Translated from https://edition.francesoir.fr/societe-faits-divers/927-morts-de-la-rue-en-2025-ces-francais-partis-sans-un-nom-ni-un-proche

At least 927 people died without a home in France in 2025, according to the fourteenth “Counting and Describing” report, published on 29 October by the collective Les Morts de la Rue (People Who Die on the Streets). The figure represents only a slight decrease from the 938 deaths recorded in 2024, and the collective refuses to interpret it as an improvement, reminding us that this is merely a “minimum estimate”, based on deaths officially confirmed through administrative records.

Over thirteen years, the number of recorded deaths has increased 2.2-fold. The collective puts the total number of deaths linked to homelessness at 1,041 when including those who eventually died in accommodation after having previously experienced life on the streets.

These men and women die at an average age of 49, which, according to L’Express, represents “a thirty-year gap compared with the general population” — a gulf that speaks volumes about the physical toll of life on the streets. Twenty of them were under the age of fifteen, Le Média points out, having followed the volunteers tasked with identifying these deceased individuals before their burial.

Loneliness does not always end with death. In the case of 357 of these people, the collective was unable even to establish whether they had been sleeping rough or living in some form of temporary accommodation. One death in three occurs in a public place, while cold-related deaths have reached their highest level since 2012, in a country that nevertheless reinstates its emergency winter plans every year. Where the cause of death is known, these deaths are often violent, a far cry from the image of a peaceful passing surrounded by loved ones.

To ensure that these people do not die as anonymous individuals, the collective mobilises outreach teams, homeless shelters, local residents and shopkeepers to piece together a name and a life story. These are then read aloud by volunteers at the funeral. Its president, Chrystel Estela, explains to Le Média that it is “extremely important, even for someone who is homeless, to have an identity at the time of their death” — an obvious truth that nevertheless still needs defending.

The fact that charities have to play detective in order to give a first name back to those whom society has allowed to slip beyond its field of vision speaks volumes about the abandonment of which the streets remain the final stage.

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