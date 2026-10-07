Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

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CocotteMinute
3d

This echoes perfectly to this post from Stephen Erickson and Citizens Rising @citizensrisingusa :

https://citizensrisingusa.substack.com/p/the-national-debt-doom-loop

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
2d

This is exactly what happened during/after Covid. Yet the Left was blinded to it.

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