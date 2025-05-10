Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
4h

I read this post with an open mind, and it strikes me as lacking in humility. Nobody's claiming there's no biological reality. That's why sex and gender are two different words with two different meanings. I don't understand why it's so offensive to respect people's gender identities. The author of this post ought to get out and meet some real trans people rather than using them to pontificate about technocracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture