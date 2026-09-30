Source : Ouvertures immédiates / Immediate openings, Bernard Rentier’s blog

Published on September 28, 2026 by bernardrentier01

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I am sometimes criticized for only drawing against articles that displease me, while sparing those that confirm my views. In a recent interview for the Les Lettres Libres podcast, I said, " Choosing nuance means accepting to be too critical for some and shock them, not radical enough for others and disappoint them, and therefore not really having your “camp” anywhere. "However, this is the only way to remain faithful to the scientific spirit: examine the evidence, recognize the uncertainties and criticize the excesses, without giving in to either the reflex defense or the global rejection of science.

To illustrate this approach, I would like to return to a concept that many, myself included, have derided: the "negative effectiveness" of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

An oxymoron?

When this expression appeared, in the context of new vaccine platforms (notably messenger RNA), we saw it as an almost comical incongruity. Saying that a vaccine had "negative effectiveness" seemed like a way of recognizing, in words covered enough not to attract too much attention, that it could be harmful and promote infection.

And yet, looking back a little, maybe it wasn't so absurd...

Perhaps, simply, we were faced with one methodological problem, much more than a worrying alert. Even if it had been more correct on the part of those who used the expression without batting an eyelid, they should make a serious analysis of it and give an interpretation understandable by the general public...

What effectiveness measures

Vaccine effectiveness against infection compares the risk of infection in the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. If the observed risk is higher among the former, the estimate becomes negative. This describes a result obtained in a study, for a given population, criterion and period. This does not, in itself, establish the cause.

Interpretation depends in particular on the time elapsed since vaccination, the variant circulating at that time, the infectious history of the people examined and the quality of control of confounding factors. In a non-"matched", non-"randomized" and uncontrolled observational study, vaccinated and unvaccinated may differ in age, health status, exposure to the virus, immune history, screening behaviors or use of care. These differences can influence the estimate without the vaccine being the direct cause of the observed difference.

We must therefore distinguish two propositions: "the measured risk is higher among vaccinated people" and "vaccination increases this risk". The first may emerge from the data, the second requires additional demonstration.

What do the cited studies show?

Ioannou et al., in Annals of Internal Medicine, report, following prolonged monitoring of XBB.1.5 vaccines from 2023-2024, an estimate of −3.26% against documented SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a 95% confidence interval from −6.78% to −0.22%. This result deserves attention, but should be read in light of the time since vaccination, circulating variants and the limitations of an observational study.

Nakatani et al., in Cureus, report, within Japanese SMEs, an association between mRNA vaccination and infection, with a odds ratio 1.85 (95% confidence interval: 1.33 to 2.57). The type of study, the population examined and the measurement of behavior, however, limit the general scope of this observation.

Eythorsson et al., in JAMA Network Open, observe, in a post-Omicron context, a higher risk of reinfection in people who have received at least two doses than in those who have received one dose or less: risk ratio of 1.42 (95% confidence interval: 1.13 to 1.78, according to the figures shown here). The infectious and vaccine history of the groups is essential for interpretation.

Shrestha et al., in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, estimate the effectiveness of the bivalent vaccine at 29% during the predominance of BA.4/5, at 20% during that of the BQ subvariants, then at 4% during that of XBB, with a confidence interval encompassing negative values. The study illustrates protection against infection that varies depending on the viral context; it does not demonstrate widespread "negative effectiveness".

Finally, pediatric data published in the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society show, in children aged 6 months to 4 years, no difference in risk of infection depending on vaccination status, according to the summary indexed in PubMed. A lack of demonstrated effect on infection should not be confused with the demonstration of an adverse effect. It is true that symptomatic infection is very rare in children, so effectiveness is very difficult to show.

These works do not describe neither the same populations nor the same comparisons. Bringing them together under a single label, "negative effectiveness", therefore risks masking as much as illuminating.

Why does efficiency become negative?

Several mechanisms can be combined.

Protection against infection may decrease over time as circulating variants antigenically move away from the strain used for vaccine programming.

In a population widely exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the groups compared present complex immune histories: successive vaccinations in different numbers, a multiplicity of industrial origins of successive doses (producer mix), a varied history of previous infections and of immune status, and often even combinations of all of these.

Added to this are the difficulties specific to observational studies. Recently vaccinated people may, for example, have gotten into the habit of getting tested more often... Conversely, past infections may more often be insufficiently documented in the unvaccinated...

Even after statistical adjustment, residual confusion remains possible.

Read negative effectiveness correctly

When effectiveness turns out to be negative, three questions arise:

what event was measured? a documented infection, symptomatic illness, hospitalization or death?

when was follow-up measured?

how did the authors account for infectious history, screening, and other differences between groups?

Negative efficacy against infection at the end of follow-up, in a context of distant variants and heterogeneous immune histories, would not have the same scope as an analogous result observed immediately after vaccination in a randomized controlled trial.

The difficulty is not just statistical. It is also due to the way in which vaccines were presented. The possibility of variable protection against infection, expected to evolve with the virus and over time, should have been explained earlier, and more clearly. Viewing vaccination as a uniform and lasting solution to the crisis exposed disappointments and made it more difficult to discuss unfavorable outcomes when they appeared, to the point of glossing over them.

Finally, the question of the selection pressure exerted on the virus by mass vaccination also deserves to be asked and studied.

Conclusion

The challenge is therefore not to defend or condemn, but to understand precisely what the data says, what they suggest, and what they do not yet allow us to conclude.

It is only by accepting this type of debate, in an open manner that respects different points of view and as long as they are honestly documented, that we can calmly prepare for the next epidemics and pandemics.

Bernard Rentier is a prominent Belgian virologist and Professor Emeritus who served as Rector of the University of Liège from 2005 to 2014.

He is internationally recognized as a pioneer and leading advocate for Open Science, having established ORBi, one of the world's most successful institutional open-access repositories.

Throughout his career, he has championned global scientific transparency, open access to publications, and the reform of research evaluation.

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