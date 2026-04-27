Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Apr 28

It's inevitable.

Imagine if they asked an AI without the lies it has to enforce about how to run the world.

It would logically say that the people should choose, not representatives.

We can decide better than the smart idiots in the high positions. They're parasites that take a cut and over control things. Corporations are the best example of this principle.

The democracy we got was half done.

Let's complete it the right way.

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
8d

It's funny how the Left and the Right converge when we want to live with others in harmony.

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