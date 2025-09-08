By Phil Broq for Reseauinternational.net

Europe finds itself at a historic turning point, caught between a disconnected elite, ready to sacrifice its people to maintain its power, and geopolitical dynamics spiraling out of control. Under the pretext of defending values ​​and responding to imagined threats, European leaders are playing a dangerous game, plunging the continent into a spiral of war and crisis. In this struggle to preserve their hegemony, they are ignoring social, economic, and human realities, thus condemning a people who did not ask to be held hostage. Faced with this madness, the only way out is collective and responsible action by citizens, because it is up to us to redefine a dignified and free future, far from war and impunity.

Those who claim to govern us no longer see the world as it is, with its tensions, complex realities, and inevitable changes. No, they see it through the distorted prism of their fantasies, their obsolete ideologies, incapable of accepting the emerging multipolarity. Far from understanding global dynamics, they choose to enclose themselves in an ideological bubble, a fortress of denial, paranoia, and arrogance. Anything that escapes their narrow vision becomes, in their eyes, a threat. Thus, they denounce a so-called Russo-Chinese conspiracy with the fervor of an inquisitor searching for a heretic, when it is precisely their own hostility, their arrogant contempt for the outside world, their systematic interference, that has welded these powers into a global bloc united against them.

Their logic is that of the arsonist who, while lighting the fire, screams "fire." A suicidal logic, that of the ruined gambler who, driven by panic, doubles the bet with money he no longer has, believing he is saving his destiny by betting on war. And meanwhile, the European people are merely an adjustment variable in this danse macabre. Ideological cannon fodder, an expendable pawn in a game in which they have never been either a player or a beneficiary. But for these apprentice strategists, the stakes are not the well-being of citizens, but their own political survival, even if it means destroying all that remains of European civilization.

They advance more or less in disguise, but their maneuver is glaringly transparent to those who know how to look. This handful of leaders, disconnected from reality, totally obsessed with their private interests and driven by the orders of their transatlantic masters, are plunging unscrupulously into the abyss of a global conflict they knowingly initiated. These elites no longer represent the people, whose voices and struggles they now despise. They no longer act in the name of the common good, but to defend a relentless oligarchic order, founded on the plundering of resources, financial opacity, and unfailing moral impunity. Their decisions are no longer a matter of politics, but of managing a declining empire, ready to do anything to survive.

This war they are preparing is neither a response to an external threat nor a natural evolution of the world. It is a cold, calculated strategy, a bloody diversion, a tragic smokescreen. Its sole purpose is to mask the total internal collapse—an economic, social, and moral collapse—that they themselves have orchestrated through their destructive economic choices and incessant manipulation. The war thus becomes a disguised rescue operation, a desperate attempt to dilute their responsibilities in the din of war, to hide their mistakes behind the roar of guns. It is a means of redefining their global techno-dictatorship agenda, of making people forget the crises they have provoked, and of strengthening their control over a people now reduced to the role of forced spectator, ready to sacrifice everything for the whims of these few.

Far from being a reaction to an objective danger, this warlike frenzy is merely a final headlong rush, a desperate attempt to mask the inability of these elites to respond to the chaos they themselves have generated. A pathetic flight into oblivion, but a perfectly deliberate one. It's a diversionary strategy, where war becomes an outlet for those who refuse to face the reality of their failure. They need this war, not to defend anything, but to avoid responding. To avoid accountability. To avoid taking responsibility for the abysmal failure of their model, this system that has become obsolete, eaten away from within by decades of savage neoliberalism, social injustice, and economic shortsightedness. Because the truth is there, naked and brutal, and these self-proclaimed elites are cornered, caught by the throat by the mountain of debt they have allowed to accumulate like an inextricable burden. But a burden that is suffocating the peoples and future generations they prefer to ignore.

