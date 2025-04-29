Source : The LaRouche Outlook: The Sun Never Set on the British Empire’s Evil. Part 3

By Tamer Mansour, Egyptian Independent Writer & Researcher

When the Ukrainians were almost ready to accept negotiations with Russia, to avoid the incoming expected defeat? Boris Johnson, The UK Prime Minister at the time, hastily paid a visit to the Ukrainian capital, to meet the Ukrainian President, and encourage him to keep “fighting” this completely needless war against Russia, assuring him that all the needed aid is going to be availed to him upon demand, from the British, the Europeans, and the Americans!

The British are “desperately trying to lure the United States into a war with Russia and China from a position of weakness, not strength. Their financial empire is teetering on the verge of a major new financial collapse far worse than 2008”.

The British role in inciting warfare, and antagonizing Europeans and Americans against Russia is supposedly obvious mentioning only the above example, not to mention an entire history of a former empire on which the sun never set. An Empire that once ruled the world, and was the city on the hill for an entire epoch named “Pax Britannica”, which renders the consequential effect of the British Empire as exceeding the timeline of the colonial era to this very day.

LaRouche’s critics must have acted deceivingly surprised when he said as US President George W. Bush was preparing for war against Iraq: “The president was just a dupe of the British, Zionists, and utopian military lunatics”.

When Lyndon LaRouche was once asked in a Q&A session: “Why do you guys call it the British Empire System?”, his answer was both concise and informative. Lyndon said: “The world has generally been under an imperial system; it’s called a monetarist system”. Adding: “We are so used to believing in money to being value, which it is not, it is the sign value. Assigned by forces which are called the oligarchical system”.

“Abolish the British system, save the people!”

Two years before his passing, Lyndon LaRouche called in 2017, during the first term of Donald Trump’s Presidency, for immediate action by the American people, in order to stave off what he called “the British Plan for war with Russia and China”.

Adding: “The American people must demand that the ongoing treasonous British coup against the Presidency and the nation itself be stopped, and its perpetrators prosecuted and imprisoned”.

Calling Americans against the British system in control of the United States, saying that it: “must be cancelled, and the President must make every effort to save the people of this country and the rest of humankind from further British directed depredations against their lives. Cancel the British system, save the people”.

LaRouche’s critics have long claimed that he is a conspiracy theorist obsessed with the British Empire. However, historically and contemporarily, who in his right mind would deny the sinister role played by the British around the world, as the empire with the largest surface area in the history of humankind, roughly 35 million Km2 by 1920?!

His spouse, Helga Zepp LaRouche emphasized around the same time, that the British are “desperately trying to lure the United States into a war with Russia and China from a position of weakness, not strength. Their financial empire is teetering on the verge of a major new financial collapse far worse than 2008”.

The LaRouches and their colleagues in the Schiller Institute and the wider LaRouche PAC, are of the view that the British and their Wall Street vassals, want to preserve their financial empire, and that’s why they see competing countries, especially, Russia and China, as a threat to their system in control. They are robust rising economies, protective of their own people’s interest, and devoted to sane economic policies that once made the United States itself a “great–large-scale infrastructure, manufacturing, advanced scientific research and exploration of space”.

They concisely summarize these powers as the “British Wall Street/City of London imperial regime and its accompanying Washington D.C. foreign policy consensus”.

But, it’s not only about the current status quo, their views are justified by a very long history of an empire, whose origins go back to the late 15th Century, when King Henry VII of England, decided to emulate Spain and Portugal’s “successes” in expeditions across the oceans, to “discover” a world beyond their natural borders and impose their colonial rule over these “new” lands, to the 2nd half of the 20th Century as the colonial presence of the British Empire was having its last breaths.

Yet, the systems the British have established in finance, banking, trade, agriculture, business, and geopolitics, still stand. It is correct to say that the baton has been passed to the Americans, and it’s impossible to deny the sinister effect of the US Empire, amending the system that was handed to them. But the establisher, the founder, the origin of this era’s world “monetarist” system, are the British.

It’s enough to remind, that the Bank of England, as a central bank with overarching mandates, functions, and regulations, that resonated into the modern era’s global financial regime, was established more than 330 years ago, in 1694.

From Australia to North America

LaRouche astonished his detractors in the 1980s of last century, as he declared that the Mont Pelerin Society, a “cult” in the form of an “academic society”, directed by British intelligence, to steer Australian politics in the British way. You bet the critics were discontented by this view, and dismissed of course as a “conspiracy theory”. But if someone else other than Lyndon published a book that chronicles the British historical and cultural effect and political sway over Australia, maybe they would have reacted with less indignation.

This unrealistic denial of the British influence through colonialism and beyond, all the way from Australia to North America, sounds almost hilariously funny if it were not so serious and historically consequential.

It is impossible within the confines of one essay, or even thousands, to summarize the sinister reverberations of the British Empire. But if one chose to conclude with a clairvoyant analysis, focusing only on the monetary financial effect, then probably no one summarized it better than American Historian and Author, and Co-Editor of EIR, Dr. Robert Ingraham.

In one of his prescient articles published under the auspices of the LaRouche PAC, Ingraham wrote:

“British monetarism, .. deliberately mis-identifies human wealth with money,”. Following up with this salient paragraph about the British monetary system:

“British monetarism—whether of the Keynes or Hayek variety—has its roots in John Locke’s 1691 work Some Considerations on the Consequences of the Lowering of Interest and the Raising of the Value of Money, where Locke defines money as a “special” kind of property, one imbued with almost magical powers, which “turns the wheels of trade.” Money is de facto the self-evident source of all wealth. The British Empire, as also the earlier Dutch and Venetian empires, were all based on this empiricist notion of money. They were FINANCIAL empires, – PRIVATE financial empires”.

Ingraham then writes the following:

“This rule by a private financial elite defines the imperial system down to the present day world order of “globalization” and “The Great Reset.” During the 19th and 20th centuries, the City of London established the system of Private Central Banking (and “Central Bank money”) and spread that system worldwide, for the sole purpose of enforcing upon sovereign nations a “money system” and rule by a private financial elite.”

Does any of these views, sound far from the reality that our world and its populations live through and suffer from till this day? Has the sun ever set on the British Empire?

No wonder if countries such as China or Russia, try to defy these “British/American” norms of a so-called “Rule-Based System”, they would be vilified and conspired against. And no surprise, that an intellectual such as LaRouche who was among the voices who have never ceased to expose such “elites”, would be berated and dismissed by a corporate media world, controlled mostly by the same elites and oligarchs.

In defiance, this three-part essay was but an invitation to take a deeper look into the views of an intellectual called, Lyndon LaRouche.

