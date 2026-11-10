Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
2d

Thanks for translating this info !!! 👍👍👍

The worst is yet to come ...

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