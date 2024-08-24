Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick R Smith's avatar
Frederick R Smith
Aug 24

But if they rioted for another St. Floyd they would get honored with a ticker tape parade.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Aug 24

I'm so happy about Brexit ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 CocotteMinute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture