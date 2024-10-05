Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

David Poe
Oct 5

Defund the United Nations.

1 reply by CocotteMinute
bio terry
Oct 19Edited

Sustainability is an emty, hyped word that is window dressed and means in reality to steal, kill, take away, destruct, to divide, to lie. Part of the word salad of the woke society, the green fascists, pretty words to hide real intent, because nothing is sustainable unless you squeeze 500 mill people into smart cities of control and kill the rest as fast as possible. Fast will be through false treacherous medication, bad sustainable plastic meat products and cricket powder proteins full of damaging parasites, proxy wars, stress damage (emotional and physical), and famine by proxy through sustainable process. You can only kill fast and effective by omitting , food, like Stalin did in Ukraine. It will be faster when we don't have backyard gardens and living like birds in skyscrapers (agenda 30?).

