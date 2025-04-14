Translated from https://reseauinternational.net/ursula-von-der-leyen-efface-les-racines-chretiennes-leurope-ce-sont-les-valeurs-du-talmud-am-israel-chai/ by Le Media en 4-4-2

Ursula von der Leyen declared in Israel that "Europe is based on the values ​​of the Talmud." She praised Ben-Gurion, ignored the historical crimes of Zionism, and never mentioned the rights of the Palestinian people. This historical rewriting, combined with the opaque management of billions of euros for ineffective vaccines, signals a serious deviation by the European Commission.

On June 14, 2022, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission—which has allocated tens of billions of euros to purchase anti-COVID vaccines—gave a speech at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. What could have been a diplomatic courtesy turned into an ideological declaration of faith, in which Europe found itself redefined in light of values... alien to its historical foundations. And all this against a backdrop of opaque mass vaccination, a dubious energy strategy, and a carefully targeted historical revision.

When does Europe become Talmudic?

But what was most striking in this speech was this sentence:

"Europe is the values ​​of the Talmud, the Jewish sense of personal responsibility, justice, and solidarity. Over the centuries, the Jewish people have been 'a light unto the nations.' And they will be a light for Europe for many centuries to come. Ben-Gurion's legacy is enduring. (...) Am Israel Chai [Editor's note: Long live Israel]."

No, Ms. von der Leyen, Europe was not founded on the Talmud. Europe is the fruit of centuries of Greco-Roman culture and, above all, Christianity. Claiming that our cultural roots are Talmudic is historically false, intellectually dishonest, and politically dangerous.

Especially when we know what certain passages in the Talmud say about central figures of Christianity: Jesus is called a "sorcerer" condemned to death, Mary is insulted. This is not a matter of interpretation: these are documented excerpts. So why rewrite European history in light of a religious text that has never been the foundation of our civilization?

Is Israel, a model democracy or permanent impunity? By uncritically praising the legacy of Ben-Gurion – "father of the Israeli nation" – Ursula von der Leyen forgets to mention the other face of this founder: that of a man who justified the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians, as many Israeli historians themselves have attested (Benny Morris, Ilan Pappé, etc.).

And what about the terrorist Jabotinsky, champion of revisionist Zionism, who advocated uncompromising territorial domination, with contempt for the Arab populations? Glorifying these figures without even mentioning the human consequences of their projects amounts to legitimizing an ongoing colonial expansion. And to denying the rights of the peoples who are its victims.

A Europe Being Used as a Tool?

Ursula von der Leyen's speech in Israel is not just a diplomatic blunder. It reveals a serious deviation: that of a European Union that, instead of defending its peoples, cultures, and interests, places itself at the service of foreign agendas—whether health, energy, or ideological.

Respect for memory, yes. Blind alignment, no. Democracy, yes. Willful forgetting of our history, no.

Europe deserves better than disguised moral lessons. It deserves a policy of truth, justice, and sovereignty. And above all, it deserves that the defense of a religious community never be confused with submission to a political vision from another era.

