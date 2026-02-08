By Mounir Kilani for Reseauinternational.net

This note amounts to neither absolution nor resignation. It is not saying that crimes matter less, nor that the truth would be useless. It says something else: that the contemporary political regime has learned to survive what once brought it down. It is this movement that we must now face.

Everything has been revealed. Everything has been named. Everything has been exposed.

And yet, nothing falls.

The Epstein affair functions as a stress test of globalized power. It shows that a sufficiently integrated political, financial and information system can survive admission, transparency and mass disclosure. Scandal, once a destabilizing factor, is becoming a manageable variable.

What is at stake is not a moral crisis, but a geopolitical mutation: the transition from an order threatened by revelation to an order capable of making it an instrument of regulation and continuity.

The end of the scandal as a political event

There was a time when a scandal shook those in power. A time when revelation produced a rupture, when public exposure opened a crisis, when fault, once made visible, required reparation — even if symbolic. The scandal was then a political weapon: it destabilized, it overthrew, it forced us to respond.

Those days are over.

The Epstein affair does not mark the failure of transparency, or even that of justice. It marks something deeper, more worrying: the end of the scandal as an operating event. Not because the facts are insufficient, vague or questionable — but because everything is now known without anything having to fall again.

Never in contemporary history has a case concentrated so many revelations, documents, names, connections, gray areas made visible. Never has the mechanics of the exhibition been so massive, so international, so repeated. And never, however, has this accumulation of truth produced such a weak effect on power structures.

Everything is here. And nothing collapses.

We are thus experiencing an unprecedented paradox: the era where the truth circulates faster than its consequences, where information overflows without causing a break, where transparency no longer opens onto justice but onto a form of moral saturation. The scandal no longer shocks; it is added. It no longer triggers; it stacks up. It no longer interrupts the normal course of things; it becomes one of his ordinary rhythms.

In this respect, the Epstein affair is not just another scandal, nor even the worst of them.

It is the moment when scandal ceases to be an exception.

What is striking is not only the scale of the facts nor the seriousness of the crimes. It is the collective reaction — or rather its structuring absence. Names circulate, indignations follow one another, certainties are exchanged. But no change happens. No threshold is crossed. No point of no return is reached.

The system no longer even defends itself. He doesn't have to defend himself.

Faced with the avalanche, he does not counterattack; he absorbs. He doesn't explain; he digests. He endures.

And in this endurance a profound change in contemporary power is revealed. We are no longer governed by structures that seek to hide their faults, but by architectures capable of surviving their own exposure. Power no longer needs to be innocent; he just needs to be resilientItHe no longer needs to convince; it just needs to last.

It is here that the Epstein affair becomes a revelation of the times. Not because it reveals a criminal network —others before it had already done so — but because it shows that the revelation itself has changed function. It no longer serves to cause a breakup, but to absorb anger. It no longer sets the system on fire; it regulates its temperature.

We have long believed that transparency is a threat to power. We discover that it can become his mode of government — a regime where light no longer illuminates the path to justice, but blinds by its continuous flow. A regime that governs by the very excess of truth.

Because what does this avalanche of truths actually produce? A feeling of knowing, without the possibility of acting. A fragmented, dispersed indignation, recycled into comments, threads, debates without a decision-making body. The citizen is no longer a political actor in the face of scandal; he becomes an informed spectator, sometimes furious, often exhausted, always powerless. Its energy of protest, formerly channeled towards the public square or the courtroom, is now dissipated in the very circuits of the exhibition.

The scandal no longer opens a trial: it opens an infinite discussion.

And discussion without judgment is the most successful form of helplessness.

This shift is fundamental. It marks the transition from a world where fault had to be repaired, to a world where it only had to be recognized. Confession replaced sanction. Visibility has replaced responsibility. The exhibition takes the place of morality.

In this new regime, power is no longer threatened by what it does, but by what it is no longer able to control narratively. And when the story is absorbed — when the scandal becomes one flow among others — the danger disappears. The system no longer falls: it adapts.

