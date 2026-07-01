From Investigate Europe

Dear reader,

It is one of the continent’s most powerful institutions, yet scrutiny has rarely fallen on the Court of Justice of the European Union. The inner workings of the bloc’s highest court are largely shielded from public view, and in many respects understandably so, given the need for judicial impartiality and secrecy.

However, a new Investigate Europe investigation has uncovered a number of troubling transparency concerns at the CJEU and an internal system which allows potential perceived conflict of interest risks to fester.

Exclusive analysis of transparency disclosures found that more than 40 per cent of its judges and advocates general have declared private financial interests. They range from stakes in household names like Airbus, Total and AstraZeneca to interests in financial institutions BNP Paribas, Invesco, Bank of Valletta and others.

Investigate Europe discovered in some instances judges had sat on cases involving companies or close competitors where they had declared an interest, while many more were involved in cases concerning the industries where they also had a stake.

In a six-month investigation, reporters found striking gaps in public declarations and a system where cases are assigned without external scrutiny. While there is no indication that any of those named in the investigation acted improperly in their judicial work, the CJEU’s current code of conduct policies do raise valid questions. As one closely placed source put it: “It is about the perception that such cases give, and that is where the issue lies.”

The investigation can be read in full on the Investigate Europe website. It is out today with our media partners across Europe including EUobserver, Follow The Money, Le Monde, Público.pt, Público.es, Le Soir and Taz.

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