Growth, degrowth... What if we finally started to think clearly and in a balanced way?

There are those who swear by radical degrowth, dreaming of a world without machines, without advertising, without supermarkets, sometimes even without electricity. And then there are those who persist in believing in the myth of infinite growth, as if the planet could eternally support the accumulation of goods, screens, debt, and waste.

Between these two visions, there is a gulf, and yet the real debate is taking place precisely within it, in order to emerge from it intelligently.

While controlled degrowth is beneficial in the face of consumerist absurdity, its radical version, taken to the extreme, leads to a series of social, political, and human dead ends, as it sometimes goes so far as to deny basic human needs by seeking to reduce essential elements such as heating, mobility, or healthcare considered "luxuries," which amounts to ignoring the concrete realities of millions of people. This is not about overconsumption, but about decent living conditions. In some extreme degrowth visions, this denial becomes a guilt-inducing discourse, sometimes tinged with ideological asceticism, where minimal comfort is suspect on principle.

This degrowth often adopts a caricatured technophobia, even though not all technological progress is harmful. Rejecting innovation outright is tantamount to conflating dominant technology with emancipatory tools. However, technologies such as renewable energies, cutting-edge medicine (surgery, prosthetics), and even open-source software can indeed enable a more economical, resilient, and equitable society if they are considered as levers.

It also conveys the illusion of widespread self-sufficiency by obscuring the fact that, while living independently in an eco-village is an enviable option, it remains reserved for a tiny minority who already possess economic, social, and cultural capital, or who are simply natives. Add to this the majority of people who lack the means and are condemned to live in cities and cramped apartments. Imagining that everyone can become self-sufficient and eco-responsible is a fantasy. It amounts to denying urban density, age, disabilities, poverty, and all the complex interdependencies that form the real fabric of modern societies.

This unbridled decline constantly blames the individual instead of limiting itself to attacking structures. By designating the citizen as the main culprit: "you travel too much, you eat badly, you are complicit, you are guilty"; it diverts attention from structural causes: extractive economic models, toxic incentives, industrial lobbies and global deregulation. This moralistic strategy, by constantly accusing those who have little room for maneuver, ends up demobilizing and maintaining a feeling of powerlessness.

It is based on a disarming political naiveté, believing that systemic change can be achieved solely through awareness or small gestures. This is nothing more than a sweet illusion that has the perverse effect of constantly making consumers feel guilty, when in reality, they are only the very last link in a chain they have no control over. The production-based system is not regulated from the bottom up, but from the top down. It is supported by powerful, well-organized, and often cynical interests. A true transformation requires strategies, alliances, and deliberate breaks, not just virtuous intentions that remain sterile.

It leads to a form of social and health regression. Under the guise of a return to "simplicity," some degrowth discourses end up normalizing precarity: underheated housing, deferred healthcare, social isolation, and poor food supplies. However, a society that tolerates suffering in the name of an ideal loses sight of its primary mission: to protect the most vulnerable. Sobriety can never rhyme with punitive austerity.

It forgets that the majority of the world has not even reached the bare minimum. Indeed, more than three billion human beings still lack access to drinking water, basic healthcare, or decent housing. Therefore, talking to them about degrowth in the same terms as in over-equipped countries smacks of unacceptable arrogance. The real challenge is not to slow the legitimate rise in their standard of living, but to prevent this development from reproducing the ecological and social impasses of the West.

In contrast to rigid degrowth, believing that we can produce, consume, and grow without limits is equally foolish. It is this collective blindness that is plunging our societies into a headlong rush with irreversible consequences.

In the current model, every point of growth translates into more extraction and more pollution. This accelerates global ecological destruction. The myth of large-scale "green" growth is contradicted by the facts: massive deforestation, the collapse of biodiversity, resource depletion, and record emissions. As long as the equation "producing more requires destroying more" remains unbroken, the trajectory remains suicidal. We must produce better.

The system needs us to consume, and to do this, it manufactures desire with ubiquitous advertising, planned obsolescence, and a perpetual renewal of desires: we no longer sell necessary goods, but artificial and useless needs that are instilled in the subconscious. This conditioning keeps individuals in a loop of perpetual dissatisfaction where possessions never satisfy desires but constantly push them back into a vicious circle.

Today's economy produces on a large scale objects designed from the outset to be obsolete, difficult to repair, and even dangerous to health and the environment. Real needs become secondary: what matters is selling volumes. This logic sacrifices durability for profitability, use for sales, quality for quantity. This is unlimited and unregulated consumerism. It also widens inequalities by concentrating wealth in the hands of a few. Because, under the guise of global growth, wealth is actually increasingly concentrated in the hands of a tiny minority. Profits are captured upstream (shareholders, multinationals, hedge funds), while the social and ecological costs are diluted, hidden, or shifted onto the most vulnerable. Growth thus exacerbates the very divisions it claims to resolve.

