By Vincent Verschoore

A report commissioned by the South African presidency of the G20, published on November 4, highlights the global economic inequality crisis.

According to this latest G20 report, 1% of the world's population captured 41% of new wealth between 2000 and 2024, while the poorest 50% saw their wealth increase by only 1%.

"Inequality erodes trust in institutions, fuels political polarization, and creates social tensions."

The report compares the inequality crisis to the climate emergency, demanding immediate action from G20 leaders.

The report recommends the creation of an intergovernmental panel on inequality (similar to the IPCC for climate), tax justice, and addressing the digital and tax divides.

Neocapitalism, that is, political and institutional control by big capital in service of its own interests, has been remarkably successful and shows no signs of stopping: the control of minds and bodies through biopower, digital technology, and AI is the new frontier.

Identity marketing, combined with these tools, allows it to accelerate social atomization (and thus the potential for manipulation through targeted propaganda, influencers, etc.) and boosts access to transhumanism (cosmetic surgery, transgenderism), an extremely profitable sector where victims are recruited from childhood.

Completely amoral, neocapitalism can simultaneously provide the weapons of genocide and profit from endless war while claiming to be a champion of peace, indulge in excessive consumption while promoting COPs. It buys off its enemies, or it eliminates them. It dictates political choices, corrupts the upper echelons of the civil service and supranational institutions, and finances mass propaganda.

It benefits from the explosion of public debt (which inflates asset values) and from the measures offered by his political henchmen, like the tax credits offered by Macron, which went directly into the pockets of shareholders. It supports the confiscatory measures of his so-called opponents, like Energy Performance Diagnosis (DPE) and Low Emission Zones (ZFE), because this allows him to buy up real estate assets at low cost and force the less well-off to buy new cars in the name of ecology, while it condones the conspicuous consumption of his leading figures.

It will readily accept any minor tax measures that might be imposed on it, thus avoiding any debate on the only real solutions, ranging from overhauling governance methods to nationalizing all assets that are actually based on the commons. And then...