Finally, there is the irreversible rise of competing powers such as China, Russia, India, etc., which, despite their ostracism, humiliation, and contempt, are inexorably advancing on the world stage. And these elites, incapable of dominating these new forces, prefer to plunge Europe into an absurd conflict rather than face the fact that they have failed. And that they no longer control anything.

So, faced with the collapse they themselves have caused, these elites have only one survival instinct: they are trying to unleash war. A war not to protect, but to distract. Not to liberate, but to indebt. Not to unite, but to crush any dissenting voice. A war not to defend a territory, a culture, or a people, but to divert attention, rewrite the narrative, and gain respite at the expense of those they betray. A controlled escalation toward a war the people did not ask for, but for which they will pay the price. A cold and calculated war, where the lives of European citizens, their security, their future, count only as adjustment variables in a global plan dictated by interests far removed from their daily concerns.

But be careful, this is not their war. It's ours, the one they impose on us, the one they want us to wage, while they saber champagne in secure palaces, congratulating themselves on having methodically plundered entire nations. They have plundered our economies, gutted our industries, sold off our sovereignty, poisoned our food, commodified our health, and are now attacking our future. And since lies are no longer enough, since fear no longer works, all that remains is organized, institutionalized, militarized violence. Because at the end of this process, all that remains is the goal of sacrificing people on the altar of an ideology that is only maintained by coercion, blackmail, and terror.

It doesn't matter that arsenals are empty, budgets are depleted, hospitals are in ruins, and public services are dying amidst general indifference. None of this seems to be a priority for those who hold the reins of power. Priorities have been redefined, but not in the service of collective well-being. No, they serve another, far more sinister cause: morgues are being prepared, volunteers are being recruited for war, missiles are being financed with billions, and Ukrainian wages are being subsidized while European workers are left to drown in precariousness and taxes.

The contrast is abominable. The stage is set, the curtain is ready to rise, and Europe, under the guise of humanitarian diplomacy, no longer has a foreign policy of its own. It is nothing more than a mere executor, a docile vassal, following a military roadmap imposed by Washington. Behind the smokescreen of grand declarations of solidarity and peace, a logic of total, planned, and implacable confrontation is actually unfolding.

The most worrying thing about this shift is the voluntary, almost religious, submission to the American strategy, which treats Europe not as a sovereign geopolitical actor, but as a mere peripheral battlefield in its war for hegemonic succession. Contain Russia today in order to strike China tomorrow—that is the plan. And it doesn't matter if, along the way, Europe is reduced to ashes. It doesn't matter if an entire generation is sacrificed on the altar of this mad ambition. It doesn't matter if economies collapse, societies fragment, and states become ungovernable. The essential thing is the realization of this geopolitical project, and too bad if the human and social cost is monstrous. Decisions are being made elsewhere, far from the concerns and aspirations of the peoples of Europe. The latter no longer vote, no longer decide; they have become helpless spectators of a tragic theater of which they are the victims.

European capitals, now officially reduced to mere appendages of the American neocon strategy, no longer play their role as mediators or guarantors of stability. On the contrary, they organize chaos with the precision of industrial planning, acting like cogs in an infernal machine. Brussels, once sold to the people as the bastion of diplomacy and peace, has metamorphosed into the architect of a warmongering project in which the European peoples are nothing more than fuel in a geopolitical war machine. The word "peace," once fundamental to its discourse, has simply disappeared from the diplomatic vocabulary. Instead, we are served carefully calibrated phrases like "unwavering support," "massive sanctions," "sending weapons," and a whole arsenal of polite and hushed expressions that no longer conceal the truth of their objective with this endless war, this war for all. These words only aim to mask the reality of a continent plunged into a permanent conflict of elites against humanity, of which European leaders have become the promoters and executors, dragging with them populations who do not want this war, but who, unable to make their voices heard, will pay a high price.

