Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
18h

Thanks for sharing this, Joelle. I have no regrets of skipping vaccines in the past and no intention of getting them in the future.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
1d

Viruses are a hoax, vaccines are a scam

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