The Epstein affair illustrates this adaptation to an almost caricatured degree. Among the documents recently made public are exchanges which relate neither to sexuality nor to individual deviance, but to opportunistic operations carried out against a backdrop of state collapse. We see private networks evoking the capture of frozen sovereign assets in zones of chaos, the mobilization of former intelligence and international finance intermediaries, and the assumed porosity between private interests, state logic and clandestine spaces. These are no longer isolated crimes, but systemic predation, carried out on failed states. Here we touch on the operational heart of power — no longer on its excesses, but on its normal mode of operation. And yet,these revelations provoke neither international referral, nor structuring investigation, nor diplomatic rupture. They add to the flow. The scandal changes scale, but not destiny.

Everything is excessive: the violence of the facts, the extent of complicity, the proximity to the highest spheres of political, financial and cultural power. And yet, this very overflow becomes an anesthetic. When everything is unbearable, nothing really is anymore.

We thought that the multiplication of scandals would lead to purification. It leads to addiction.

This observation is disturbing because it does not only target the elites. It also questions societies that watch, read, share — and continue. It reveals a form of tacit pact: we know that the world is like this, and we have learned to live with this knowledge. Cynicism is no longer a marginal posture; it has become an advanced stage of political consciousness.

This is why Epstein is not one scandal too many.

It may be the last possible scandal.

Not because there will be no more crimes, no revelations, no cases. But because it is becoming more and more difficult to imagine what could still produce a systemic rupture. When power survives indecency, when society survives the knowledge of the unbearable, when truth itself ceases to be an event — then scandal loses its historical function.

It no longer spills. It stabilizes.

We have reached the end of its historic function. This is precisely where we find ourselves. The moment we have to stop asking what the Epstein affair reveals, and start wondering what it is no longer capable of causing. The moment the question is no longer: "Who is guilty? ", but: "What happens to a world where guilt no longer has political effect? "

This text will therefore not seek to add names to an already endless list. He will not participate in the moral pornography of detail nor in the dark enjoyment of permanent revelation. He will try something else: think about the post-scandal.

Because this is perhaps where the real historical break lies: not in what the Epstein affair teaches us about power, but in what it teaches us about the terminal state of our collective capacity to be shocked — and to act.

When the truth ceases to be dangerous

It would be reassuring to believe that the Epstein affair will eventually have its effects. That one name too many, one irrefutable document, one ultimate revelation will finally bring about the expected downfall. This expectation is understandable. It is also illusory.

Because what the Epstein affair has already shown us is not a deficit of truth, but an absence of threshold. The contemporary world does not lack information to act; there is a lack of a point from which action becomes inevitable. The truth no longer bursts into reality: it circulates there, stagnates there, dissolves there.

The scandal is no longer a rupture. It has become an environment.

This is perhaps the real victory of contemporary power: having survived not the lie, but the truth itself. Have transformed the exposure into normal operating conditions. Having made indecency habitable, manageable, bearable. Governing, from now on, is no longer hiding — it is lasting under the light.

In this world, indignation is permitted, even encouraged, as long as it remains without consequences. Anger becomes an outlet, lucidity an alibi, conscience a substitute for action. The citizen knows, and this knowledge paradoxically becomes what neutralizes him. He is no longer deceived; it is integrated.

Epstein therefore does not only reveal what power does.

It reveals what it has become: a system capable of going through confession without cracking.

And that is perhaps the real scandal — the one we talk about the least. Not the existence of monstrous crimes, but the emergence of a world where even these crimes, once exposed, no longer manage to produce a historical rupture. A world where the truth is no longer dangerous, because it has become ordinary.

If Epstein is the terminal scandal, it is not because he is the most serious.

This is because it comes after the illusion ends.

The illusion that knowing was enough.

The illusion that seeing made you fall.

The illusion that the light was still burning.

There then remains an uncomfortable question, with no immediate answer:

what happens to a society when nothing can scandalize it — not through ignorance, but through saturation?

This text does not answer it.

He is content to record this precise moment when the scandal ceases to be a threat to power, and becomes the permanent setting for his exercise.

And maybe we should start here.

Not hoping for a fall.

But admitting that the world that could still fall is already behind us.

The vampire ball may well continue in full light.

What makes the Epstein affair historic is not what it reveals.

This is what it proves: the truth can now circulate without being dangerous.

When a power survives its own exposure, it is no longer the scandal that is in question —

it is the world that absorbs it.

