Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
5dEdited

Wouldn't you think that conflicts of interest mattered?

And how the heck did they get away with this for so long?

It's like people didn't truly understand what conflicts of interest imbue.

That's why it's good they do conflict of interest training at work, so people can realize that the people up top most likely play that game. 🤣

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
5d

Well connected swamp-monsters everywhere ... 🤣🤣🤣

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