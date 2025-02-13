Translated from The Epoch Times

MEP Laurence Trochu revealed on her social networks that nearly 8 million euros had been spent by the European Commission on projects promoting transgender ideology, wokeism and deconstruction.

In a video published on Monday 10 February on X, Laurence Trochu – MEP from the “Identities and Freedoms” group – detailed some of the sums spent by the European Commission on projects related to the promotion of transgender ideology.

One of the projects aims to “study the influence of hormones on transgender people”

In presenting some of these projects on Monday from the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Laurence Trochu first mentioned the funding, to the tune of 1.5 million euros, of one of them aimed at “studying the influence of hormones on transgender people and their psychosocial benefits”.

She then pointed to the €215,000 allocated to a “project to redefine gender violence to include transgender and intersex people”. Stating that it did not study “the causes of violence”, she described it as “purely ideological construction”.

Among the projects also listed by the MEP, one “aims to compare the paths of trans people in Europe and those who immigrate to prostitute themselves”, and this “for the modest sum of €1.26 million”, she hammered home, before revealing two projects for which the sum of €750,000 had been granted to each by the European Commission. One with the mission of defining what heterosexuality is "and this from the angle of prejudice because obviously, it wants to be a vector of intolerance", the other "aiming to make equality plans even more inclusive, because the consideration of LGBTQI+ identities and intersectional minorities would be insufficient".

With the money of "European contributors"

Revealing two other projects, one to "adapt medically assisted procreation technologies to trans and queer demands" of 185,000 euros, the other being, for an amount of 180,000 euros, "a study on LGBT activism in Italy in the face of a society that is considered fundamentally homophobic", she denounced a last project, "at the absolutely pharaonic cost of 2.37 million euros". This one, concerning an "ideological profiling intended to map anti-gender movements in Europe", being "intended to combat them with militant strategies".

The former spokesperson for François Fillon was offended to see “this woke vision impose itself by eliminating all opposition under the pretext of the fight against discrimination”, and this with the money of “European contributors”, that is to say “yours”, she pointed out.

“I will not let anything pass”

Deeming it “intolerable that such funding is used for an ideology”, she compared this funding to that of the green ideology “recently denounced by this Greengate scandal”, the European Commission being accused of having funded NGOs to influence the vote on the Green Deal.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that our families’ money is used to finance ideologies. So in the Women and Gender Equality Committee where I sit, I will not let anything pass, I will not let anything pass and I will oppose all this nonsense. And you can count on me for that”, she concluded in her video.

