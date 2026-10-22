Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
12h

Thanks for your today's post !

{...Emmanuel Macron has ruled France for ten years [… and - deliberately- led the country to its ruin]...}

THAT is what WEF-groomed Young Global Leaders are supposed to do ... 🤢🤢🤢

Same topic, different PoV from Kevin Barret for your info"

https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/israel-burns-down-france-blames-muslims

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1 reply by CocotteMinute
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1d

"I'm surprised nobody's blamed the Russians." 😆

What are black blocs? I used to participate in protests, and it was unnerving if not frightening when lone men would start engaging in property damage.

And good point about the anti-establishment parties.

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