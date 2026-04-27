By Alain Romano for France-Soir

[Cet article en français : ici]

I have a dream I may never see, for my life is drawing to a close.

But I propose to the majority of Earthlings who, today, consciously or unconsciously, are filled with despair at their powerlessness, that they cannot loudly and clearly express their disgust with a world governed by a minority that is leading it toward difficulties undeserved by both nature and humankind.

Today, billions of human beings carry deep within them the same silent wound: the feeling of being powerless in the face of a world slipping from their grasp. They see the Earth's riches plundered, forests dying, oceans being emptied, children going hungry while a few amass obscene fortunes. This is not inevitable. It is theft. And this theft has a name: the private ownership of common resources.

I don't need to make an exhaustive list of the things that revolt us all, whatever our origins, our beliefs or our reasons.

Proudhon had already understood: property is theft.

The path that would unite all human beings in a common objective, respectful of their differences and their cultures, would be to deprive the owners of the ownership of land resources confiscated by political powers, multinationals or private individuals, and to make them a heritage of humanity.

The method must be the one that nature teaches us: the mycelium, the internet of the forest which transmits information and nutrients between the different plants, whatever their type.

Imagine the mycelium, this immense living network hidden beneath the earth, invisible and yet more powerful than all empires. It connects century-old oaks to tiny wild grasses, it transmits food, information, warning signals, without ever asking permission or imposing its law. It destroys nothing: it makes everything that lives grow.

This is exactly what our idea should become. An underground network of free spirits, which connects from one continent to another, from one culture to another, and which circulates hope, lucidity and determination. Each human being who receives this seed in turn becomes a filament of the great network. And together we become indestructible.

Those who exercise power are very often the bearers of deep deficiencies, intimate wounds or hidden deviances. Sexuality is one of the revealing areas and frequently the harshest mirror: it then becomes, for many of them, the last space where they try to satisfy through domination what they cannot fill with love or recognition.

The best way to satisfy these impulses while benefiting from almost absolute impunity is to reach the heights of power. Once in place, the system of power allows those who exercise it to satisfy these impulses without having to assume personal responsibility, nor the societal consequences, nor even the sanctions provided for by the social contract or the law. This impunity structures an organized domination which is exercised through rigorous control, often veering towards excess, of rules, norms and institutions. To cover up sometimes illicit acts, lies are elevated to the rank of official truth, while fear is used as a powerful vector of control, thus giving the illusion of a just and democratic order. In this mechanism, collective wealth is captured for the benefit of a minority which reproduces and perpetuates itself through political, economic and media institutions.

But they have forgotten a fundamental truth: the Earth's resources should belong to all of humanity and constitute its common heritage, as international law has already recognized for the deep seabed and outer space, and not the exclusive property of a caste or a privileged minority.

What would happen if Earth's resources—water, minerals, forests, energy—finally became the sacred heritage of all humanity?

Wars for oil, water, or rare earth elements would disappear. Multinational corporations would no longer have to plunder entire continents to satisfy shareholders. Each community could decide locally how to protect and share what belongs to it. Extreme poverty would become an aberration of the past. And above all, we could finally look our children in the eye and tell them, "This planet belongs to you as much as it does to me."

Shouldn't this idea become a fundamental priority in the general interest of humanity?

If so, then it must be disseminated as widely as possible and allowed to spread naturally like mycelium, the living internet of the forest, so that each human being can nurture it, transform it at their own pace, like the plants in a garden that intertwine freely and thrive together.

So here's what I ask of you, the one reading these lines:

Don't keep this idea to yourself.

Share it. Talk about it with those around you. Write it down in your own words. Transform it. Make it into a song, a drawing, a video, a kitchen conversation.

Become thousands, then millions of mycelium filaments.

No army can stop a living network that spreads in shadow and light.

This is how the greatest silent revolutions have always begun.

Transform despair and resignation into hope for tomorrow and spark multiple and additional reactions.

We have always been able to transform our dreams, often labeled utopian, into reality. The list is long, and I challenge anyone to name a major human advancement that wasn't born from a utopia.

True power lies in not wanting it and understanding that to be a happy, glorified, recognized, and loved human being is to nurture Life. It's the only way to nurture our own.

This dream, I may not live to see it.

But I know it's already growing underground.

And one day, it will burst forth everywhere at once, like a forest after a storm.

To all of you, my human brothers and sisters:

Join the mycelium.

The future belongs to us.