Translated from :

http://euro-synergies.hautetfort.com/archive/2026/09/10/la-fabrique-de-l-urgence-pourquoi-le-systeme-economique-se-nourrit-de-crise.html

By Giovanni Balducci - original article : https://geopoliticaesistemi.com/...

From managing the pandemic, which has redefined the boundaries of social control, to the constant threat of hybrid warfare, to the recent drone attack on Leipzig Airport — attributed to Russian agents and bluntly described by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, a sign of a "new normal" to which Europeans must get used—, there is only one step. A common thread links health emergencies to geopolitical emergencies: the systematization of shock.

Contemporary capitalism no longer aims for stability, but on the contrary relies on a complex mechanism which is fueled cyclically by the crisis. Far from being accidental anomalies or temporary malfunctions, emergency situations have become the essential fuel for the survival and expansion of the global economy.

The deep logic of this model is based on the chronic need to overcome the limits imposed by overproduction and stagnation. When traditional markets slow down, the system goes into trouble. This is where urgency acts as a powerful detonator: it erases symbolic debts, devalues existing capital in order to allow a new concentration of it and opens entirely virgin markets. The catastrophe, or its constant perception, justifies massive state interventions which divert public resources towards the private sector, by financing major works, imposed technological transitions and security measures.

In this context, safety, health and well-being cease to be fundamental rights or public goods and are transformed into lucrative goods — consider the comments made by the president of the World Economic Forum on the subject of the water! Every crisis generates artificial and unavoidable demand: safe havens, surveillance technologies, insurance policies, emergency medicines and strategic defense advisory services are purchased. Collective vulnerability thus becomes a gold mine for those who have the necessary capital to invest in solutions. The more fragile and threatened the world appears, the greater the market value of those who provide protection, creating a perverse incentive to maintain a high alert level.

Joseph Schumpeter's famous theory of creative destruction finds its most accomplished expression today in the economy of permanent shock. It is no longer spontaneous technological innovation that renews the productive fabric, but the destabilizing event. A crisis is shaking the foundations of markets, sweeping away the least structured small businesses and favoring gigantic processes of monopolistic concentration in the hands of a few multinationals and global investment funds. Immediately after the shock, debt-financed recovery and reconstruction plans were implemented, guaranteeing state-insured and protected profits for years.

Finally, the need for urgency has a very strong political and social dimension. The permanent state of exception normalizes the suspension of trade union and civil rights in the name of urgency and the best interests. Faced with imminent danger —whether a stock market collapse, a global virus or a military escalation at the borders —, dissent is neutralized and the most unpopular economic decisions are imposed from above, without going through the filter of democratic mediation. The result is a society perpetually on the defensive, fragmented and incapable of imagining a different future, prisoner of an eternal present in which the only certainty is the next crisis to face.

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