And in this relentless war against reality, Europe is selling its soul without even a flinch. It is abandoning everything that constituted its dignity and identity, from sovereignty to reason and, of course, peace. In return, it is throwing itself into the arms of a totalitarian project, disguised as technocracy. A Europe that is transforming itself into a testing ground for omnipresent digital control, a permanent war economy, and a single-track security approach, crushing all dissent under piles of data and imposed laws. Far from being a bastion of freedom and diversity, this Europe has become a machine for crushing individual liberties in the name of an artificial order. A Europe where mass immigration, rather than being an enrichment, has become a mere demographic adjustment variable, used to maintain a militarized, precarious labor market, subordinated to the logic of war. A Europe where we no longer discuss a common project, but where we are witnessing the collapse of a model without a future, without courage, without a voice.

Every day, the official press, in the pay of this machine, relays the words of the strategists, amplifying a narrative based on nothing but fear and imagination. Russia is accused of all sorts of evils, from GPS jamming to hybrid operations, from invisible threats to constant interference. But the reality of what we are experiencing, the raw and tangible truths, is systematically evacuated. It is replaced by a permanent security fiction, a fabricated narrative to justify unjustifiable censorship, the impoverishment of all, the attempt to sterilize the population and its replacement by mass immigration, mass surveillance, and the increasing militarization of civilian life. This is no longer a war against Russia, it is no longer a confrontation with a neighboring nation. No, it is a war against reality itself, a war waged against all logic, against all truth. It's a methodical denial of the facts, an Orwellian rewriting of history as it happens, where every event, every decision is reconfigured according to the needs of a power that no longer fears contradiction. And while the world collapses around us, these elites continue to brandish war as a banner, convinced that their narrative will ultimately be the only truth.

Because in reality, that's what they fear most: that the people will wake up and rise up. That the people will speak out. That the people will say no. No to war. No to the senseless sacrifices they impose on us. No to this democratic dispossession disguised as "support for peace." No to this macabre comedy, this tragedy played out on the backs of citizens in the name of peace, but in the exclusive service of profit and control. The conflict in Ukraine, like the tensions in the Middle East, are not geopolitical accidents, but symptoms of a global strategy orchestrated by an elite that, in its madness, seeks to reset the world through chaos. Not to build a more just or united future, but to continue to reign, to dominate, over ruins. Their ruins. The ruins of our civilization, of our dignity. And meanwhile, we, the people, remain spectators, reduced to pawns in this endless power game.

History will not wait for us. It will judge these choices, but at what cost? The time has come to take the reins of our destiny. For it is no longer simply a matter of political decisions or economic reforms, but of the very survival of our societies, our peoples, and our values. Europe is today at a crossroads. It is imperative to choose: resist this deadly logic or silently submit to this absurd downward spiral that condemns us all.

The time for inaction is over. We can no longer afford to remain spectators of this tragedy, this slow agony imposed by a caste disconnected from reality that is crushing us. If we want to preserve what remains of our humanity, our sovereignty, our freedoms, it is imperative to speak out, to act, to reject this total war that does not belong to us. War is not a means of governing; it is a means of controlling, crushing, and manipulating. It is high time for people to rise up and demand radical change. For leaders to stop serving foreign interests to the detriment of the common good, for war to stop eroding our lives and hopes, and for true and lasting peace to finally be a priority.

The impunity of elites must end. This madness cannot continue. We must denounce these maneuvers, these compromises, these manipulations. We must awaken the collective conscience, restore the truth, and demand a future where the well-being of peoples takes precedence over geopolitical strategies, profits, and the excessive ambitions of the powerful. History will remember our choice: to resist self-destruction, or to submit, blindly, to a war that will never be ours.

Time is running out. The time for action is now. If we want to save what can still be saved, if we want to offer our children a dignified and free future, it is high time to rethink our collective destiny. There is no more room for indifference, no more room for inaction. The time has come to raise our heads, to face reality, to resist the madness that is consuming us. Europe, its people, our future, depend on this crucial choice. It is our responsibility. There is still time, but not for much longer.

Phil BROQ.

Leave a comment

Share