Anton Chekhov, on the nature of failing societies:

"In failing societies, there are a thousand fools for every enlightened mind, and a thousand vulgar words for every conscious one. The majority always remains ignorant, and the reasonable person is constantly defeated. If you see trivial matters dominating discussions in a society, and fools taking center stage, then you are in the presence of a very failing society."

Fools do indeed occupy all the space, their influence amplified by a media reach Chekhov could not have imagined. From the two fools strutting around, handing out praise and blame at the head of the EU, to the foot soldiers of techno-totalitarianism in the National Assembly, and including For Sure and its clique of sellouts and traitors, fools firmly hold power, and the reasonable person can only observe the institutional, moral, and intellectual decadence from which only these fools and the mafia ultimately manage to profit.

People are turning away from politics because the daily deluge of nonsense and propaganda reported by the various media outlets is sickening, and the constant absurdity imposes an unbearable weariness on any normally functioning mind. It is in this void that monsters are formed, that the police attempt to arrogate to themselves the right to kill for personal gain, that corruption becomes omnipresent, that the bourgeois civil service gorges itself on its undue privileges and applauds freedom-crushing progress, the digital prison, and the massacre of the middle class through fiscal and regulatory warfare.

As the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei recently said on an English-language channel, just back from a visit to China and in response to a question about freedom of expression in the West and in China: "In China, freedom of expression is very limited by a centralized power that wants to maintain overall stability, but where a small voice can sometimes make a big noise." In the West, everyone can shout more or less freely, but nobody cares, it changes nothing.

The disappearance of any real political participation by European populations under the weight of institutional accumulation, combined with violent state repression of any attempt at popular control, means that the issue is no longer so much freedom and sovereignty in the Gaullist sense of the term, but rather the guarantee of access to consumption. The Hobbesian contract is clearly the one imposed upon us, where the population lays its freedom at the feet of the Sovereign, whoever that may be, in exchange for its security.

A fool's bargain, since it is the Sovereign who then becomes the essential threat, as we see in every totalitarian regime, and increasingly here where we are experiencing the establishment of a Euro-Soviet determined to reign supreme.

Freedom carries risks and comes at a high price, but it is the only alternative to prison. What do we want?

