Translated from an article of Dr Aziz Djalane on aimsib.org (*)

Introduction

There are benign, innocent confusions: those that are tolerated, resulting from pedagogical simplification or human approximation. And then there are those persistent confusions, rooted in habit, twenty or even thirty years old, repeated without critical examination, until they become collective assumptions—and sometimes silent dogmas.

The confusion between vitamin K1 and vitamin K2 falls into this second category. For decades, I've seen a steady stream of patients conscientiously taking vitamin D3 supplements. The intentions are noble, there's nothing wrong with that, at least almost always. Strengthening bones, supporting the immune system, preventing age-related frailty. Dosages vary, prescriptions multiply with an assurance that sometimes borders on naive optimism…

But almost never, or so rarely, is the question of vitamin K2 raised. When I bring it up, the response comes back, like a reassuring reflex: "I eat green vegetables, so I'm not deficient in vitamin K."

Certainly. You consume Vitamin K1. But biology is definitely not a matter of spelling.

Same letter, radically different functions

Vitamin K1 is concentrated in the liver. It activates clotting factors. It prevents bleeding. It is vital.

Vitamin K2, however, acts elsewhere, in a more subtle and often overlooked way: influencing calcium metabolism. It activates osteocalcin, ensuring proper bone mineralization. It activates Matrix Gla Protein, an essential inhibitor of arterial calcification. Vitamin K1 protects against bleeding. Vitamin K2 protects against silent tissue stiffness.

To confuse them is to misunderstand the exquisite precision of biological economy.

The K2: a family too often summarized

Vitamin K2 is not a homogeneous compound. It belongs to the menaquinone (MK-n) family, of which at least fourteen natural forms have been identified. MK-1 is, in fact, vitamin K1. The true forms of K2 begin with MK-4 and extend to MK-14. In clinical practice, three groups are of particular interest:

• MK-4

• MK-7

• MK-8/MK-9

The other forms belong more to biochemical catalogues than to daily practice.

MK-4: Brief intensity

MK-4 is a short-chain form. It is found in certain tissues, and the body can produce it from K1, although this conversion is variable and limited. Its distinguishing feature is a short plasma half-life, on the order of a few hours. At nutritional doses (100–200 µg), its systemic effect remains modest.

To achieve a significant clinical effect, some strategies employ high pharmacological doses— up to 45 mg per day in some Japanese protocols, in combination with nattokinase. These are milligrams. This is no longer nutrition, it's pharmacology. MK-4 is not ineffective: it is demanding…

MK-7: Biological Continuity

MK-7, primarily derived from traditional bacterial fermentations, has a longer chain. This structural length provides a major advantage: continuity. Its plasma half-life extends from 48 to 72 hours, allowing for efficient extrahepatic diffusion and continuous activation of vitamin K-dependent proteins. At doses between 90 and 200 µg per day, it significantly reduces the non-carboxylated forms of osteocalcin and Matrix Gla Protein . MK-4 acts intensely but briefly. MK-7 acts discreetly but persistently.

In prevention, consistency often prevails over occasional intensity.

Vitamin D: mobilization without direction?

Vitamin D3 dramatically increases intestinal calcium absorption (without it this absorption remains very limited), and stimulates the synthesis of vitamin K-dependent proteins. But an uncarboxylated protein remains incomplete.

Supplementing with vitamin D without ensuring sufficient potassium (K2) intake is like accelerating a flow without controlling its destination. Physiology does not reward partial strategies.

Potential consequences of vitamin D supplementation without K2

Excessive vitamin D supplementation, in the absence of adequate potassium (K2) intake, can lead to several adverse effects related to the misallocation of calcium:

• Vascular calcification : calcium deposits in the arteries, promoting stiffness and hypertension.

• Cardiac stiffness : calcification of the valves and decreased ventricular compliance.

• Nephrocalcinosis : accumulation of calcium in the kidneys, risk of kidney stones and impaired function.

• Hypercalcemia : fatigue, nausea, constipation, and heart rhythm disturbances.

• Ectopic tissue calcification : deposits in tendons and soft tissues, pain, and loss of flexibility.

• Incomplete activation of K2-dependent proteins : osteocalcin and MGP remain partially inactive, limiting bone fixation.

• Calcium-phosphorus imbalance : disruption of the calcium/phosphate ratio, promoting bone fragility and microdeposits.

• Increased metabolic risk : pancreatic and microvascular calcification, altering microcirculation and insulin sensitivity.

For new prescribers

This text is addressed particularly to those who, convinced of the benefits of vitamin D, prescribe it indiscriminately, sometimes without fully considering the consequences of poorly managed calcium mobilization.

Prescribing vitamin D is not a trivial matter.

It involves intervening in a delicate calcium-phosphorus balance, the subtleties of which often escape those who limit themselves to standardized recommendations.

To the cardiologists who honor me with their presence

I also respectfully address my cardiology colleagues who sometimes hesitate to include vitamin K2 in their prescriptions, for fear of interfering with hemostasis. This confusion is understandable.

Vitamin K1 primarily acts on hepatic coagulation factors. Vitamin K2, particularly MK-7 at nutritional doses, acts extrahepatically on osteocalcin and MGP. At usual doses (90–200 µg), MK-7 does not cause hypercoagulability in patients not treated with vitamin K antagonists. Personally, based on blood tests and calcium scans, I have adopted the well-reasoned practice of prescribing 100 µg of vitamin K2 for every 5000 IU of vitamin D3.

Not including vitamin K2 due to theoretical concerns warrants reflection, perhaps even a reassessment.

The majority is not the truth

I sometimes get the objection: "If most recommendations don't systematically mention K2, it's because it's not essential." I then think of this quote from Coluche: "Just because many people are wrong doesn't make them right."

The majority creates a consensus. It does not necessarily produce accuracy. Physiology does not vote. It obeys its own laws.

Conclusion : Restore coherence!

Not all forms of K2 are created equal. Similarly, not all vitamin D supplements are equivalent. MK-7, due to its plasma stability and physiological consistency, is currently the most suitable form for daily vitamin D intake. Vitamin D facilitates calcium absorption. K2, and more specifically MK-7, directs it to the appropriate destination.

And in medicine, it's never the entry point that determines the balance. It's the orientation.

A word to the wise…

Dr. Aziz Djalane,

March 2026

Contact the author, Dr. Aziz Djalane. Functional and Integrative Medicine

– Email: dr.a.djalane.econsultation@gmail.com

– Telegram: https://t.me/DrAzizDjalane_Teleconsult

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(*) AIMSIB : Association Internationale pour une Médecine Scientifique Indépendante et Bienveillante - International Association for Independent and Benevolent Scientific Medicine

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