Translated from France-Soir

In a dense and uncompromising debriefing, Frédéric Baldan, a former lobbyist turned author of the bestseller "UrsulaGates: The Compromise of Lobbying," lays bare the workings of a system he believes is captured by powerful private interests and details the reprisals he claims to have suffered for exposing this mechanism. His book, published in French at the end of 2024, has since been translated into English—with a title adapted for the American market—and into Italian by Guerrini, near Milan. Other versions, including German, are reportedly in preparation. "This book has opened the doors of an opaque world to the general public," he asserts. "Public decision-making... has been captured by multinationals," he adds, citing Microsoft and Pfizer and the role of organizations like the World Economic Forum.

At the heart of his allegations is a legal case targeting the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “Today, we have proof that she committed criminal offenses,” asserts Baldan, who maintains that the SMS and contract scandal during the health crisis only scratched the surface. He insists: “This is far from over.” According to him, the proceedings have seen up to 1,000—or even 3,000—civil party claims filed and have not been adequately covered by a press “too subservient to the government without verifying the facts.” He emphasizes that “to date, no court has been able to establish that she did not commit them,” while acknowledging that the legal debate is hampered by the question of citizens’ standing to sue.

Frédéric Baldan places these grievances in a broader context: the influence of lobbyists on the European regulatory ecosystem. He cites, in particular, the communication strategy surrounding vaccines during Covid-19. “Pfizer paid Hill & Knowlton for a campaign originating in Flanders, specifically targeting children, aiming to transform science into a religious belief,” he argues, recalling the infamous “fake Kuwaiti nurse” case during the first Gulf War, in which the communications agency was involved. He also accuses a widespread lack of transparency: “Pfizer never declared its service provider… Ursula von der Leyen should have declared that she had met with both and didn’t.”

The former lobbyist also asserts his insider’s perspective on Brussels. “I spent 10 years within the institutions. I understand their nuances better than most journalists,” he says, while specifying that he primarily “played the small players against the big ones.” This stance, he says, has come at a high price. First suspended and then removed from the lobbyists' register, he describes a cascade of informal sanctions. "They took away my badge without any legal basis... I'll probably never give it back," he says. Then came the bank closures: "ING unilaterally closed my accounts. Nagelmackers followed suit, including my five-year-old son's account." He sees the shadow of a "political conspiracy" and denounces a misuse of anti-money laundering measures: "Our property rights have become a privilege conditioned by a banking cartel."

Despite these obstacles, Frédéric Baldan says he will continue the fight. "I thank the institutions for trying to motivate me every day," he quips. He promises further legal action and continues his work as an author and consultant, while also carrying out activist campaigns, notably against electronic invoicing in Belgium, which he considers a "tool for mass surveillance." His guiding principle: to empower citizens. “What interests me is that people read, understand, grasp some of the book’s insights, and take action. Start saying no again, unite, support the independent press, create free software.”

When asked about the international reception, he mentions a “unanimously positive” public response and success in Italy, where the book reached number one in its category. Political reactions are more mixed: “Those who fight abuses of power welcome the book; institutions and large corporations, much less so.”

Beyond the controversies, Frédéric Baldan sets a course: “We must buy our own intelligence service,” he says, calling for funding for independent media outlets with diverse perspectives. His conclusion is a declaration of faith: “Don’t go back to the daily grind. Dedicate a part of your life to defending the common good: fundamental rights.”

