independence by complying with federal guidelines. They were complicit in propaganda communications aimed at exaggerating the seriousness of the health situation and minimizing the risks associated with vaccines. They also lied about the safety and efficacy of the injections, even though they had not evaluated their safety.

Over the past 4 years, we have found that the Paul Ehrlich Institute has done nothing but wait for individual reports of adverse events. They have not followed up on them and have never investigated these reports to establish a causal link or to do any follow-up.

According to Lausen, given the lack of data to carry out the pre-marketing authorisation assessment, it would have been necessary to compensate with active and reinforced pharmacovigilance. This was explicitly provided for in the pandemic law that was passed in November 2020, but it was simply not done.

The law gave the PEI the express mission of conducting vaccine safety studies based on data transmitted by health insurance funds and of producing a quarterly report. However, the PEI was unfortunately “never able to do so” because the data was not transmitted to it in an anonymous form.

Furthermore, the Institute has also failed in another of its primary missions, which is to investigate post-vaccination deaths.

We have 3,315 deaths reported within 42 days of vaccination and none of them have been analyzed. Here the Institute got away with saying that no autopsy had been ordered and therefore it was certainly not related to the vaccinations.

It is the local authority doctors who sign the death certificates who are authorised to request an autopsy. In practice, there have been almost none and so the Institute has said that there is no point in investigating the deaths.

The reality of local data

Lausen then explains how only one local health authority out of 400 demonstrated that there was a link between deaths and vaccinations: it was enough to ask police officers to check the health passports of people who died alone at home. This initiative therefore led to more than fifty reports, where the rest of the country had none.

Later, parliaments in some states, such as Brandenburg, set up committees of inquiry into the health response and questioned some of the people responsible for pharmacovigilance.

A PEI department head said the institute had received so many reports of deaths and myocarditis that they had to hire dozens of people urgently to handle the influx, but unfortunately it had not been possible to register all of these cases because the staff were not trained.

Here too...nothing has been communicated, neither by the authorities nor by the media.

Public ping-pong

In October 2020, before the Covid law was passed, the Federal Ministry of Health asked the Paul Ehrlich Institute what data they needed to provide in order to assess the impact of vaccination in the most reliable way possible.

But by 2024, these data had still not been communicated or analyzed. Tom Lausen was able to trace the correspondence between the PEI and the Ministry of Health. It reflects an exchange of pro forma apology emails, rather than a real intention to proceed with the evaluation of the safety of vaccines. It is hard to imagine that in 3 years a country like Germany would not be able to do this work.

Independent initiatives

In December 2021, Tom Lausen and his colleagues obtained the necessary information from the insurance funds , a database containing reimbursements for almost 72 million policyholders. It revealed a significant increase in many medical conditions, as well as heart problems and deaths following the introduction of Covid vaccines in Germany.

With the recent revelations from the Robert Koch Institute files , the media have timidly lifted the veil on vaccine damage in Germany.

But, if politicians and the media remain timid, there is no shortage of citizen initiatives, particularly on the legal level. Doctors, lawyers and patients are multiplying initiatives based on the results of this work.

The independent press is also not idle. It is releasing files on the various players in the health response and inviting them to publicly answer the questions addressed to them.

Tom Lausen does not intend to stop there. He has already published a book called Die Intensiv mafia which talks about the money that the hospital system benefited from by participating in the lies of the health measures. A second volume is called Die untersuchung (the investigation) and a third is in preparation.

Like thousands of Germans, he is determined to see this story through to the end.

Documents sent by Tom Lausen to complete this interview :

Letters between the Ministry of Health and the PEI to remind of the need to analyse data from health insurance funds. The Ministry of Health reminds that this obligation also falls within the framework of European pharmacovigilance.

Document mentioned at 55min: 3300 pages of adverse effects reported to the Paul Ehrlich Institute for the month of July 2021 alone.

Document in which the Paul Ehrlich Institute explains that they lack anonymized data and requests the collaboration of the Robert Koch Institute and federal administrations to do so.

June 2022: file of correspondence between the various health authorities following the initiative of MP Martin Sichert to find out the main adverse effects associated with Covid vaccines, based on data transmitted by the insurance funds.

A monthly report from July 2021 of adverse events reported to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (over 3200 pages including many cases of death and myocarditis)

Insurance fund file on the increase in diagnostic codes linked to deaths .