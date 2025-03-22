By Lisa Miron and Dr. Mark Trozzi for Global Research, March 19, 2025

This is part two of a two part interview with Lawyer Lisa Miron. We discuss how, under the guise of progress, citizens are being forced into “15-minute cities,” where movement will be controlled and monitored.

While officials claim these systems save money and resources, governments around the world continue to print billions of dollars recklessly, themselves showing no signs of restraint.

The False Promises of Smart Cities

Smart cities are being promoted as the solution to environmental concerns and urban efficiency, but a deeper look reveals a sinister agenda. Governments and global organizations tout reduced carbon emissions, streamlined transportation, and enhanced sustainability as the driving forces behind these initiatives. However, beneath the surface, smart city infrastructures inevitably lead to extensive surveillance, restricted mobility, and digital authoritarianism.

5G Networks: The Backbone of Mass Surveillance

One of the critical components of the smart city agenda is the rapid expansion of 5G networks. Fiber optics are being embedded into roads under the pretense of infrastructure improvement, but the reality is that these systems facilitate high-powered surveillance technology. Each streetlight is to be outfitted with cameras, Wi-Fi connectivity, and smart meters, allowing remote access to electricity and water supplies. These smart meters act could easily be repurposed for monitoring speech—express the wrong opinion, and face severe consequences.

License plate reading technology enables authorities to monitor all vehicle movement, charging per mile driven while also tracking real-time locations. This increased surveillance comes at an enormous energy cost, leading to a contradiction where governments push for nuclear power expansion to sustain their own monitoring networks, while simultaneously restricting individual energy consumption.

Building the Digital Prison: The Role of 15-Minute Cities

A key aspect of this control grid is the establishment of “15-minute cities,” with individuals confined to small geographical zones. Individuals will be allowed to leave their designated area only a set number of times per year before facing financial penalties. These limits, once implemented, can easily be reduced over time, tightening control with each successive year.

This pattern is being introduced worldwide under various names such as “complete streets,” “cognitive cities,” and “vision zero cities.” These projects claim to promote pedestrian safety and environmental sustainability, yet their true purpose is to restrict movement and enforce digital monitoring. With entire urban layouts being restructured and roads closed, cities are becoming easier to lock down at will.

The COVID-19 Precedent: Normalizing Government Overreach

The COVID-19 response set the foundation for this digital prison by conditioning people to accept extreme government control. Policies based on manipulated data forced populations into compliance, whether through lockdowns, mask mandates, or “vaccine” requirements. Similarly, smart cities leverage the same coercion tactics—using environmental concerns instead of public health—to justify authoritarian measures.

Under the banner of climate action, governments and global organizations aim to introduce new restrictions on travel, food consumption, and energy use. The World Economic Forum (WEF), for example, openly discusses the implementation of a personal carbon footprint tracker, which would monitor an individual’s daily activities, from travel routes to dietary choices. These systems are not designed for environmental protection but rather to enforce conformity and eliminate dissent.

Who Controls the Agenda? The Role of the Climate Caucus

One of the most insidious aspects of this transformation is the role played by unelected organizations such as the Climate Caucus. In each city, a small group of officials implements global directives without public debate or electoral oversight. These individuals receive direct orders from international bodies, bypassing democratic processes to enforce policies that favor globalist interests over local populations.

The Climate Caucus operates similarly to the COVID-era health bureaucracies, using consensus-driven decision-making to silence opposition. Before assuming office or committee roles, officials must agree to support predetermined policies, effectively eliminating any room for dissent. This top-down governance ensures that the globalist agenda progresses unchecked, regardless of public resistance.

How to Fight Back: Organized Community Action

Despite the overwhelming power of this system, Lisa Miron suggests that resistance is possible through organized, strategic action. Citizens must form small groups within their towns and systematically reach out to businesses, unions, and local leaders to spread awareness. Breaking down communities into grids by industry—such as food, transportation, and construction—allows for targeted information campaigns that can disrupt the implementation of smart city policies.

Additionally, engaging with local politics is critical. Many elected officials may be complicit, but others have been misled by false data. Educating them with accurate information could turn potential enforcers into allies. Identifying those actively pushing the agenda is equally important; holding them publicly accountable through exposure can pressure them to reconsider their actions.

The Urgency of Action: Stopping the Digital Enslavement

The push toward smart cities is accelerating rapidly, and we appear to be in the final phase of its implementation. This is not a distant possibility—it is happening now. If these systems are fully realized, future generations will inherit a world where personal freedoms are non-existent, and daily life is dictated by an unaccountable technocratic elite.

The time for passive observation is over. Citizens must take immediate action to prevent this digital prison from becoming a permanent reality. Educate your community, challenge local policies, and refuse to comply with the measures that strip away basic human rights. The fight for freedom is not lost—but it requires collective effort, strategic planning, and the courage to stand against a system designed to suppress individual autonomy.

By exposing the truth and mobilizing against these oppressive structures, people can reclaim control over their cities, their communities, and their lives.

Leave a comment

Share