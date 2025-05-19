By Julian Rose for GlobalResearch.ca

The techno-obsessive trend of this time is the new pandemic, designed like its predecessor, to derail the human race.

It’s about promoting non-biological life forms as ‘more advanced’ than the evolutionary biological life forms that constitute the infinite diversity of our living planet – including we humans.

This grand technology-centred deception is the carefully constructed master plan of an elite cult that has learned to imitate the behaviour of humans while not actually belonging to the family of man.

They are clever, however, and have recognised that to redesign life to be a ‘smart’ mechanised subversion of its biological origins one must set about it in incremental stages, with each stage appearing to be ‘an improvement’ on the original.

The techno-digital agenda of today – is sold as being a more ‘efficient’, ‘smarter’ and ‘faster’ way of realising the desired end goal. It must be a fully controllable and predictable means to this end. An end which the 21st century deep state has declared to be “saving the planet.”

What it actually intends is to distort, sterilise and ultimately delete the biological heart beat of planetary life.

So firstly, the public has to be made to believe in the cult’s ‘save the world’ deception – and then – that the radical re-engineering of biological life is the only way to achieve it. Taking a scalpel to the very gene pool of life.

The deep state’s aim of getting the public to believe in its ‘save the plant’ rhetoric has largely been achieved. The secondary factor – that the only way to do this is via genetically engineering the biological DNA of planetary life – has not. But that’s what they are working on.

Explained in this way to the citizens of the world, the typical response might have been “You’re never going to sell that one to we the people!”

However, once the task of convincing was spread over a period of 40 or so years – voices of assent to this diabolical concept started emerging.

Once the original message became tied-down to a single specific cause – “Stop Global Warming – end anthropological generated sources of CO2!” expounded by global governments, pseudo scientists and the world media, the brainless chant started rolling “We must all work together to achieve Net Zero by 2050!”

Never mind that no one understood what ‘net zero’ meant. It was enough to be told that CO2 is an evil pollutant and that only by getting complete control over it can the world be saved from being cooked.

Then, having successfully installed this particular virtual reality illusion in the neocortex of the masses, the way was cleared for a further raft of deceptions to be added to the witches brew.

I have picked out three interconnected non biological life distortions to show how the continuing push to dehumanise the human race increasingly became covered by the use of the word ‘Trans’: Transgenic, Transgender, Transhuman.

The ultimate purpose being the liquidation of our true evolutionary nature via removing it from its direct connection with the Supreme Source of (our) existence.

The ‘Transgender’ virus was sewn as a divisive way of undermining human procreation and thereby reducing the world population.

Consider the sinister forces at play that have led to young people (children) believing they can defy nature’s biological laws in order to be technically doctored into some entity which denies the fundamental reality of male and female sexuality.

Consider how quickly the ‘trans’ cause became a political football, with the socially engineered rise of ‘defenders of the freedom to choose’ standing behind the LGBT cause and claiming discrimination was being used by any who addressed trans individuals using the pronoun he/she.

And before you know it, supposedly responsible medical professionals started offering their services to mutilate the sexual organs of these tragic youngsters whose development as adult human beings hadn’t even started.

With the advance of puberty and the vulnerable condition that comes with it, how could a young person be expected to make an assured decision about something that would deeply affect the rest of their lives?

The sick architects of The Great Reset/New World Order could no doubt gloat over the chaos they engendered through this darkly devious socio-psychological operation. An operation to destroy the two most fundamental pillars of existence without which no natural procreation can take place. Only life brought about by laboratory controlled artificial insemination and/or genetic engineering.

In the rare case of a court system being on the side of truth, in April 2025, the UK High Court declared for the inviolable biological reality of man and woman and the illegality of transsexuals claiming the rights of those of normal gender.

We can only hope that this spark of sanity will prevail. But the anti-life brigade will no doubt continue its efforts to enshrine the transgender distortion as ‘a human right’. Its not – it’s an inhuman right, if its any right at all.

Which brings us to ‘Transgenic’. From the same deep state school of mutation engineering as that responsible for promoting the transgender ‘fashion’, come the transgene proponents. The designers and sellers of genetically modified organisms.

The dictionary definition of transgenic is “A branch of biotechnology concerned with production of transgenic plants, animals and foods.”

The scientists who engage in tampering with the genes of the plant and animal kingdom, claim to do so in order to short-cut the time taken to arrive at a desired end. They have no concept of whether that ‘desired end’ improves or retards the evolution of life on earth. Or how it might affect surrounding plant and animal life.