To maintain the illusion of growth, we accumulate debts: public, private, ecological, debts that for decades have actually been fictitious debts because they are virtual. This system is based solely on a belief: tomorrow will always be richer than today. But what happens to this promise when the population stagnates, resources are depleted, and the planet reaches its limits? The speculative bubble is no longer financial: it is civilizational.

Productivism, or rather consumerism, has gone digital, because it is important not to mix everything up. It has broken away from reality, living in digital bubbles, disconnected from nature and human connection. It relies on the virtual and constant distraction. While the real world deteriorates, it is being replaced by interfaces, simulacra. The living, the body, the concrete territory, are disappearing. Everything is gradually being replaced by avatars, video streams broadcast by screens or 3D headsets.

Ultimately, everything is subject to economics. When market logic becomes the sole compass, nothing escapes it. Even living things are managed as assets, even hospitals become centers of profitability. Everything is put into an equation, and nothing is spared.

What if the solution lay in a third path?

Rather than having to choose between destructive consumerism and excessive, often unrealistic degrowth, it becomes urgent to imagine another path: a lucid path, rooted in reality, an ecosophy of just progress.

It's not about rejecting modernity or dreaming of a return to the past, but about reconciling intelligence, limits, and desires. To inhabit the world without exhausting it. To envision progress that is neither frenetic nor deadly, but livable, sustainable, and desirable. Growth, yes, but targeted: where it's vital—in education, healthcare, and simple infrastructure—and not in the accumulation of gadgets or the amplification of inequalities. We must learn to slow down where acceleration becomes toxic. Not everything deserves to accelerate, nor should everything slow down. Advertising, for example, manipulates more than it informs. Waste drains our resources while filling landfills. Disposable digital objects like our smartphones capture our attention more than they provide us with real services. Slowing down in these areas means restoring a collective breathing space, a focus on what matters.

Technology, however, is not the enemy in itself. It all depends on its use. When it soothes, heals, restores ecosystems, or frees up time, it is valuable. But when it controls, distracts excessively, or replaces humans without conscience, it becomes toxic. Progress must address a simple question: does it serve life? If the answer is no, then it is not progress, but a headlong flight. 11

We must also strengthen local communities, relocate certain productions, encourage short supply chains, direct trade, and mutual aid between neighbors. This does not mean rejecting all forms of globalization: there is a useful globalization: that of knowledge, medicine, and culture. The goal is not to withdraw, but to have solid roots in an open world. It is resilience without isolation.

This change implies reviewing our definition of wealth. As long as we measure progress by GDP, we will continue to value what destroys. Destroying a forest to make disposable furniture increases GDP. But is it really a gain? Isn't it better to invest in a piece of durable oak furniture instead of constantly buying IKEA? What if we measured things differently: in terms of quality of life, social connection, available time, lasting health, and preserved beauty? What we measure determines what we value, and what we value ultimately guides our societies.

It's also time to learn to desire less, but better. Not through forced austerity, but through informed choice. Many of our desires are self-induced, cumbersome, and rushed. Freeing ourselves from them isn't about depriving ourselves; it's about finding clarity and freedom. Fewer things, but more meaning. Fewer objects, but more uses. Less accumulation, but more attachment to what lasts.

Finally, we must acknowledge our limits, but not only those of the planet; there are our own as well. This isn't a renunciation; it's an active lucidity, a moderation chosen, not imposed. For a strong civilization isn't one that always goes further, faster, higher, but one that knows when to stop, to say no to excess, out of ethical maturity. Sobriety then becomes an art of living, not a punishment.

But here's also a truth, naked and disturbing: even this text you are reading now, even this attempt to articulate a wiser, more sensible, more sober path... comes at a cost. I needed my PC powered by electricity, a bit of bandwidth to put it online, and also a fraction of the energy of a data center cooled by drinking water. Not forgetting the few rare earth elements, mined by bare hands somewhere in the South, necessary throughout this chain, a little cobalt.

Because yes, even criticism of the system still passes through it, even the most sincere sobriety remains partially connected, and even wisdom has become energy-intensive.

The conclusion is that it is not total degrowth that we should dream of, nor unlimited growth that we should defend. What is needed is a wiser civilization that rejects the extremes of both sides, and dares to say: "Yes to progress, provided it serves life, but no to consumerism if it destroys what makes us human."

I will never stop repeating tirelessly: excess is as detrimental to rejection as it is to acceptance.

Of course, all this will never be appreciated by industrialists and the unbridled economy.

And you? Which path do you choose?

