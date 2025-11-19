On November 5, Mediapart released footage taken inside the gendarmerie deployment in Sainte-Soline on March 25, 2023. The body camera footage shows and reveals a clear intent to kill, traumatize, and break the soldiers mentally and psychologically . They can be heard exclaiming: "Take out two or three of them, that'll calm the others down," "I've lost count of the guys we've blinded!", "A real thrill!", "We have to kill them," or, shouting with joy after a shot: "He put it right in the head."

On November 7, Le Monde interviewed sociologist Sébastien Roché to react to these images. This police expert is far from being an activist; he even worked for a long time within the police force. He had been teaching at the National Police Academy since 1993 and worked at the Ministry of the Interior under Bernard Cazeneuve. But for having expressed slight doubts about the mass violence committed by police against the Yellow Vests, he is now blacklisted from the small circle of researchers who advise the authorities.

In this interview, Sébastien Roché questions the "3,200 gendarmes, nine helicopters, four armored vehicles, four water cannons, and a platoon of 20 quad bikes [that] were mobilized to disperse a demonstration that posed no threat to any buildings." He believes there has been a "transformation in the professional culture of law enforcement: they have embraced a logic of escalation and confrontation." This is a gross understatement when agents armed to the teeth by the state kill and maim en masse, and rejoice when they shoot demonstrators in the head.

Most importantly, Sébastien Roché reveals this figure: "Since 2018, there have never been fewer than 10,000 LBD (less-lethal defense weapon) rounds and explosive grenades fired each year by the police and gendarmerie in France, whereas there were fewer than 500 per year before 2015." 2018 was the year of the Yellow Vest movement. And it marked an irreversible shift towards a police state, already firmly established in previous years.

That year, the Ministry of the Interior acknowledged that police had fired 19,071 rubber bullets at the population. The more naive might have thought that such a level of brutality was "exceptional," linked to a context of unrest. But no. When police are accustomed to firing into crowds, their violence never diminishes. Officers have internalized this level of brutality as normal. After the Yellow Vest movement, the level of brutality and the number of shots fired never truly decreased. France 3, in an investigation published in 2023, revealed that "every year, approximately 15,000 to 20,000 such shots are fired by law enforcement."

That's an average of about fifty potentially lethal rubber bullets fired every single day of the year, without exception. And this staggering figure doesn't even include tear gas grenades, which are used in far greater numbers. In just two hours in Sainte-Soline on March 25, 2023, 5,000 grenades were fired into the fields. On December 1st on the Champs-Élysées against the Yellow Vests, more than 10,000 tear gas canisters were used in just a few hours. During the eviction of the ZAD (Zone to Defend) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes in the spring of 2018, 13,000 grenades were used. During the "Block Everything" movement on September 10th, no official figures were published, but they must be close to this order of magnitude, given the systematic repression against every blockade, every gathering, every action, everywhere in France. Mass, militarized violence has become the norm.

The government encourages this through ever-increasing purchases of ammunition, allowing law enforcement to maintain unlimited reserves. In November 2023, the government placed a massive order for grenades for crowd control: a budget of over 78 million euros, the largest we have seen to date. As early as 2021, Macron had already ordered 170,000 rubber bullets for LBD launchers and 90 armored vehicles for the gendarmerie.

In March 2016, the Socialist government had already ordered an "exceptional" number of 40mm "defense ammunition" for €5.57 million, an estimated 115,000 rounds. These figures are so high that one can assume the official number of approximately 15,000 uses of rubber bullets each year is an underestimate. This literally means tens of thousands of shots are fired annually, and not all police officers report their use. In recent months, the Ministry of the Interior has even acquired new explosive grenades, even more powerful than those that have already shattered hands, manufactured in Brazil .

The government is at war with the people, and France is an epicenter of the militarization of repression, exporting its expertise worldwide. The Milipol trade show, a major international fair for police weapons organized in Paris starting November 18, is a prime example.

Leave a comment

Share