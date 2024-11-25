Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Nov 27

My favorites were the connect the dots one and the maze. Clever!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rightful Freedom's avatar
Rightful Freedom
Nov 26

My favorite: Failure is just practice.

I know. I've had a lot of practice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by CocotteMinute
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture