The last delirium of the European Union, that of rearmament in the face of a probable and imminent Russian attack against Europe, could be defined as a "delusional puff" using a language borrowed from psychiatry and psychology. We observe once again the detachment, on the part of the elites or European sub-elected classes, of a minimum principle of reality and also on the part of the peoples which, of course, do not want to hear about war.

Subordination to American interests

It should be remembered that there has never been a statement by President Putin or the Russian government to attack Europe. The strategic or geopolitical reason for this possible attack is not clear. This European Union, which is the negation of Europe of the homelands wanted by de Gaulle, remains the only bulwark of a world linked to the American Democratic Party, the major investment banks, the investment centers like Blackrock and Vanguard, the Militaro-Industrial Complex as the President Eisenhower called in the 1960s at the end of his President and the Financial Interest called, Speculative that travels an imaginary axis that goes from the London City to New York (Wall Street).

This shows that the United States is not a monolithic and mono-structured reality, but a heterogeneous structure founded by an official government and an unofficial government that we can call synthetically Deep State in English, that is to say the deep state which today, with Trump, is undermined from the inside.

Europe is closely linked to this hidden power to the point of becoming the Acies Ordinata. Especially now that the United States and Russia finally seek to normalize their relations and try to resolve the Ukrainian issue caused by the United States.

The origins of the EU: an anti -democratic structure

A few years ago, Russian intellectual and dissident Vladimir Boukovski spoke of the European Union as a new European Soviet Union project, that is to say a monstrous technocratic state, highly bureaucratized and with less and less freedom of expression. The kind of monster that "free" Europe has always fought. What is particularly worrying is that the EU ministers are called commissioners, which somewhat recalls the commissioners of the Soviet people. This happens in the field of domestic policy, but from the point of view of economic policy, it is turbo-capitalist liberalism that prevails, crushing the economies of the various nation states.

The Union is an artificial construction which does not provide for the participation of citizens in the European process. The so-called European Commission is not elected, but named according to special power games and the European Parliament has no other use than that of ratifying the decisions taken by the Commission. It was created in the shadows with the intention, from the start, to create a united Europe which would serve the interests of bankers and what we briefly call international speculative finance.

A federalist vision

This EU is inspired by a document called the Ventotene manifesto, named after an Italian Tyrrhenian sea island, which envisaged the need to establish a European federation with a parliament and a democratic government endowed with real powers in certain sectors and foreign policy. It was written by a group of anti -fascist intellectuals confined by the regime on this island: Altiero Spinelli, Ernesto Rossi and Eugenio Colorni.

Today, it is considered, by Europeanists, as a founding text of the European Union as we currently know it. This manifesto envisages the construction of a European super-state which would be the precursor of a single world state, overcoming the national states which should have given up part of their sovereignty. This text does not provide for popular participation and contains a virulent attack on the Catholic Church.

Altiero Spinelli married Colorni's wife, killed in 1944 by the Nazis, Ursula Hirschmann, from a Jewish family from Berlin. Hirschmann’s brother Albert was an economist who had worked for the Federal Reserve and was also a consultant for the Rockefeller Foundation. One of the brothers of Ventiero Spinelli, Veniero, was married to Ingrid Warburg, the daughter of the American banker of German origin Warburg. Spinelli was able to benefit from American and private funding to achieve the European "dream". Let us see here what are the interests and the power groups hiding behind the European Union Foundation. In 1943, the Group of the Ventotene Manifesto founded the European Federalist Movement (MFE) which was the Italian section of the Union of European Federalists (UEF) which in turn was part of the World Federalist Movement (WFM) which advocated the formation of a single world government.

The United Europe was to be the prelude to a single world government which would replace the various national states which were to merge with other globalist structures in order to create a world government to the detriment of different cultures, states and traditions of different European countries.

