Leo XIV blesses an ice cube: beware of pantheistic and collectivist ecology

By Jeanne Smits for Reinformation.tv

On Wednesday, Leo XIV lent himself to the "integral ecology" game by participating in a meeting organized not far from Castel Gandolfo under the auspices of Laudato si' and entitled "Raising Hope" in the presence of Arnold Schwarzenegger, former bodybuilder and Republican governor of California, still an actor and, above all, a "climate" activist. And it's a dangerous game, because behind the pretext of fighting "climate change" lies a global and globalist political agenda, demanding the downgrading of rich economies and developed countries held responsible for the world's misfortunes and which should now pay for others to grow, notably by "decarbonizing" themselves, at the risk of seeing their economies collapse.

This is a major march toward international socialism, and it is not surprising that it was launched at the time of Perestroika, notably with the invention by Mikhail Gorbachev and his followers of the expression "our common home," to which everyone must therefore pay their respects.

A perilous game, again, insofar as, still under the pretext of ecology, the planet becomes the ultimate good, the one to which everything must be sacrificed like a voracious god, angered by the presence of the humans who destroy it. The pantheistic underpinnings of this perverted ecology are all too visible when expressed through the veneration of "Mother Earth."

Does Leo XIV engage in pantheistic ecology? We saw this in 2019 at the Vatican during scandalous ceremonies, directly inspired by pagan rites of veneration of "Pachamama," the famous "Mother Earth," to whom offerings of the four elements are brought, with extensive ritual dancing and prostrations.

What happened in the presence of Pope Leo XIV did not reach these heights of scandal. However, during his introductory speech, Arnold Schwarzenegger dared to say that climate regulations do not weigh on the economy and promote prosperity. He asserted that California, which is the most regulated state in the USA in this regard, is also the largest economy in the United States. A failure: according to the media outlet CNBC, which is not suspected of climate skepticism, California is now the 22nd most economically powerful US state, far behind Texas, which is in second place, with far fewer environmental regulations. Texas thus boasts the largest labor force in the federation and is at the forefront of technology and innovation. Furthermore, it is one of the states where the cost of doing business is the lowest for entrepreneurs.

But let's return to Leo XIV. During the meeting, he blessed a large ice cube from Greenland, invoking the "Lord of Life" with explicit references to Christ, so that the water would "awaken our hearts, cleanse our indifference, relieve our sadness, and renew our hope, through Christ our Lord."

At least, it wasn't a pagan rite, whether or not it was distorted: the blessing of material goods is not prohibited by the Catholic faith and, on the contrary, is practiced willingly. On the other hand, the operation was obviously intended to visually reinforce the idea that glaciers are melting and will submerge the coastlines. Or were we being asked to believe that all this pure water from the far north would be a boon to humanity? The message, at that point, will probably have been involuntary...

An ice cube that transforms into a benevolent river...

The subsequent unfolding in the midst of the congregation of a "river" of blue fabric "derived" from the ice cube, however, had nothing to do with a stamped pagan ritual; it was rather ridiculous... The whole thing was accompanied by a second-rate patronage-level chant (even if the words were those of the canticle of the Poor Man of Assisi): Laudato si', mi Signore, con tutte le tue creature, performed with the lack of harmony and pitch typical of this type of environment.

Taking the floor, Leo XIV repeatedly referred to "the common home," thus adopting language that seeks to draw everyone into the idea of ​​the abolition of borders and differences, which is one of the most obvious forms of the current rejection of divine and natural law through the negation of nations and even of the distinction between the sexes.

Speaking of Laudato Si’, the Pope said: “Let us give thanks to our Father in Heaven for this gift we have inherited from Pope Francis! The challenges identified in Laudato Si’ are indeed even more relevant today than they were ten years ago. These challenges are social and political in nature, but above all spiritual: they call for conversion.”

Leo XIV, the “common home” and “the cry of the Earth”

Similarly, the Pope repeatedly used terms specific to liberation theology, of the Leonardo Boff persuasion, “the cry of the earth and the poor,” asking: “What must be done now so that caring for our common home and listening to the cry of the earth and the poor do not appear as mere passing trends or, even worse, are seen and felt as divisive issues?” » And he recalls Francis's exhortation Laudate Deum, which noted that "some have chosen to mock" the increasingly evident signs of climate change, to "ridicule those who speak of global warming," and even to blame the poor for the very thing that affects them most."

This is mainstream thinking, aligned with revolutionary political discourse, and it seems to have been adopted by Leo XIV without hesitation.

In any case, Cardinal Spengler, Archbishop of Porto Alegre, insisted on the need to "rediscover the ability to venerate the earth" and the need for "statist decisions."

Did Leo XIV understand and internalize this? That remains to be seen. In any case, like Francis and, indeed, like John Paul II, he called for a "true ecological conversion" coming "from the heart."

Conversion: To Ecology or to God ?

But he added: "We must move from data collection to care, and from environmental discourse to an ecological conversion that transforms personal and community lifestyles. For believers, this conversion is in fact no different from the one that directs us toward the living God. We cannot love God, whom we cannot see, while despising his creatures. Nor can we call ourselves disciples of Jesus Christ without sharing his vision of creation and his concern for all that is fragile and wounded."

Indeed, a true conversion can only be a conversion to God, to Jesus Christ, and to his law of love, and it is true that it aims to live one's life by detaching oneself from the goods of this world. But we must understand that the ecological discourse that is fed to us ad nauseam, from international institutions to classrooms and in endless branded speeches, does not seek precisely this authentic conversion that distinguishes between true and false, good and evil, but goes hand in hand with the rejection of the natural order.

Leo XIV cannot be accused of ignoring the true priorities of man when he says: "May each of us grow in these four relationships—with God, with others, with nature, and with ourselves—through a constant attitude of conversion," recalling (with a note referring to the Gospel of Saint Matthew): "We are one family, with one Father, who makes the sun rise and sends rain on all."

This is the passage from the Sermon on the Mount, where Our Lord commands: "Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may truly be children of your Father in heaven." for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”

Leo XIV accepts the COP30 speech without question

Forgotten, the "good and the bad"; the "just and the unjust"? Leo XIV calls here for the mobilization of all, together: "All members of society, through non-governmental organizations and advocacy groups, must pressure governments to develop and implement more rigorous regulations, procedures, and controls. Citizens must play an active role in political decision-making at the national, regional, and local levels. Only in this way will it be possible to mitigate environmental damage. Local legislation will also be more effective if neighboring communities support the same environmental policies." »

Unsurprisingly at this point, he expressed his hope that "the next international summits of the United Nations – the 2025 Climate Change Conference (COP30), the 53rd Plenary Session of the Committee on World Food Security, and the 2026 Water Conference – will listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor, families, indigenous peoples, involuntary migrants, and believers throughout the world."

The Pope concluded his address with these words: "I would like to conclude with a question that concerns us all. God will ask us if we have cultivated and cared for the world he created (cf. Gen 2:15), for the good of all and of future generations, and if we have cared for our brothers and sisters (cf. Gen 4:9; Jn 13:34). What will our response be?" »

Our response can only be that given in the freedom of God's children—free to put Him first and to fulfill His will—with its demand for true discernment that seeks, behind the appearance of promoting the "common good," to see how contemporary ecological discourse exploits and manipulates it to advance deceptive causes that distract from God.

For while it is true that we are called to "guard" Creation, not to abuse it—there is nothing unnatural about this—we cannot be asked, much less commanded, to adhere under this pretext to a fundamentally collectivist political program that is unafraid to radically oppose the Creator's law and the good of humanity.

Jeanne Smits