Just as the misguided attempt to achieve ‘Net Zero’ requires a tunnel vision, blinkered mindset that never asks the question “Do we actually want a world in which vital CO2 resources are severely depleted?”

So too the transgenic proponents never ask the question “To what end do we want to irrevocably alter the DNA of biological life?”

The deep state doesn’t want any such questions asked about its blueprint for a transgenic brave new world. It only recruits those who accept that the job they undertake is a step up the career ladder approved by the status quo. No questions asked.

The transgenic movement – just like the transgender movement – is a deliberate attempt to side track the God motivated evolutionary passage of humanity. The progression from an unconscious state to one of conscious self awareness. The point at which our as yet unrealised potential becomes fully realised.

However, the IT techno-vision expressed so forcefully by World Economic Forum advisor Yuval Noah Harari, completely shuns the spiritual route to salvation: “We will do better than God”, he states.

The agribusiness model that has adopted this vision pushes GMO (genetically modified organisms) as the way to ensure that the desertification of the planet caused by the ubiquitous growth of its agrichemically created monocultures, can be offset by altering the genes of plants – and animals – to be able to tolerate such degraded conditions.

Instead of ceasing the toxic denaturing of the natural environment, they take its polluted state as a fait accompli, then further distort the genetic seed pool to try to make it adapt to mineral deficient desertification.

In the process, the genetically modified seeds cross contaminate conventional seeds through wind blown pollen, insects and other activities in the fields.

Once gene editing and genetic engineering became dominant – as they are in the USA – the entire food chain becomes victimised. And contrary to what the GM industry tries to convince us, the agrichemicals used on GM crop regimes are more, rather than less, toxic than their predecessors causing natural plant diversity to be reduced to zero.

This is all part of the World Economic Forum’s ‘Green New Deal’ and ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ pushed by the now ‘retired’ Klaus Schwab and fellow Davos deceivers.

The gene modification process includes farm animals being genetically modified to produce more milk or more meat while physically suffering the subsequent imbalances produced in their bodies.

This is aside from the chemicals and antibiotics that form a continuous part of their ‘health care.’

The omega point of this transgenic activity is the petri-dish laboratory production of synthetic foods which the Davos elite assure us are specifically designed to aid the cause of ‘stop global warming’.

Cows give off methane and methane causes global warming, declare the fake green masters of spin.

So no more cows, milk or other dairy products. Instead, we are being extolled to enjoy the pleasures of the transgenic synthetic chemical version. “There’s no difference” we are informed.

You see how, step by step, a largely sleeping and passive mankind is being transformed into an IT designed cyborg.

The third of the toxic ‘Trans’ sterilisation programs has become the crown jewels of the Silicon Valley and WEF death cult’s techno-fascist ideals: the Transhuman.

There’s nothing much left of the original species (the human) once this point is reached. But it won’t be, provided humanity turns up the speed of its current awakening – and ceases accepting hacking into the sacredness of life as some form of ‘progress.’

The Transhuman is supposed to be about achieving cybernetic immortality. A techno-digital form of eternal life. Except that ‘life ‘ – it is not. It is a suspended form of existence that lacks any qualifications of what real life actually Is.

While transhumanism claims to advance physical, intellectual and emotional characteristics, thereby producing a more ‘advanced’ form of human; in actuality it is a reductionist vision, involving the editing/deleting of natural emotional patterns to the point where it becomes a complete falsification of what it means to be human.

The speed at which ‘smart’ algorithms and digital dependency are being incorporated into daily life means electromagnetic microwave frequencies now dominate human communications.

The 4, 5 and 6G pulsed microwave radiation frequencies penetrate the cells and neurons of the human body and brain. This already starts the dehumanising process going, eventuality becoming a form of addiction in frequent users of WiFi based microwave technologies.

Just extend this according to the predicted progression of AI – and in come cybernetics and robotics.

At this point the human is lost. The technological deviant has subsumed the multifaceted human creative expressions that mirror the omniscient Supreme Source of Universal Life.

Transhumanism reveals itself to be an ideology of death. The human brain becoming a computer based information receptacal, devoid of any link to the heart and spirit essence which keeps humanity for ever linked to the omnipotent sacred source of life.

Non believers and atheists do not necessarily succumb to this cyborgian version of the future.

If there is warmth in the heart and a prevailing feeling of love, humanity cannot be drawn into this demonic reversal of the mysterious and exhilarating life adventure that is every individual’s birth right.

We are humanity. We are ‘for Life’. We have barely started the great journey of discovery that will ultimately reveal what Life Really Is. Don’t let any form of ‘tech’ divert you from this path.

