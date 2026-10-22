Selected excerpts from the article “ Is Europe doomed? ” by Philippe Rosenthal for *Observateur Continental* (in French).

[My comments in italics].

The elites currently serving in the governments of EU countries are leading to the destruction of European civilization and European peoples. The latter have become aware of this state of affairs and refuse to serve as daily economic or military cannon fodder on the Ukrainian front for the ideology and very personal interests of this caste which has stolen democratic power and the freedom to live to the people of Europe. Once again, they rise up against a caste aristocracy: the fuse of the revolution was lit at the start - as by tradition in France.

The French riots are now spreading to Belgium. The revolt extends where the authorities of political power of the EU are located. Anti-fascist slogans, criticism against the federal government and messages of support for the Palestinian people were heard.

The protests and social clashes that broke out in France against the high cost of living, inflation and government policies also found an echo in Italy, with demonstrations and riots concentrated mainly in Milan and other major cities like Rome, Turin, Genoa and Naples.

Call for riot and insurrection in Germany. Demonstrations were also recorded in Spain, Albania and Portugal. The Portuguese demonstrations were largely motivated by the approval in the Portuguese Parliament, at the end September, of a reform of the real estate market which facilitates the evictions of tenants and puts an end to the control of the amounts invoiced in the new contracts.

Energy crisis :

France, like the United States or other EU countries, is facing a cost of living crisis which weighs on all citizens. However, in some key sectors this crisis is more acute and painful, notably oil and gas, which are essential for freight transport, industry and domestic heating. Natural gas is a key component in the manufacture of nitrogen fertilizers.

High gas prices can therefore increase upstream production costs, with a delay of several months before reaching the shelves.

In addition, French or European leaders have much less power or above all do not want to act on the root causes of this crisis. The EU and political leaders of European countries continue to support Volodymyr Zelensky and carry out sanctions against Russia, which is the world's 3rd largest oil producer, and 2nd largest producer of natural gas. (*)

Immigration :

Whatever the ethnic composition of the rioters and looters, one thing is clear: mass migrations have created deep, even insurmountable, fractures within European societies. Nearly 12% of the French population was born abroad (nearly 8 million people); among these millions of residents, many have neither the desire nor the ability to integrate into French society. And these millions of marginalized people, in turn, are fully aware of the precariousness of their situation. The result is deep-rooted mutual hostility.

A political system completely collapsed :

Emmanuel Macron has ruled France for ten years [… and - deliberately- led the country to its ruin]. The technocratic monarchy, drunk with the awareness of its own importance, has methodically razed all the moral, power, cultural and economic supports that allow society to stand up.

The same situation is observable in other European countries, especially among those which developed the EU.

The question arises. Is this really the end? Is Europe really doomed?

My turn…

- I have deliberately left aside two aspects mentioned in the article:

1) The damage, looting, and destruction that accompanied the protests in certain places.

2) The alleged influence of the "far left"—or the "far right" (depending on the source... I’m actually surprised no one blamed "the Russians"!).

In my humble opinion, these two topics share a great deal in common—the first and most significant point being that they are far too complex to be adequately addressed through value judgments or convenient scapegoats.

Beyond "opportunistic" acts of theft—stemming in part from spreading material hardship—it is clear that outside actors (such as "black blocs," members of law enforcement, … and which others?) are the ones instigating the unrest.

As always, the question remains: who stands to gain from it?

- The author seems to pin his hopes for renewal on "anti-establishment" far-right parties.

If these parties come to power... they will become the "new" establishment.

"The more things change, the more they stay the same” —unless (and that is a very big "if") these anti-establishment parties manage to bring down the rotten edifice that is the "European Union." But I have very, very serious doubts about that...

- Finally, the author concludes with a prediction that it will be impossible to halt Europe’s social and material decline, citing economic and technological reasons.

It would be entirely naive to believe in a bright, idyllic future; we will undoubtedly have to face major upheavals.

Yet, that is precisely why I remain confident. Who can say what will rise from the ashes?

(*) See my note on Belgium’s take about sanctions against Russia

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