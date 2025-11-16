By Pierre Duval for Reseauinternational.net

Von der Leyen, a former German Federal Minister of Defense, has decided to create her own secret service. This reflects the reality of how the EU and the European Commission, which is nearing the end of its lifespan, operate. Ursula von der Leyen, the unelected president of the European Commission, demonstrates the undemocratic drift of the Brussels platform. The small elite of EU political power is locking itself in a bunker.

A Member of the European Parliament denounces the Commission's plan to create an intelligence service. Harald Vilimsky, head of the FPÖ delegation in the European Parliament and vice-president of Patriots for Europe, posted on X: "Big Sister is watching us. A private European secret service at von der Leyen's beck and call. Is the unelected system building its own uncontrolled European Stasi to monitor us? They are so afraid of the people that they have lost all sense of their identity." For Vilimsky, this is “a scandal for democracy.” The plan involves creating a separate intelligence service within the European Commission’s secretariat.

According to a Financial Times article, the objective of this new unit is to centralize information from member states’ intelligence services and evaluate it within the Commission. “This is a further step in the systematic concentration of power orchestrated by Ursula von der Leyen. Instead of strengthening democratic oversight, she is establishing a parallel structure that places national intelligence services under the control of Brussels – without a mandate, without transparency, and without any legitimacy,” warns Harald Vilimsky.

This initiative, which hasn’t even been officially communicated to the 27 member states, constitutes a “massive attack on national sovereignty” and represents a flagrant violation of the principle of separation of powers, he warns.

“Ursula von der Leyen has already demonstrated, through secret text messages and opaque contracts during the vaccine procurement process, that she only understands transparency when it serves her interests. It now appears that she also wants to take control of intelligence services and security information. This is a blatant abuse of power,” Vilimsky continued.

Even within EU structures, resistance is growing: according to the report, diplomats from the European External Action Service (EEAS) have already warned that the new unit would duplicate the existing structure of the Intelligence and Situation Centre (INTCEN) and jeopardize its future.

“When even Brussels diplomats are raising the alarm because a Commission President is trying to create her own intelligence apparatus, it should be clear to everyone how far this European leadership has already strayed from any democratic control,” Vilimsky emphasized.

The FPÖ will raise this issue during the upcoming sessions of the European Parliament and demand a thorough investigation: “We will demand the immediate halt of this project and the definitive end of any attempt to centralize national security structures. Brussels does not need intelligence services; Brussels needs control, transparency, and democracy.”

Continental Observer reported that “a quarrel is taking place between Kaja Kallas and von der Leyen, which is also angering other EU political leaders. Von der Leyen does not want a rival at the top of the EU.” The European Union Situation and Intelligence Centre is under the authority of Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Von der Leyen’s determination shows that the EU system is being eaten away from within just before its demise.