Financial influences

Another of the architects of this Europe was Jean Monnet, a French entrepreneur who inherited a company from his father who sold cognac. He abandoned his studies very young to go to England first in England and then in America where he accepted in 1925 a partnership in the Blair & Co. bank which merged in 1929 with the Bank of America. After the Second World War, Jean Monnet, as a simple citizen without a public service, was entrusted by the major American investment banks of the funds, the Marshall Plan, intended to rebuild Europe, severely destroyed by the Second World War, provided that European states accept a progressive loss of sovereignty from an economic, political and even military point of view to access these funds. The underlying principle, objectively erroneous, was based on the fact that it was the sovereignties that created nationalism, which in turn creates wars. The European Coal and Steel Community (CECA) has been created to remove Ruhr from Western Germany. Zone historically coveted by the French. He becomes the representative. European states have been faced with real blackmail. He did not claim a certain political power so as not to be subject to a judgment or a popular vote. Curiously, in 1940, after the Nazi invasion of France, he proposed, as was read in his 1978 memories, a plan of unity between France and England to cope with the Nazi invasion. However, the project failed due to the firm refusal of France, which rightly feared losing its sovereignty. Such a union recalls the current attempt at Union, from a military point of view, between France and England to confront a Russian threat invented for Europe.

The project of a united Europe included a single currency, a common policy, and a single army, but from a military perspective, this project failed because De Gaulle opposed a merger of European armies, as only a sovereign state could decide whether a nation would go to war and thus the consequent death of its citizens for the sake of a national interest, not for the interests of stateless technocratic bureaucrats. Monnet, on the contrary, believed that one could do with armies what one could do with banks or any other company: that is, a merger and acquisition.

However, the idea of ​​European rearmament ante litteram emerged in the early 1950s when Monnet himself and other important figures in Europe at the time, such as French Prime Minister René Pleven and Italian Prime Minister Alcide De Gasperi, put forward the hypothesis of a military cooperation project between France, Italy, the Benelux (Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg) and West Germany called the EDC (European Defence Community). This plan envisaged the creation of a European army complementary to NATO and a new German rearmament. This is exactly what we are witnessing today. In 1950, the Korean War broke out, involving the United States. This event made Europeans paranoid because they feared a possible Soviet invasion of Europe and so they developed this plan in response to the USSR. The project failed because it lacked the support of the German people and Chancellor Adenauer, who, for obvious historical reasons, did not want to rearm, and also because the French National Assembly rejected it in 1954.

Growing Militarization

As a result, the 1948 Treaty of Brussels was amended, and Italy and West Germany were allowed to join the WEU (Western European Union) precisely for the purpose of German rearmament.

• In 1987, François Mitterrand and Helmut Kohl created the Eurocorps, a multinational military force, and the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) was strengthened.

• In December 1998, Tony Blair, then British Prime Minister, and French President Jacques Chirac, at the 1998 Saint-Malo summit, created the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) to enable the European Union to organize joint operations to prevent international conflicts and manage crises.

• In 2016, as the United Kingdom left the European Union, Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, proposed a Global Strategy for the European Union's Foreign and Security Policy to enable certain EU states to cooperate on joint military actions within the Union.

• In 2017, the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) was created, still with a common defense function.

• In 2024, the European Defence Agency (EDA) was created to develop military, research, and armaments capabilities.

Today, with the €800 billion earmarked for European rearmament, there seems to be a real possibility of forming a European army, even if it is unclear who should lead it. I fear there will be conflicts between the different countries over command. A rearmament aimed at waging war against Russia and the total destruction of Europe, since Europe cannot compete, without the United States, in terms of weapons, in a direct confrontation with the Russian Federation, which is more technologically advanced and has all the energy and food sources to withstand a long-term war. A Europe in deep economic and political crisis that would be unable to produce weapons and munitions for a large-scale conflict with Russia.

A Europe in Moral Crisis

The EU failed to find a single euro to alleviate the suffering of the Greek people during the Greek economic crisis of 2008-2016, when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a €110 billion loan, thus creating additional public debt that Greece will never be able to repay unless severe austerity measures are implemented that run counter to the interests of the Greek people, while the EU is witnessing the destruction of one of its member states.

Thus mercilessly ends the rhetoric of 80 years of peace guaranteed by Europe and the slogans that Europe guarantees peace, replaced by equally grotesque slogans like the Orwellian ones that EU + UK rearmament serves to guarantee peace in Europe.

The European Union was thus born as a globalist idea that, today, is shedding its mask and revealing itself in all its ferocity, subordinate to the unipolar world pursued until now by various American administrations, opposing the new structure of a multipolar world of which Russia and China are the pillars. It seems, since the first months of Trump's presidency, that the United States has sought a rapprochement with these two world powers to ensure at least a minimum of stability, order, and normalization of international relations.

