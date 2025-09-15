Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
15hEdited

In general, I don't envy doctors these days... They are surrounded with contradictory information, must follow a hugely defunct paradigm, and their hands are tied in so many ways that the average mortal cannot even imagine...

Psychiatry definitely takes the cake, but dermatology (the laughing stock among sick-care pros), virology, vaccinology, immunology, and epidemiology are strong contestants as well.

Moreover, the one-illness-one cause paradigm has permeated "Madicine" and diagnostics is a joke:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/how-do-you-know-you-are-sick-or-how

To add insult to injury, there have been at least one illness invented every weak to cover up chemical or radiation poisoning.

"Madicine" has also been compartmentalized to the point that no MD can be sure what they are talking about:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/re-posting-old-articles-that-remain-748

For final devastation, doctors in employment MUST follow a protocol that even a dumb AI could do... Kind of resembles the hospital scene in Idiocracy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_TwZt8bLKs

Moorea Maguire
9h

There's a growing field called nutritional psychiatry, which doesn't use drugs. Of course, these psychiatrists are maligned. :(

Once I asked my mother what she would have done differently when I was little. Her only answer is that she would have taken me to a psychiatrist. I'm so glad she didn't.

