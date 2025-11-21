By Patrick Keeney for The Epoch Times

For those living in the West, energy is so abundant that it has become almost invisible. We flip a switch, start a car, or refrigerate food without giving a second thought to the miracle of electricity that makes it all possible. But for billions of people in Africa, South Asia, and Latin America, energy is not just a background convenience; it is the difference between subsistence and progress, between darkness and light, between education and ignorance.

It is easy for affluent Westerners to moralize about “ending fossil fuels.” For the world’s poor, that slogan means ending development itself. Wind and solar power can supplement the energy needs of modern economies, but they cannot meet the demands of industrialization. A solar panel can charge a phone or light a shack, but it cannot power a factory, a hospital, or a modern water system.

The idea of ​​“skipping” fossil fuels and going straight to renewable energy is delusional. As Danish economist Bjorn Lomborg points out in his book False Alarm, a solar panel “can provide electricity for a light at night and to charge a mobile phone, but it cannot deliver enough energy to reduce indoor air pollution while cooking, for refrigeration that keeps food fresh, or for the machinery needed for agriculture and industry to lift people out of poverty.” For the poor in rural areas of Africa or South Asia, what they need is not less energy, but more reliable, affordable, and abundant energy, similar to that which the West has long enjoyed.

Yet, Western governments and financial institutions are becoming increasingly obstructive. Under pressure from climate activists, the World Bank and other lenders have reduced their funding for coal and natural gas projects—the very fuels that helped Western countries prosper. Wealthy nations, which industrialized thanks to the use of fossil fuels, are now denying others the same opportunity. This is a form of moral imperialism: a policy of “do as we say, not as we did.”

The consequences are striking. In sub-Saharan Africa, approximately 600 million people still lack access to electricity. Women cook with wood or dung, inhaling toxic fumes that cause thousands of deaths each year. Hospitals often operate with unreliable power supplies; factories frequently shut down due to the inconsistency of electricity. And yet, these are the very same countries that are lectured on “net-zero emissions” targets by Western elites whose lifestyles depend on abundant energy.

The hypocrisy is staggering. Western countries call for global emissions reductions while outsourcing much of their production—and their emissions—to Asia. They promote environmental virtue while importing goods manufactured using coal-fired power. And they congratulate themselves on their “climate leadership” even as their policies keep the developing world in poverty.

Worse still, climate alarmism is diverting resources from the world’s most urgent humanitarian needs. Trillions are now being spent on symbolic climate actions that will have negligible effects on global temperatures. The European Union’s aggressive emissions cuts, for example, will delay projected warming by only two years by the end of the century—at a cost of hundreds of billions annually. As Bjorn Lomborg has shown, every euro invested in such policies yields less than one cent of global benefit.

Meanwhile, a small fraction of that money could save millions of lives today. For $3 billion a year—less than what the world spends on climate change in a week—we could halve global malaria infections. We could provide every person on Earth with clean water and sanitation for a fraction of the cost of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Yet, in the hierarchy of Western moral priorities, these simple policies that could offer immediate and transformative benefits to millions of people are overshadowed by the more popular crusade against carbon dioxide (CO2).

The U.S. Department of Energy’s 2025 report on the impacts of greenhouse gases highlights the folly of this approach. This report, written by an independent panel of leading climate scientists, concludes that climate change is real but manageable—and that trends in extreme weather events are not worsening in America.

Its most notable conclusion is that current U.S. climate policies will have “undetectable direct impacts on the global climate,” while the economic costs of aggressive decarbonization “may prove to be more harmful than beneficial.” The report identifies not climate change, but global energy poverty as the true humanitarian crisis of our time.

This phrase—energy poverty—should guide our moral imagination. For without energy, there is no prosperity, no education, no public health, no empowerment of women, no human dignity. A modern hospital needs electricity; a modern economy depends on it. Denying developing countries access to affordable energy is tantamount to denying them the very means by which their human potential is realized.

And yet, the dogma of climate alarmism continues to shape international politics. When elites in Brussels or New York—encouraged by climate activists—demand the end of fossil fuels, they are not saving the planet but entrenching poverty. They are condemning millions of people to remain in darkness.

This does not mean neglecting responsible environmental management. It means restoring balance and proportion. Sensible policies—such as investing in clean technologies, innovating in nuclear and hydropower, and implementing adaptation strategies for vulnerable regions—can address real risks without compromising the foundations of prosperity. However, this requires us to abandon apocalyptic rhetoric and rediscover the virtues of prudence, reason, and compassion.

The true moral test of our time is not whether we can abolish fossil fuels, but whether we can offer every human being the dignity that reliable energy provides. As long as the world’s poor cannot turn on a light, refrigerate a vaccine, or power a factory, talk of “climate justice” remains a bitter irony. The path to genuine justice begins with the courage to acknowledge an inconvenient truth: that cheap and reliable energy—the same energy that has lifted billions out of want and poverty—is not humanity’s curse, but its salvation.

Leave a comment

Share