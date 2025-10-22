Philippe Aghion, one of the three winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics, in front of the Collège de France in Paris on October 14, 2025. - © Kiran Ridley / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images via AFP

By Vincent Lucchese for Reporterre

Winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics, Philippe Aghion is invited to every television channel to praise neoliberalism. The problem is: this prize isn't a real Nobel Prize and is anything but a guarantee of quality...

What better way to justify anything and everything than a "Nobel Prize in Economics"? On October 13, French economist Philippe Aghion became a 2025 co-recipient of the precious prize, alongside American-Israeli Joel Mokyr and Canadian Peter Howitt. Immediately, the conservative press took advantage of the Nobel laureate's new aura to reiterate his neoliberal ideas and his fierce opposition to the Zucman tax on the ultra-rich.

The problem: at the same time, a former Nobel Prize winner in economics, Joseph Stiglitz, vigorously argued the opposite and defended the necessity of the Zucman tax, denouncing the deadly power of the oligarchy that opposed it. Another contradiction: Philippe Aghion is being rewarded despite having been one of Emmanuel Macron's closest economic advisors for the past ten years, with a record in terms of escalating poverty, social breakdown, and environmental protection that other economists consider disastrous.

The discrepancy actually stems from the prize itself, which largely usurps its claim to scientific merit. It is, first and foremost, not a true Nobel Prize. Through his will, Alfred Nobel established the awarding of prizes since 1901, recognizing three scientific disciplines (physics, chemistry, and medicine), as well as literature and peace work.

A usurpation of the aura of science

It was only in 1968 that the Bank of Sweden established its "Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Honor of Alfred Nobel." The bank then negotiated that its prize be awarded by the Nobel Foundation and mimicked the ceremony. This made its initiative appear to be a real Nobel Prize: a veritable "operation of linguistic piracy," in the words of economist Gilles Dostaler, aimed at crowning economics "with an aura of scientificity denied to other human sciences."

Several economists who received this fake Nobel Prize themselves denounced its existence, like Gunnar Myrdal, who, after contributing to its establishment and being awarded it in 1974, called for its abolition.

"It's such a usurpation, such a hoax, this story about the Bank of Sweden awarding a "Nobel Prize" as if it were the one for physics or medicine," raged economist Bernard Maris in his Open Letter to the Economic Gurus Who Take Us for Idiots (Le Point, 1999).

"A sophistic argument, false, but with the appearance of truth."

And for good reason, he writes, economics cannot claim the same level of scientificity as physics: "Everything said in economics is unverifiable, unsanctionable, but on the other hand, perfectly demonstrable, just as the opposite is also perfectly demonstrable. Economics, like the unconscious, metaphysics, religion, and voodoo, ignores the principle of contradiction."

Other economists are more mixed in their criticism of economics, but the question of the disconnect between economic models and reality remains central. In 2014, economist Antonin Pottier defended his thesis entitled "Economics in a Climate Impasse." In it, he sharply criticized the work of several renowned economists, including... Philippe Aghion.

4°C of warming? Good news!

Dissecting the mathematical models used by the economist and his colleagues, he denounced the inconsistency between the model and the real world. The mathematical formulas set out by economists are valid in the closed and abstract universe of numbers, but "the model does not pass the plausibility test, and this does not seem to pose a problem," he observes.

In the 2012 article analyzed by Antonin Pottier, economists Daron Acemoğlu (another "Nobel Prize winner in economics"), Philippe Aghion, and their colleagues model, among other things, the effect of a carbon tax on economic growth. One of the problems raised by Pottier stems from the fact that this tax is modeled over a "temporary" period, which is not the reality.

This lack of interest in the real world by theorists and other orthodox economists leads to the formulation of a "sophistical argument, false, but having the appearance of truth," concludes Antonin Pottier, whose research also led him, in 2016, to publish the book How Economists Are Warming the Planet.

"Economics remains rife with unchecked ideological biases."

The most caricatured peak of this drift was undoubtedly reached by William Nordhaus. A US economist, his models led him to conclude, without a hint of irony, that global warming of nearly 4°C was the "optimal" level to achieve for the global economy. A "scandalously stupid" assessment, in the words of his colleague Steve Keen, completely disconnected from everything described by climatologists, yet which nevertheless earned him the bogus "Nobel Prize in Economics" in 2018.

This disconcerting ability of some economic theories to emancipate themselves from confrontation with reality explains why a vast array of theoretical currents can coexist in economics. And why this "science" is eminently political.

"This may be changing somewhat with the empirical movement, the consideration of facts, as in the historical work of Thomas Piketty [economist and author of "Capital in the Twenty-First Century" (Seuil, 2013)]. But economics remains rife with uncontrolled ideological biases," says Frédéric Lebaron, professor of sociology at the École Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay and author of The Crisis of Economic Belief (Éditions du Croquant, 2010).

A prize that reflects the dominant doctrine

It was therefore in a context of ideological struggle between different economic movements that the Bank of Sweden Prize was established. In a book devoted to the history of this prize, researchers Avner Offer, a professor at Oxford, and Gabriel Söderberg, a researcher at Uppsala University in Sweden, explain that the Central Bank, opposed to the social democratic doctrine then in force in Sweden, established its prize to impose its neoliberal economic doctrine and celebrate the virtues of the market.

"The institution has always been highly politicized. The emblematic figures of neoliberalism, Hayek and Friedman, were notably awarded prizes. Sometimes Keynesian economists are recognized, and very rarely more heterodox economists, but it remains a very conservative institution," emphasizes Frédéric Lebaron.

This conservative logic is also reinforced by the academic dynamics of the discipline: economists nominated for the Bank of Sweden Prize are those whose work is published in the most prestigious journals, often in the United States, those who are most cited by their colleagues and benefit from the strongest lobbying from their peers. In other words, the majority and most mainstream ideas are favored.

"The Nobel Prize rewards economists who are more or less consensual at a given moment," summarize Jean-Édouard Colliard and Emmeline Travers, authors of a 2009 "Repères" on the Nobel Prizes in Economics (La Découverte), relayed by a Mediapart article.

However, economic theories also aim to justify the organization of production and the distribution of wealth. The dominant theories are therefore likely to resemble the power relations existing in a society. "Economic discourse is the discourse of power par excellence; its degree of autonomy is therefore limited. This doesn't mean it can't become more emancipated, but the use of mathematics often serves as a screen to claim a form of neutrality or scientificity," notes Frédéric Lebaron.

When Philippe Aghion explains that economic growth and "green innovation" will save us from the climate crisis, this is likely to be more indicative of the prevailing technosolutionist doctrine than a reflection of relevant scientific observation. As for the research and economists who point to the urgency of reducing consumption or at least planning for a form of sobriety, it's a safe bet that their "nobelization" will have to await a radical political change.

