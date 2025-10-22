It is well known that polar bears have, beneath their apparent white fur – which is actually transparent and appears white due to light refraction – a black skin that allows them to absorb maximum sunlight. Similarly, the often dark “skin” of automobiles also heats up.

Light-colored cars increase the albedo, or reflectivity, of roads, and thus contribute to cooling.

Photo: Creativebird/iStock

In short:

• Dark surfaces heat up more than light surfaces. Nature takes advantage of this effect.

• According to the same principle, dark cars and solar installations heat up their surroundings. Researchers from Germany, Portugal and Japan have measured the extent of this phenomenon.

• The color of vehicles makes a considerable difference. Banning cars from city centers could increase global warming.

• Photovoltaic installations return around 80% of solar radiation in the form of residual heat to their surroundings.

• Heat damages solar modules and reduces their electricity production.

This thermal phenomenon is clearly evident in our latitudes, particularly during the summer. But how much warming is occurring in cities, where many vehicles are concentrated and where parking areas sometimes form vast black areas, comparable to solar parks?

——

Aerial view of a parking lot. Notably, dark cars dominate. (Photo sandsun/iStock)

Portuguese researchers from the University of Lisbon have been investigating this question. In a recent study , the team of Márcia Matias, a PhD student in geography, examined the influence of cars and their color on what is known as the urban heat island effect. This phenomenon refers to the fact that cities generally have higher temperatures than their surrounding rural areas, which is explained by the increased presence of reduced green spaces , more buildings, and more impermeable soils.

Designed to heat

Until now, the urban heat island effect was primarily attributed to the thermal effects of buildings and traffic, as well as air pollution. Conversely, automobiles, despite being present in large numbers in cities, have so far escaped this attention. Whether a combustion-engine or electric vehicle, all are made of materials that are literally predestined to heat up quickly. Added to this is the fact that many cars are dark-colored, which promotes heating. Researchers therefore considered it likely that vehicles contribute substantially to the urban heat island effect due to their design.

They then analyzed local traffic data to estimate the spatial distribution and coverage of parked vehicles in the city and thus calculate thermal effects.

Almost 4 degrees warmer than asphalt

Ultimately, the temperature measurements revealed a significant difference between the white and black cars and the asphalt. Black cars increased the air temperature by up to 3.8°C compared to the adjacent asphalt. White cars also increased the temperature, but to a lesser extent and over significantly smaller areas.

“The largest differences were observed above the black car,” the authors describe in one of the expected results of the study. Thus, the temperature directly (20 centimeters) above the center of the roof was 3.4 to 3.8 °C higher than that of the surroundings. On a white car, the difference was only about 2.4 °C. “These observations show that the color of a vehicle can have a considerable influence on the ambient temperature,” the researchers concluded.

At the same time, they noticed that the temperature differences around the white car were significantly smaller and often negative. In other words, the temperatures were not only cooler than those recorded around the black car, but sometimes even cooler than those recorded in a parking space without a car.

Temperature differences measured near a black car and a white car. The two vehicles were parked separately and were examined around 2:00 p.m. (Photo Matias et al. (2025)/doi.org/10.1016/j.cacint.2025.100232/CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

This result is hardly surprising, since it is scientifically proven that white vehicles can reflect up to 85% of solar radiation. This reverberation capacity is called albedo. Black cars, on the other hand, only reflect about 5 to 10% of the incident light. Furthermore, the body of a vehicle is usually made of a thin metal layer that absorbs heat much more quickly than asphalt – and releases it just as quickly. However, this phenomenon should not have influenced the results of the experiment, as the measurements were taken in the early afternoon on a cloudless summer day.

Paint it white rather than ban traffic

Often, many parked vehicles cover a considerable portion of the surface of open roads – more during the day than at night. This phenomenon significantly alters local heat absorption. However, according to the researchers, this effect could be significantly reduced if all vehicles were painted in lighter colors.

“If all vehicles were white (α = 0.8), the reflectivity of streets in these urban areas would increase from α = 0.2 to α ≥ 0.28–0.39, thus significantly reducing the absorption of solar radiation. If these same vehicles were black, however, the albedo effect would only be α ≤ 0.19–0.18,” the scientists explain. In other words: light-colored cars increase the albedo of roads and parking lots, while dark vehicles slightly decrease it. However, a higher albedo corresponds to a lower energy input, and therefore to less global warming.

The Mediterranean region, particularly Spain and Greece, is known for its white houses. Their color helps absorb sunlight and keep the houses cool. (Photo by Aleh Varanishcha/iStock)

To reduce heat in urban areas , simple measures could be implemented, without the need to impose drastic bans on citizens: the automobile industry could, in the future, produce exclusively light-colored vehicles.

Architects can also contribute through targeted urban planning, by designing specific roofs – light and reflective – for parking areas, or by giving greater priority to the construction of underground parking. These measures could be complemented by the greening of streets, roofs and facades, instead of buildings made solely of concrete, glass and steel, in order to significantly reduce the urban heat island effect.

Second overheating factor: solar installations

But dark cars aren’t the only ones raising urban temperatures: solar panels, touted as climate-friendly, also contribute to the phenomenon – and in some cases, much more significantly than vehicles.

Thus, Japanese researchers led by Zhiqiu Xie of Kyushu University demonstrate in their study published in 2024 that photovoltaic installations can increase the average temperature at ground level – in rural areas, but especially in urban areas. In the latter, Xie and his colleagues highlighted an increase of 2.3°C in winter and 3.6°C in summer. In one city studied, the cumulative warming over a decade reached 9.44°C.

In winter, solar installations can increase air temperatures by 2.3°C. (Photo Ganna Zelinska/iStock)

Of particular concern: PV installations and their location also appear to have a significant impact on water resources and the environment. “The construction of photovoltaic power plants not only affects the thermal environment, but also the local ecosystem, including the water retention capacity of soils, flood risk, and the distribution of microorganisms,” the researchers point out.

A second study , this time from Germany, reaches similar conclusions regarding the warming effect of solar installations. Researchers led by Elisabeth Fassbender demonstrate in their work published in 2024 that photovoltaic panels installed on facades can raise the temperature in Munich daily by up to 1.5°C in summer and nearly 2.2°C in winter.

The sun, ally and adversary of solar panels

Ultimately, we are faced with a real paradox: solar installations are supposed, according to government objectives, to replace polluting power plants and slow global warming.

However, conventional photovoltaic systems currently only manage to convert around 20% of solar radiation into electrical energy. The rest – 80% – dissipates as waste heat and warms the environment.

Added to this is the fact that solar systems lose efficiency as temperatures rise, producing less energy. For every degree Celsius that cell temperatures rise above 25°C, crystalline modules lose about 0.4% of their rated power. Operating temperatures of 60 to 70°C are not uncommon. This phenomenon also affects the lifespan of the systems.

Currently, engineers are working on specific cooling systems aimed at increasing the efficiency and longevity of photovoltaic installations, or at harnessing the excess heat released for domestic, commercial, or industrial applications. While this reduces their warming effect on cities, it remains significant.

