Translated from The Epoch Times - an article by Mollie Engelhart

Yes, people have died of food poisoning—and they continue to die. But in our obsession with safety, we’ve built a bureaucracy that stifles the very people who feed us. Under the banner of “protection,” we’ve created endless layers of regulation, inspection, and red tape that haven’t made us any healthier. In fact, we’re sicker than ever.

Each year, a few thousand Americans die from foodborne illnesses. But more than 100,000 die from diabetes, 700,000 from heart disease, and hundreds of thousands more from cancers and inflammatory diseases linked to diet and lifestyle. We have “safe” food, yet our hospitals are overflowing. What exactly are we being protected from? Lifeless, nutritionally devoid food. The food safety regulations that were meant to protect us have made food less nutritious, less fresh, and less authentic. Farmers can no longer wash or package their produce on-site. Everything must be transported to separate facilities, sometimes hundreds of kilometers away, before it can be legally sold. Every kilometer traveled, every handling step, every day spent in a truck or warehouse robs food of life and nutritional density—all in the name of safety.

We waste staggering amounts of food this way. We destroy produce because it doesn't meet some arbitrary standard. We dump milk down the drain because it was bottled in the wrong facility. We let crops rot in the fields because small farms can't afford the certifications required to sell them. All of this is justified by "safety," but the result is the opposite: sterile, lifeless food, and communities dying along with their farms.

This endless bureaucracy doesn't just degrade food; it crushes small businesses, farmers, and entrepreneurs. The only ones who can survive this regulatory maze are massive corporations with teams of lawyers and compliance officers. The system was designed to protect us from harm—but in reality, it protects monopolies from competition.

And yet, we continue to demand more. We continue to give more and more power to the “paternalistic government,” as if it were the government’s role to come between us and every human interaction. When did we decide that personal responsibility no longer mattered? When did we decide that freedom was too risky?

When Fear Prevents You From Savoring Life

I can't tell you how many times people come to my farm and I hand them a freshly picked tomato, a blackberry, or an edible flower, and they hold it in their hand the entire time, afraid to eat it before they can wash it in a restaurant restroom. It breaks my heart. I can't imagine a world where people are afraid to eat a blackberry picked from a bush. One of life's greatest joys is eating fruit straight from the tree, tasting the earth, the sun, and the sweetness that only comes from nature.

We've also forgotten that we are biological beings. The more we sterilize our food, the more we sterilize ourselves. Every time we remove a little dirt, disinfect a little more vigorously, or process food a little longer, we wipe out the living microbes that have always sustained human health. Our ancestors understood this intuitively. A little soil on your carrots, a little raw milk from your cow, a little wild yeast on your sourdough bread—these weren't contaminants. They were connections. This was how nature kept our microbiology in harmony with the world around us.

Today, we've replaced this living exchange with bleach and plastic wrap. We eat food so thoroughly sanitized that it can sit on a shelf for years, and then we wonder why our immune systems are confused and inflamed. The science of the human microbiome confirms what our grandparents already knew: our health depends on our relationship with the natural world. When that relationship is broken, so is our vitality.

There is no such thing as perfect safety. Children die. Adults die. Accidents happen. Of course, we should do what we can to reduce the risks, but perhaps the cost has become too high. Perhaps we have traded resilience for control, community for conformity, health for the illusion of security. Everything in life is a compromise.

The question we should be asking is: Are we satisfied with these current compromises? Are we actually safer, or simply more sterile? Are we more alive, or simply more controlled?

Government was never designed to protect us from all possible risks. It was meant to protect our freedom, not manage our fear. The people should control the government, yet today the government controls almost every aspect of our lives: our work, our food, and our agriculture. And why? It was shut down for weeks on end, and most of us didn't even notice. That alone is enough to show how many things are truly unnecessary.

Reclaiming Wisdom and Food Freedom

Community wisdom has been replaced by bureaucracy, and this bureaucracy is suffocating us all. We no longer trust our senses or our neighbors. We wait for permission, inspection, approval. But no federal agency can teach you what your grandmother knew by heart—how to tell if milk is fresh, how to properly store food, how to wash your hands, how to use your eyes, your nose, and your common sense.

We must reclaim our power as individuals. We must stop giving up our freedom in exchange for a false promise of security. The truth is, life has never been safe. But it has always been sacred.

It’s time to reduce the regulations that stifle us, rebuild the local wisdom that has sustained us, and remember that we are capable of taking care of ourselves, our food, and each other without a federal agency standing between us.

