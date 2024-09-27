The European Parliament approved by a large majority on Thursday a resolution that supports the use of European weapons by Ukraine on Russian soil.

In this text approved by 425 votes in favor, 131 against and 63 abstentions, the Parliament calls on EU member states to allow Ukraine to use the weapons they supply to it against "legitimate military targets" on Russian soil. "Without lifting the current restrictions, Ukraine cannot fully exercise its right to self-defense and remains exposed to attacks on its population and infrastructure," the assembly believes.

Until now, Western states have been procrastinating on this issue and are reluctant to lift this restriction. Russian pressure is strong: Moscow has already warned that it would consider such use of Western weapons as a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. The subject was again discussed last week between US President Joe Biden and the new British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, without the meeting leading to a review of the current line of conduct.

The resolution also "deplores" "the decrease in the volume of bilateral military aid provided to Ukraine by the countries of the Union". It also recalls the commitments already made by the EU countries in terms of the delivery of weapons, air defence systems and munitions, including the German long-range Taurus missiles that Berlin still refuses to provide to the Ukrainian forces.

In the Belgian ranks, only the PTB voted against the text. The Vlaams Belang abstained.

