The Greek philosopher Plato is credited with the following aphorism: "Science is merely perception." But what happens when perception becomes a political platform seeking to impose its partisan will on science education? What also happens when scientists and professors attempt to protest the imposition of this ideology?

Lawrence M. Krauss, a prominent theoretical physicist, recruited 39 leading academics, researchers, and scientists to share their observations and experiences of what they consider an extreme ideological attack on the core principles of their profession. The result is The War on Science, which presents a provocative argument that higher education is under siege.

Mr. Krauss explains in his introduction that today's academia is strangled by identity politics. Those who practice this ideology are extremely vulnerable to having their ideas challenged and do not hesitate to punish those who disagree with them.

Hostility

The book highlights that much of this environment is based on hostility toward almost anything associated with a white European heritage. Sergiu Klainerman, Higgins Professor of Mathematics at Princeton University, explains in his essay "Radical Egalitarianism and Mathematics," that some professors insist that algebra and geometry are symbols of white privilege because of their ancient Greek roots.

But as Klainerman points out:

”An obvious problem with these views is that mathematics did not originate in Europe. Our contemporary number system, which makes crucial use of the concept of zero, has its origins in India. This system was widely disseminated through the writings of the Persian mathematician al-Khwarizmi and the Arab mathematician al-Kindi. It was later popularized in the West by Fibonacci in his book Liber Abaci.”

Anna I. Krylov, Associate Professor of Natural Sciences at the University of Southern California, and statistician Jay Tanzman collaborated on the essay "Spotlight on Scientific Research." This essay details how external, non-scientific forces push researchers to think in certain ways.

They recall that an article titled "Meta-Analysis: On Average, Undergraduate Students' Intelligence Is Merely Average" was retracted from the journal Frontiers of Psychology after Twitter users (now X) angrily complained about the offensiveness of the article's concept. This was despite the fact that only the abstract was online and the full research was not publicly available.

Anna Krylov and Jay Tanzman also warn that researchers have been stigmatized when their research has led to conclusions that contradict certain political arguments. Among them is Harvard economist Roland Fryer, whose career has been threatened. The statistical data contained in Mr. Fryer's published research revealed no racial bias and confirmed the use of lethal police force in the United States.

Also cited are the authors of In Defense of Merit in Science, whose work was rejected by the editors of the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences). Their thesis, which supported merit-based education over affirmative action, was deemed "harmful" and "widely and rightfully criticized as meaningless."

Multiculturalism

The book also raises the question of whether promoting multiculturalism contradicts fundamental educational standards. Jerry Coyne, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Ecology and Evolution at the University of Chicago, and Luana S. Maroja, Professor at Williams College, use their joint essay to detail the New Zealand example of integrating Māori traditions into contemporary academic studies.

The authors explain that New Zealand students are taught that the Polynesian ancestors of the Māori were the first to discover Antarctica in the 7th century, even though there is no evidence to support this claim. They also point to the importance of teaching university students about the supposed benefits of using traditional Māori herbal and spiritual remedies for medical treatments; the author emphasizes that no clinical trials have proven their effectiveness.

Jerry Coyne and Luana Maroja argue that they are not minimizing the Māori experience. But they warn: "Conflating Indigenous knowledge with modern science risks confusing students about what constitutes knowledge and the very nature of science."

The War on Science addresses several controversial political issues that have permeated science education. The book highlights how the acceptance of transgenderism is radically redefining biology studies.

There is also the question of professors using their academic authority to make political statements on non-scientific topics, particularly the war in Gaza.

The rise of anti-Semitic incidents on university campuses is addressed in The Treason of the Intellectuals, a disturbing history lesson by Sir Niall Ferguson, a senior fellow at Stanford University and Harvard University. Mr. Ferguson draws unsettling parallels between the hostility toward contemporary Jewish students and the early years of the madness that disfigured 1930s Germany.

Some of the authors who contributed to War on Science may be familiar to readers thanks to their prominence on television and social media. Among them are Oxford professor Richard Dawkins and Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson.

While a book on the state of science education may seem somewhat esoteric to readers outside the field, War on Science is a must-read for anyone concerned about the current academic environment and the damage it could inflict on the world of tomorrow.

Edited by Lawrence M. Krauss

Post Hill Press: July 29, 2025

Hardcover, 480 pages

