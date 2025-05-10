By Antoine L. for L’Echo des Boucles

In "The End of the Megamachine," Fabian Schiedler, a German playwright and philosopher, sets out to deconstruct the official narrative of the Western myth (reason, progress, superiority) and its attendant ideological propaganda. "In the footsteps of a civilization on the verge of collapse" (the book's subtitle), the author traces its dark genealogy and outlines, right up to its contemporary form, that is, our world. Understanding and thinking about this system means giving ourselves the means, or at least the hope, of escaping it.

The Theory of the "Four Tyrannies"

The subject of Scheidler's ambitious and highly detailed study is what Immanuel Wallerstein called the world system, namely structures of domination and a social order that crystallized in the West before imposing themselves across the entire planet. Globalized neoliberalism is its contemporary embodiment. The author distinguishes two periods during which these structures were established, first from the Neolithic to the late Middle Ages and, at an accelerated pace, from modern times to the present day (roughly the last five centuries).

It is difficult to summarize the very dense subject matter and the theses, very convincing in my opinion, of this book. The author offers a summary of this through the theory of the "four tyrannies" that permeate the entire narrative: physical power (repression, coercion, etc.), structural violence correlated with inequalities in economic and social status, ideological power (essentially intended to justify the two previous levers of domination), and the most subtle, which he calls linear thinking. This corresponds to the idea that an action will be followed by expected and measurable effects, that it is therefore permissible for people to be able to command nature... and humans.

Structures of Human Domination Over Humans

In eleven captivating and well-documented chapters, the author traces the genesis of this megamachine, identifying the main milestones in this politico-economic (or rather, economic-political) construction. This comprehensive approach to civilizational structures leads to a renewed understanding of history. Scheidler identifies phenomena of various kinds (political, economic, psychological) and explains their scope across time and space. By revealing the pretenses and manipulations of history as written by the dominant, he also pays tribute to the tragic and neglected fate of those who were subjugated, exploited, and massacred under the aforementioned rules of domination.

Scheidler emphasizes the premises and then the determinants of human domination over humankind, from the establishment of the first cities to the origins of royalty, to modern militarized states. He illustrates how writing, taxation, and the use of metals (weapons, currency), among other things, have enabled the establishment and exercise of this domination. Ideology, "which presents the expansion of this system as a providential mission in the history of humanity," also played a decisive role, from ancient myths to the glorification of so-called Western values, through the expansion of Christianity and the spread of "progress."

The Logic of the Megamachine: Capitalism and Devastation

The author focuses on the beginnings of the modern era (15th to 17th centuries) and the importance of actors such as merchant cities, mercenary enterprises, and the first joint-stock companies. They are responsible for the emergence of capitalism, an enterprise with unlimited profit generation and accumulation. In this regard, far from opposing each other, markets and states closely collaborated and linked their fates.

This disastrous agreement resulted in an unprecedented series of devastations, catastrophes, and genocides across Europe and the globe (the conquest of the Americas, the Thirty Years' War, colonization accompanied by pillaging and massacres, many of which are now forgotten). The author demonstrates that these repeated tragic episodes are not simply glitches, or unintended side effects of a "generally positive" civilizational process, but are part of the very logic of the megamachine, an integral part of it.

The entire world is now subject to the megamachine's mad dash. While Western societies, fueled by consumption, may delude themselves about the prosperity the system brings them, they forget that it is based on the exploitation of the inhabitants and resources of a large part of the planet. Consider, for example, the damage caused by extractive industries, industrial agriculture, and so on. The pattern of one or more centers exploiting the peripheries is fully operational.

A civilization on the verge of collapse?

For Fabian Scheidler, we are living in an era of global crises: economic, environmental (destruction of life, depletion of soils, resources, etc.), health, and so on. He writes: "Today we are witnessing how an entire planet is being consumed by a global economic machine that simultaneously generates enormous quantities of goods and waste, insane wealth and mass poverty, overworked employees and unemployed people spinning their wheels."

The system, however, has no end, precisely because it strives for the infinite accumulation of capital (which constitutes its sole purpose, in the sense of a goal). However, it is now facing limits. The global economy, which benefits only a small number of people, has become dependent on colossal debt. The destruction of the biosphere is reaching worrying proportions that could become unsustainable.

For Scheidler, the collapse of the megamachine is possible, if not probable. This chaos would have consequences that are difficult to anticipate but potentially daunting. To guard against them, it is therefore urgent to build an alternative.

"Resisting together strengthens bonds of solidarity, self-confidence, and a sense of control over the world."

"Getting out of the megamachine begins in our heads." With this phrase, Scheidler emphasizes the need for deconditioning, citing the example of competition instilled in us from a very young age.

On a collective level, the author does not expect a global revolutionary process following a "master plan." Rather, according to him, leaving the system would combine "the slow shift in power relations with sudden crises." Regarding the first point, Scheidler highlights initiatives and actions "outside the logic of the machine" and all forms of resistance to it (challenging ecocidal projects, commodification, etc.). He therefore calls for collective awareness around these movements and solidarity among stakeholders. Hence the importance of networking and developing a liberating "shared narrative." According to him, this is a prerequisite for a positive shift in the future crisis.

Other necessary prerequisites include moving away from the logic of capital accumulation ("cutting off funding to multinationals," in the author's words), questioning the notion of growth, re-examining the issue of property, and fighting against the structural violence of debt. Many solutions promoting cooperation, resource sharing, and equality exist, contrary to the neoliberal mantra ("there is no alternative").

Regarding democracy, Scheidler believes that its representative form, currently devalued, can represent nothing more than a step on "the path to self-determination and self-organization," which he calls for. The author also rehabilitates movements working for peace and advocates for abandoning the idea of ​​dominating nature. Because it gives food for thought and motives for action, The End of the Megamachine is a great book that I recommend.

The End of the Megamachine : In the Footsteps of a Civilization on the Verge of Collapse

Fabian Scheidler

A huge success abroad, this gripping book finally offers us the key to understanding contemporary climatic, ecological, pandemic, and economic disasters. Blaming Sapiens, an undifferentiated and always at fault human, is a fraud. Our history is social: it is the history of structures of domination born five thousand years ago, and reinforced by five centuries of capitalism, which have constituted a destructive mechanism for the Earth and the future of humanity, a megamachine.

But these forces can also be thwarted and the megamachine undermined. With no shortage of alternatives, what trigger do we need to change course and abandon a clearly suicidal path? The answer is in this story. For only those who know their own history can be capable of influencing it.

Find all the latest news about the book on the website: https://www.megamachine.fr/

Leave a comment

Share