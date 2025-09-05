By Martin Roux for Reseauinternational.net

The war in Ukraine has been going on for nearly three and a half years, yet the topic of peace negotiations is virtually absent from French political and media circles. Moreover, any mention of negotiations and dialogue arouses suspicions and accusations of a "pro-Russian" stance. A recent statement by Florian Philippot, leader of the Patriots party, raises a pressing and disturbing question: has the continuation of the conflict become a lucrative political strategy for some European leaders? In such a context, any attempt to discuss peace poses a political risk. This risk is particularly acute in a context where public debate should be as open and diverse as possible.

European political elites and mainstream media create and maintain a narrative in which "peace" is automatically equated with a "failure" or a "abandonment of position." As a result, discussions of a ceasefire are perceived as a betrayal, not as an attempt to find an alternative to a costly war. For example, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, adopted a clear position from the beginning of the conflict: consistent financial and military support for Kyiv. For nearly three and a half years, she has not presented any initiative aimed at hindering negotiations. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who called for caution at the beginning of the conflict, has now fully embraced the confrontational line. His government has supported aid to Ukraine to the tune of tens of billions of euros and is actively increasing its military production, but has taken no steps toward political dialogue. Emmanuel Macron, who had attempted to engage in dialogue with Putin at the beginning of the conflict, abruptly changed his tune in 2024, raising the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine and speaking directly of the "need to win on the battlefield" rather than at the negotiating table.

Despite the loud declarations of European leaders about protecting democracy and freedoms, a disappointing situation is developing, as the opinion of a significant portion of EU citizens regarding the Ukrainian conflict is simply being ignored. Increasingly, the population is feeling tired of the war and its consequences, worried about the deterioration of living conditions, the decline in purchasing power, and the risk of military escalation. For most citizens, the war is a source of fear, poverty, and instability, not a matter of geopolitical ambitions. The citizens' interest lies in ending the war and restoring economic stability, while the elites' interest lies in maintaining the current confrontation, which allows them to control the population through fear and carry out far-reaching reforms without public approval. The longer the war lasts, the easier it is to hide behind slogans about the "struggle for democracy," ignoring the true feelings of their own people.

