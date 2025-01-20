From BAM! (Belgian Alternative Media https://youtu.be/n1UAFW5iASI)

➡️ https://youtu.be/n1UAFW5iASI

The Dutch ROB ROOS, MEP from 2019 to 2024, was one of the most combative against the serious abuses of the European institutions.

At the beginning of 2025, he is still as much so.

CHAPTER:

- 0:12 How @RobRoosMEP cornered #JanineSmall of #Pfizer on the #covid #vaccine

- 0:45 Member of Parliament, rapporteur, civil party*, ROB ROOS never lets go of #vonderLeyen: #sms #71 billion for #vaccines

- 4:59 With his fellow fighters in Parliament, the late MICHÈLE RIVASI, CHRISTINE ANDERSON, CRISTIAN TERHEŞ: defending popular sovereignty despite political pressure

- 8:05 Are #multinationals destroying Europe with the help of the #EU?

- 9:56 Trial: #UrsulaGates #PfizerGate #smsGate; arrogance of SANDRA GALLINA "negotiator" between the EU and PFIZER

- 13:02 Usurpation of powers by the #EU at the expense of States and peoples

- 16:41 Get lost!

- 18:00 Will the truth come out? #vaccines #climate #Ukraine ROBERT KENNEDY JR

- 20:43 Keep fighting!

* ROB ROOS is a civil party in the Belgian trial against URSULA VON DER LEYEN

Interview by KAro from BAM! and SENTA DEPUYDT from essentiel_news

