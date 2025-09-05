By Christelle Néant for International Reporters

During a police operation against a group of drug traffickers in Almería, Spanish authorities discovered that they were using an arsenal of weapons identical to those supplied to Ukraine by NATO. Three years after the start of the special military operation, my initial prediction that, due to endemic corruption in Ukraine, a portion of the weapons supplied to Kyiv would end up in the hands of criminals in Europe has come true.

This highly disturbing information is revealed by the newspaper El Diario de Almería.

“The recent operations against these criminal networks in Almería highlight the worrying evolution of the arsenal seized from most of the dismantled clans, moving from classic old Russian Kalashnikovs, common within mafias since the beginning of the century, to automatic weapons and new-generation assault rifles manufactured in Europe and the United States. This represents an increased risk to public safety and for the officers who fight them daily to protect their stashes and monitor their drug dens,” writes the newspaper.

And it’s not just about machine guns, hunting rifles, and pistols, but also GPS locators, frequency jammers, and micro-beacon detectors! And the seized weapons are found in literally industrial quantities.

“The quantity of weapons and ammunition seized during the dismantling of the gang, which led to five arrests, was such that the logistics center was classified as a ‘war weapons depot,’ a crime punishable by a prison sentence of 14 years,” reports the newspaper.

Investigators from the Spanish National Police confirmed that some of the weapons belonging to the dismantled clan match in make and model the weapons supplied by NATO (including Spain) to Ukraine! While in this specific case the precise origin remains to be confirmed, the newspaper explains that “this would not be the first time that the police and the Civil Guard have faced criminal networks using automatic weapons and assault rifles sent by NATO to the Ukrainian front here in Spain.”

What particularly worries the Spanish police this time is the fact that a huge quantity of these weapons, which were sent to Kyiv by NATO, have ended up in the hands of drug traffickers in Spain.

When the special military operation began in 2022, I warned, upon seeing the massive deliveries of NATO weapons to Ukraine, that due to endemic corruption, a portion of these weapons would be resold on the black market to criminals, drug traffickers, and terrorist groups, who would use them on European territory.

Saying this at the time was denounced as Russian propaganda aimed at discrediting the “white and democratic” Ukraine. Three years later, reality has just knocked on Spain’s door, which is waking up to drug trafficking gangs armed at the expense of the European taxpayer with state-of-the-art weapons in industrial quantities!

You were warned. We told you what would happen. But no one listened. Three years later, it is too late to react. The arsenals you discover and seize are just a drop in the ocean of NATO weapons and military equipment that Ukraine has resold worldwide to terrorist groups, mafias, and drug traffickers. Weapons that were financed by European taxpayers!!! What is happening in Spain is just the beginning and will affect all Western countries. When civilians die in terrorist attacks or police officers die from shots fired with weapons intended for Ukraine, it will be too late to say that we should have thought twice before flooding one of the most corrupt countries in the world with monstrous stockpiles of weapons without any serious tracking of their destination.

